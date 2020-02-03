Trump’s behavior during the national anthem on Sunday cut against his frequent claim that his respect for the American the national anthem, the flag and the military is superlative — and incidentally occurred on the biggest night for the National Football League, an organization whose players Trump has openly criticized as unpatriotic. In 2018, Trump called for consequences for players who don’t stand, saying, "you have to stand proudly for the national anthem” or else they shouldn’t be playing or even living in the United States.

It was unclear which guest took the video Sunday; in the clip shared with the Herald, the face of the guest holding the phone is blurred. It’s also unclear if the golf club has a social media policy, but members and guests of Trump’s various clubs have for years tagged their location in posts that often include the president or members of his family.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment on how Trump’s behavior aligns with his criticism of those who do not give their attention or stand holding their heart when the national anthem is played.

For years, Trump has complained about what he said is widespread “disrespect” for the American flag or the national anthem. He’s reserved some of his harshest criticism for black and openly LGBTQ athletes like former San Franacisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick and U.S. National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe: both have opted to kneel or stand silently during the “Star Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump famously told supporters during a 2017 rally in Huntsville, Ala.

A year earlier, Kaepernic ignited a polarizing movement when he stopped standing during the anthem.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media following an August 2016 game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

The NFL responded that the decision to participate in the ceremony was up to the athlete, but his relationship with the 49ers management soured. After becoming a free agent the next year, Kaepernick never signed with another team; he eventually settled a lawsuit alleging NFL owners had colluded to keep him out of the league for his outspoken views.

Kaepernick and the activism he inspired, has continually resurfaced as an annoyance to Trump. In late 2018, he criticized a high-profile commercial by Nike that featured Kaepernick as sending a “terrible message. The ad tagline reads, “stand for something, even if it means losing everything.”

The Super Bowl party was not the first time Trump has failed to show the same respect for the anthem he has accused others of lacking. During a notable scene at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2017, Trump appeared to forget to put his hand over his heart as the anthem begun — until first lady Melania Trump nudged him with a reminder.