With a final Senate vote on President Trump’s impeachment coming Wednesday, one of the few Republican senators who was seen as a possible vote to convict the president made clear that she wouldn’t. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), speaking from the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, made clear that while she didn’t agree with Trump’s actions in pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit him politically, she didn’t think he should be removed from office.

Speaking to CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell, Collins explained her decision.

“I believe that the president has learned from this case,” she said. “The president has been impeached. That’s a pretty big lesson.”

It may be — but perhaps not the lesson that Collins seems to think.

On July 25 of last year, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and allegedly asked for the investigations he sought. That was one day after former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testified on Capitol Hill about his investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign and incidents which may have constituted obstruction of justice. If Trump learned a lesson from Mueller’s probe, it apparently wasn’t that he ought not seek out the aid of foreign countries in his efforts to be reelected.

In the case of his interactions with Ukraine, Trump’s shown no public contrition at all. In fact, he’s said on 75 separate occasions since questions about his interactions first arose that he did “nothing wrong” at all. Twelve of those occasions came after he had actually been impeached — after he’d learned the lesson that Collins assumes he’s learned.

You may judge for yourself whether it seems as though Collins’s confidence in Trump is warranted.

Before impeachment

“Now, I will say this: I said absolutely nothing wrong. It was perfect.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

Oct. 4

Oct. 6

Oct. 9

Oct. 9

The "president of Ukraine, who — frankly, today, was very good; somewhere in Ukraine, I guess, gave a news conference on unrelated things — was asked a question, and he said, ‘President Trump behaved in a perfectly fine manner. There was nothing wrong in any way, shape, or form.’ Something to that effect. So, I appreciate that.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

Oct. 10

“And by the way, the president of Ukraine yesterday came out and he said, ‘He did nothing wrong. What are you talking about?’ I think they look at our country, they think we’re all crazy. They think we’re crazy. … He said it before, he said it at the United Nations and his foreign minister said it so strongly. He said, ‘There was nothing wrong with that call. There was nothing wrong.’ They don’t even know what the hell we’re talking about.”

— speaking at a campaign rally in Louisiana

“When [Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.)] read what I actually said, he said, ‘I can’t say this because he did nothing wrong.’ So Schiff went out and he made up a lie."

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

“And the president of Ukraine said there was nothing wrong with the call. And you heard the words; there was no pressure. He didn’t even know what we were talking about.”

— speech at the Value Voters Summit

“The president of Ukraine and his foreign minister, separately, came out and said there was absolutely nothing wrong with the conversation. The president of Ukraine and the foreign minister came out and said there was no anything.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

“Why do I have to go through that when everyone knows we did nothing wrong anyway? Tim Scott said it. He said, he didn’t do anything wrong. Forget about fairness. I didn’t do anything wrong."

— interview with Sinclair Media Group

“I did nothing wrong. The only reason. I had a perfect conversation with the president of Ukraine. Perfect. … I did nothing wrong. … We did nothing wrong.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

Oct. 26

Oct. 30

“You can’t impeach a president who did nothing wrong.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

“I'm fine with it; we did absolutely nothing wrong."

— speaking to reporters on Air Force One

Nov. 3

Nov. 3

“All of the things that they’ve been doing and now the absolutely crazed lunatics, the Democrats, radical left and their media partners standing right back there are pushing the deranged impeachment witch hunt for doing nothing wrong, doing nothing wrong. You know, we did nothing wrong and they’re doing nothing."

— campaign rally in Louisiana

“Mark Levin said it, Gregg Jarrett said it, you said it, a lot of very talented people said it, and if there was something wrong, they’d say that. But there was nothing wrong. There was nothing wrong with it nor is there anything wrong with the first call that they just read into the record."

— interview with a conservative radio host

Nov. 18

“I think they have to end it now. He said there was no quid pro quo. ‘The president did absolutely nothing wrong.’ ”

— speaking to reporters about Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s impeachment testimony

Nov. 24

“[imitating a House Democrat] ‘I happen to read the transcript of his phone call and he did absolutely nothing wrong, and I’m voting — ’can you imagine? They take this perfect call and they want to impeach your president. … I have never had a direct link between investigations and security assistance. Okay, what that means, do you know what it means? It means we did zero, we did nothing wrong nothing. We did nothing wrong.”

— speaking at a rally in Florida

Nov. 26

Dec. 2

“I did nothing wrong. I heard about it. Now they want to go to censure because they have no case for impeachment, so they want to go to censure. I don’t want them to go to censure. I did nothing — I don’t mind be censured if you do something wrong. I did nothing wrong. … I did nothing wrong. You don’t censure somebody when they did nothing wrong. … I had a very, very good conversation with the head of Ukraine. And, by the way, yesterday, he came out again and reaffirmed again that we had a very, very respectful, good conversation — that President Trump did nothing wrong."

— speaking to reporters

“I think the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves. If you look at impeachment — and the word “impeachment” — here, there was nothing wrong. Nothing done wrong."

— speaking to reporters before a meeting with the Canadian prime minister

“The Ukrainian president came out and said, very strongly, that ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ That should be case over. But he just came out a little while ago and he said, ‘President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.’ And that should end everything.”

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

“It was not a strategy, we did nothing wrong. We had a great conversation with a man from another country."

— interview with a local news reporter in Miami

Dec. 10

“I can't imagine they vote for it because we did nothing wrong. There was absolutely nothing done wrong."

— speaking to reporters outside the White House

Dec. 10

Dec. 12

“Look, there is — we did nothing wrong."

— speaking before a meeting with the president of Paraguay

Dec. 13

Dec. 13

“ ‘The President did nothing wrong here. There is no crime.’ ”

— quoting Charlie Kirk in a tweet

Dec. 17

Dec. 17

“By the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong and we have tremendous support in the Republican Party like we've never had before. … You are the ones interfering in America's elections. You are the ones subverting America's democracy. We did nothing wrong, nothing whatsoever. ”

— speaking at a rally in Michigan

Dec. 18

After impeachment

“As far as I’m concerned, I’d be very happy with the trial because we did nothing wrong. … We have absolutely — we did nothing wrong. All you have to do is read the transcripts."

— speaking to reporters at Mar-a-Lago

“[imitating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)] ‘I’m trying to impeach — even though he did nothing wrong.’ By the way, did you see? I did nothing wrong. They don’t even know what the hell is going on. In fact, it’s so weak."

— speaking during a campaign rally

“The president of Ukraine said I did absolutely nothing wrong, he said I had no pressure whatsoever. He didn’t even know what we were talking about.”

— interview with Fox News

Jan. 12

Jan. 12

“So here's the story: I did nothing wrong. It was a perfect conversation. It was totally appropriate. The best lawyers in the world have looked at it. The Department of Justice has looked at it, given it a sign-off. There was nothing wrong."

— news conference in Davos, Switzerland

Jan. 24

“These facts establish what we knew from the very beginning: President Donald Trump did nothing wrong.”

— retweet of an excerpt of his impeachment defense