President Bill Clinton had to deliver his State of the Union during impeachment, in the middle of his Senate trial. And he never once mentioned impeachment during his 77-minute address, reports The Post’s Paul Kane.

Trump, by contrast, is just months out from his own reelection contest, without a clear Democratic challenger (especially after a disastrous Iowa caucuses Monday that failed to produce results the same night), and hours away from official clearance by the Senate. Oh, and he won the Republican Iowa caucuses Monday (no surprise, but still).

Big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

Oh, and his approval ratings are rising as impeachment comes to an end.

All that means Tuesday night’s State of the Union offers the president a huge platform at a critical time to do what comes naturally to him: argue that he’s winning. And Democrats in Congress will be forced to sit there and listen. It seems like a moment tailor-made for a Trumpian performance.

Some things we still don’t know about impeachment as Trump speaks

At this point, we are almost certain that the Senate will acquit Trump, which means he will have been impeached by the House but can stay in office and run for reelection. Here are a few things I’m watching for in Wednesday afternoon’s vote:

Will there be any crossover votes to convict or acquit Trump? It seems more likely that red-state Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) or Doug Jones, who has a tough reelection in Alabama, vote to acquit Trump than that any Republicans vote to convict him. But could Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a consistent Trump critic who voted for witnesses, vote to convict the president? That would deprive Trump of a talking point that no Republicans supported his removal.

Do more Senate Republicans criticize his actions, even as they vote to acquit him? “Shameful and wrong,” is how Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) “Shameful and wrong,” is how Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) described Trump’s actions Monday, adding to a growing list of Republican senators acknowledging some wrongdoing by Trump. The more who do this, the more it could deflate Trump’s victory Wednesday.

What if more evidence comes out? Despite the Senate’s decision not to investigate Trump’s Ukraine actions further, at this point, new revelations have been coming every few days it seems. It’s not clear that anything could change the Senate’s mind on impeachment — but so far, the new evidence bolsters what Democrats have alleged, which is helpful if this will be litigated in November with voters.

Where Republicans’ process arguments against impeachment fall flat

That the House led a flawed impeachment has been a primary talking point for Republicans, especially when they don’t defend Trump on the substance of the allegations. But many Republican senators are reaching for a mixed bag of legitimate and not legitimate process arguments.

That’s curious, given that impeachment is subjective, and there’s nothing preventing senators from making their decision to keep Trump in office based on facts or wherever they set the bar on what is worthy of removal from office.

Let’s look at some of the most common process arguments they use not to convict Trump.

1. Democrats held witness depositions behind closed doors

Trump’s defense team brought this up in the trial, even though the questioning was done under rules set by Republicans in 2015. (It prevents witnesses from corroborating their stories.)

2. Democrats subpoenaed witnesses before they passed a resolution announcing the framework of their impeachment inquiry

This was one White House rationale for not letting top White House aides testify, and something Murkowski asked House managers about during the trial. But there are no rules in the House or in the Constitution saying lawmakers have to approve a resolution formalizing impeachment before they begin it.

3. Democrats didn’t impeach him for something matching up with the criminal code

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he didn’t ascribe to the more controversial defense of Trump, that there had to be a crime to impeach. But he and other Trump defenders argue that there should be a crime for something as serious as impeachment, which is a matter of opinion. A nonpartisan government office said withholding the Ukraine aid did violate a law.

4. Democrats moved too fast and wrapped up impeachment on their end by Christmas

McConnell pointed out Tuesday that they did have an unspoken timeline to get this done before it was officially the same year as the presidential election. Their public rationale was that impeachment cannot wait, which is certainly a fair point of debate. The entire impeachment process was slightly shorter than Clinton’s.

5. Democrats didn’t wait for the courts to weigh in on whether current and former White House officials, such as former national security adviser John Bolton, should be subpoenaed

Many Republican senators mention this. Again, Democrats’ rationale was that impeachment could not wait and that the courts would take too long. It’s a valid point of debate. But it’s also worth pointing out that Democrats would not be in this situation if the White House hadn’t banned all senior legal aides from testifying.

6. This was a partisan impeachment