The stop kicked off a day of frenzied campaigning here in which the senator from Massachusetts and the other top polling candidates — former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — all made stops within hours of one another as they clamored for last-minute support ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Cedar Rapids is the largest city in Linn County, one of the most reliably blue areas of the state. Its voters tend to be more diverse and liberal than other parts of Iowa. So it’s no surprise that the city is second only to Des Moines in the number of candidate visits so far this caucus season. According to the Des Moines Register’s candidate tracker, the Democratic presidential hopefuls had visited Cedar Rapids 179 times as of Saturday — and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was set to visit on Sunday.

Several of the candidates — including Warren and Buttigieg — were making their second stop in Cedar Rapids in a little over a week, each drawing crowds that numbered in the many hundreds.

First in town was Warren, whose liberty green and navy campaign bus caused a mini-traffic jam on Interstate 380 shortly after noon. Cars slowed down in adjacent lanes as drivers took pictures on their camera phones.

At Coe College, Warren told a crowd of more than 700 that she’s the candidate best positioned to unify Democrats to take on President Trump. “We will, we must come together as a party and beat Donald Trump,” she said, adding that the way to do so was to pick a candidate that “everyone can run with” and find areas of common ground.

Less than an hour later, Biden’s red, white and blue bus motored down the same road toward an event at a middle school about three miles from Warren’s event where he and several surrogates, including former senator John F. Kerry (D-Mass.) and Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer, pressed the issue of electability to the crowd of about 500. They pointed to polls showing Biden competitive with Trump in the battleground states and his appeal to working class voters. Biden, Kerry argued, is a “candidate with coattails” who can help elect other Democrats down the ticket.

As Biden’s bus left town around 5 p.m., headed north toward its next stop in Waterloo, it passed the U.S. Cellular arena in downtown Cedar Rapids, where a line of hundreds of mostly young people snaked down the sidewalk ahead of a Sanders rally featuring the band Vampire Weekend. The crowd, which ultimately totaled more than 3,000 people, was touted by the Sanders campaign as the largest Iowa rally so far — a sign of the senator from Vermont’s momentum heading into Monday’s caucuses.

A litany of speakers took the stage before Sanders, including the director Michael Moore and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), each touting Sanders’s long record of challenging the political establishment. When he took the stage, Sanders, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Linn County four years ago, largely stuck to his stump speech.

He argued that his campaign of political revolution is the only one that can excite people and drive up the turnout needed to defeat Trump, who he called “the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.” “This is the campaign where the working class of America is going to stand up and say loud and clear, ‘Enough is enough,’” Sanders declared.

Around the same time, in a hotel across town, Buttigieg spoke to a group of about 600 people, presenting himself as a Washington outsider and a next-generation party leader who can unite Democrats, appeal to “future former Republicans,” and bring a different perspective to the White House compared with Biden and Sanders.