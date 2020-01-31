Democrats kick off their presidential primaries and caucuses with February contests in four states. These states are small, contributing just 155 pledged delegates out of the Democratic total of 3,979, but they have an outsized role in the narratives that can determine the eventual nominee.

Tue., Feb 11 Sat., Feb 22 New Hampshire primary Nevada caucuses Mon., Feb 3 Iowa caucuses Sat., Feb 29 South Carolina primary Tue., Feb 11 New Hampshire primary Sat., Feb 22 Mon., Feb 3 Nevada caucuses Iowa caucuses Sat., Feb 29 South Carolina primary

In 2008, Barack Obama broke out the pack with a surprisingly decisive Iowa win, putting him in a front-runner position he never relinquished. In 2016, Hillary Clinton countered a major victory by Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire with wins in Nevada and South Carolina, establishing a lead among nonwhite voters that guided her to eventual victory.

[Which of these 2020 Democrats agrees with you most?]

None of the four states fully reflect America, and the least representative two go first. Taken together though, the unique qualities of each mean several key blocks of voters get at least one opportunity to have an outsized role in the early nomination process.

The nomination starts rural, but then gets more urban

Large metro areas >1M Other metros <1M Small town Rural Iowa Sioux City Cedar Rapids Des Moines New Hampshire Manchester Nevada Reno Las Vegas South Carolina Greenville Columbia Charleston Large metro areas >1M Other metros <1M Small town Rural Iowa New Hampshire Nevada South Carolina Greenville Sioux City Reno Columbia Cedar Rapids Des Moines Charleston Las Vegas Manchester Large metro areas >1M Other metros <1M Small town Rural Iowa New Hampshire Nevada South Carolina Greenville Sioux City Reno Columbia Cedar Rapids Des Moines Charleston Las Vegas Manchester

More than half of the United States lives in a large metropolitan area of more than a million people. But none of the February primary states fall near that average. Just one in 16 Americans lives in a rural county, and yet the nomination process begins in one of the most rural states in the nation. In fact, each of the four early states over-represents a different kind of community.

United States population Small town 8% 6 Metro 30% Large metro areas 56% Rural Iowa 59% 16% 25% New Hampshire 32% 31% 34% 4 Nevada 73% 17% 8% South Carolina 8% 77% 9% 6 Population distribution by counties

If Iowa gives rural voters a chance to be heard, New Hampshire is all about small towns; areas with towns of over 10,000 account for about a third of the state’s population.

[Iowa is a myth. Should we believe in it?]

Nevada falls at the other extreme: It is one of the most urbanized populations in the United States. The state’s wide open spaces are mostly empty of people, and three quarters of the state’s population are packed into Las Vegas. South Carolina is uniquely urbanized in a different way. With no giant metro, South Carolina leads the nation with people in suburbs and smaller cities.

The last two have some diversity, but Iowa and New Hampshire do not



Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Jan. 27. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Minorities will have little representation in the first two contests. States do not get much more heavily white than Iowa, which holds caucuses on Monday, and New Hampshire, which follows with a primary on Feb. 11.

United States population Black Other White 61% 18% 12% Hispanic Asian Iowa 86% 6 3 New Hampshire 90% 4 Nevada 50% 29% 9% 8% South Carolina 64% 6 27%

That starts to change on Feb. 22 with the Nevada caucus. Nevada has one of the highest concentrations of Hispanics in the nation, and South Carolina follows on Feb. 29 as one of the states with the highest share of African Americans. Nevada is one of the least white states in the country. While South Carolina still has roughly the same white population as the United States overall, the strong Democratic lean of its black voters means the primary is much more nonwhite than the state.

The position of the last two states in the February primary calendar is recent history. The Democratic Party moved them up for the 2008 election to offset the lack of diversity of New Hampshire and Iowa and to represent more regions of the United States. In a Democratic National Committee vote, Nevada was selected over Arizona and South Carolina was chosen over Alabama.

Older Democrats are overrepresented

Older adults, always among the most regular voters, will play an oversized role in the earliest contests. Over a third of registered Democrats in Iowa and New Hampshire are aged 65 or older, well above the U.S. average.

Jobs in goods industries Median household income Registered democrats College education < 25 years old 65+ 9% 26% 32% $60K 19% US IA 7 34 25 28 59K NH 38 2 20 37 74K NV 9 26 13 24 58K SC 24 51K 9 21 27 Jobs in goods industries Median household income Registered democrats College education < 25 years old 65+ 32% 9% 26% 19% $60K United States Iowa 7% 34% 25% 28% $59K New Hampshire 38% 2% 20% 37% $74K Nevada 26% $58K 9% 13% 24% South Carolina 9% 24% 21% 27% $51K

Workers in goods-producing industries like manufacturing and agriculture are also quite common in the early states, especially in Iowa and South Carolina. They may provide an insight into who could do well among blue-collar voters in key Midwestern swing states. But Nevada ranks near the bottom on workers who make or grow products. Service workers, who make up a lion’s share of the national economy but get less attention politically — are the stars in Nevada, where Las Vegas union members are a critical voting block.

So who may be underrepresented in February? With the exception of New Hampshire, the residents of the early states have disproportionately lower income and levels of education. None of the states rank high in young registered Democrats, and workers in non-goods industries like technology or trade get short shrift as well.

Few voters participate



Democratic 2020 presidential candidates Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), former vice president Joe Biden, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (Vt.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer walk in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, S.C. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

More than 12 million Americans live in these first four states. But the number of eligible voters is smaller, and the number that actually participate in the Democratic nominating process is smaller still.

In 2016, only about 900,000 Americans were part of these Democratic primaries and caucuses, placing critical decisions in the hands of about as many people as live in Columbus, Ohio.

Fewer Democrats participated in primaries than voted for Clinton in 2016 Each circle represents 10,000 votes Primary/caucus votes Clinton Votes Iowa 172,000 654,000 New Hampshire 251,000 349,000 Nevada 84,000 539,000 South Carolina 369,000 855,000 4 early states combined 876,000 2,397,000 Fewer Democrats participated in primaries than voted for Clinton in 2016 Each circle represents 10,000 votes Primary/caucus votes Clinton Votes 172,000 654,000 Iowa 251,000 349,000 New Hampshire 84,000 539,000 Nevada 369,000 855,000 South Carolina 4 early states combined 876,000 2,397,000

Why the big differences in turnout between the states? Iowa and Nevada hold caucuses, a time-intensive and extremely public method of voting that can drive people away. The Iowa and Nevada caucuses are both closed, but both do allow for same-day registration (with Nevada making the switch in 2019).

New Hampshire and South Carolina hold primaries instead. Those primaries are also open, meaning you do not need to be a registered Democrat to participate.

[How do the Iowa caucuses work, and how are they different this year?]

In 2016, these early states make up just three percent Democratic primary voters. Yet their early influence far exceeded those numbers. In 2020 they will set the stage for the March 3 Super Tuesday election, when 14 states with about 26 million Democratic registered voters will have their say.

Where the race stands in the first four primary and caucus states

About this story: This story is based on population demographics from the American Community Survey, voter registration data from L2 and election results from the Associated Press and the Elections Project.