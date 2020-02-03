It’s worth pointing out that, in addition to a revised system in which the Iowa Democratic Party will literally release multiple data points that could allow multiple campaigns to claim victory, recent caucus results have proved to be both unpredictable beforehand and not particularly predictive of future outcomes. In other words, the caucuses are important because they come first but may not tell us much about where things are heading. Yes, they also help winnow the field, but in the way lions winnow a pack of wildebeest: it’s not the strong ones who succumb.

Consider 2008. That year, the Republican caucuses in the state were won by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee. Before the voting, Huckabee had a narrow lead over former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. But Huckabee had seen an uptick in the polls coming into the caucuses and Romney a downturn, so a three-point margin in the polls became a nine-point difference on the day.

What happened next? New Hampshire. Huckabee’s poll numbers ticked up a bit after the caucuses and Romney’s dipped slightly — but then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) won handily, surging past Romney in polls in the state right before Iowa. He, not Huckabee, would go on to win the nomination.

AD

AD

On the Democratic side that year, things were even wonkier.

Then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) surged into the lead right before the caucus, a surge that carried him to a victory. Former North Carolina senator John Edwards didn’t have a similar surge immediately before — but still moved past then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) into second place.

After the caucus, Obama saw a big surge in New Hampshire polling, gaining 11 points in the week between the two contests. Clinton dropped four points — but won New Hampshire by more than two points despite trailing in the last polling average by more than eight points.

But, of course, Obama went on to the nomination and the presidency. Of the five contested primaries since 2008, Obama was the only Iowa winner to be elected president.

That’s in part thanks to Republican Iowans consistently backing more fervently conservative candidates such as Huckabee and, in 2012, former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum. Like Obama and Huckabee in 2008, Santorum saw a late surge in the polls that propelled him to a narrow victory over Romney.

After Santorum’s win in Iowa, he gained a bit of ground in New Hampshire, but not much. Romney was the favorite coming in and slipped a little over three points after the caucuses. But he still won easily and went on to the nomination.

In 2016, there wasn’t a similar later surge before Iowa for either of the main Democratic candidates. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) outperformed his polls in the state by a wider margin than did Hillary Clinton, but Clinton still narrowly won the caucuses.

That helped improve her position in New Hampshire polls a bit. But when New Hampshirites actually voted, that gain vanished. Sanders was supposed to win the state and did. Both candidates did about as you’d have expected had the Iowa caucuses not shifted the polls at all.

On the Republican side that year, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) beat front-runner Donald Trump by several points, confounding the polls. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) saw a late surge that propelled him into a close third place; Trump saw a slump at Rubio’s expense that knocked him into second place. (Within days, he’d be falsely claiming that Cruz cheated.)

Again, though, the Iowa results didn’t affect New Hampshire. Rubio gained a bit in the polls there, but Trump won the state easily. Since 2008, New Hampshire has consistently been a better indicator of the eventual Republican nominee than Iowa.

AD

AD

Interestingly, though, the opposite is true for the Democrats — though the sample size is two. Obama won Iowa in 2008 and Clinton in 2016 and both became their party’s nominee. In each case, though, Iowa’s delegates didn’t do much to help their cases. Since the Democrats award delegates roughly proportionally in most states, a close result doesn’t really influence the nominating contest much.

So what about this year? The pattern over these elections on both sides has been that late surges before Iowa can indicate where candidates will land. In the current Democratic contest, there are only subtle hints to that effect. Things have been fairly static for several weeks.

Things are also complicated by the size of the field. No candidate has the support of as much as a quarter of the state, an important factor in a process that mandates a 15 percent threshold for support in most caucus locations. Coming into Iowa in 2016, Trump was above 25 percent, in a slightly smaller field, though that didn’t translate into victory.