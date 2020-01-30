“In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect,” he tweeted.

For much of U.S. history, references to the heartland have embodied ideals about what America is at its core. Images of Norman Rockwell paintings, local schools hosting Friday night football games and Americans attending Sunday services before gathering for family dinners dominated literature, art and even politics over the past century as the U.S. continued to develop an identity and distinguish itself from the rest of the world.

In her book “Heartland,” Kristin Hoganson, a history professor at the University of Illinois, wrote:

“Americans may not agree on who they are as a whole but they think they know the nature of their heart. Local. Insulated. Exceptionalist. Isolationist. Provincial. The ultimate safe space. Love it or hate it, the heartland lies at the center of national mythology.”

But the concept of the heartland has long been a controversial one for what it arguably claims America is not. In the 2018 elections, Kansas voters sent a Native American lesbian to Congress. And voters in Minnesota helped elect a Muslim woman who came to the United States as a Somali refugee. Even Buttigieg, a gay man who is often joined by his husband on the campaign trail, challenges traditional ideals about what “American Heartland” means during a time when culture wars about sexuality and gender can dominate political discussions.

But Buttigieg’s suggestion that his vision of America was shaped by his life in the heartland drew attention to ongoing concerns about the mayor’s views — and more importantly, actions — toward the region’s marginalized groups. A constant part of the Buttigieg story has been his struggle to gain traction with black voters for multiple reasons, including claims that he failed to adequately address the concerns of black residents during his time as South Bend’s mayor.

Post columnist Michelle Norris has reported on race in America for decades, and said conversations about the heartland rarely feature the stories of the black people she grew up around in Minnesota.

“I grew up in the so-called heartland,” she tweeted. “Land of casseroles and county fairs and Friday night bingo. And yet it seems that term does not encompass the neighborhoods where I lived and the folk of the great migration that raised me.”

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, a civil rights legal organization, tweeted that the word “heartland” is used to appeal to white Americans who hold nostalgic views about a part of the country during a specific time.

“Heartland is code,” she tweeted. “And I’m over it. It erases the legitimacy of the experiences and reality of Black mid-Westerners and cloaks white mid-Western communities in a gauzy innocence and authenticity.”

While Buttigieg has frequently criticized Trump, he has largely refrained from attacking the Americans who support the Republican president. Trump’s 2020 campaign is largely following the same template that helped him win the White House in 2016. He is appealing to the cultural anxieties of many Americans who fear that the country’s demographic changes in the areas of race, ethnicity and faith are an affront to American ideals. Buttigieg is hoping that voters who backed Trump in 2016 — and perhaps particularly those in the Midwest who share his values — will vote for him this year.

But anxieties that Buttigieg might be willing to alienate groups that have consistently voted blue to win white Midwesterners resurface doubts about liberal leaders’ commitment to marginalized communities.

For some critics, the problem with Buttigieg’s tweet wasn’t just that it was a dog whistle to white voters disappointed in Trump and hoping to find an option on the left that they can get behind. It also invokes a popular conservative talking point: that the big cities on the coasts that are filled with the people who regularly support the Democratic Party don’t embody American values.

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay was among many high-profile individuals who expressed concern that Buttigieg’s words erased the role Americans in coastal cities played in shaping the country’s morals. She tweeted:

“Respectfully, where is the American Heartland located exactly in your mind as you write this tweet? Does it include Compton and other places like it? Because us folks from those places would like a president shaped by our vision too. Serious question. Would love an answer.”