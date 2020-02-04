He booked bigger venues. He held dozens of training sessions for Democrats on the caucus process and shared with all the members of his party the instruction packet that the Iowa Democratic Party had issued to caucus leaders on how Monday night would work. “Transparency, transparency, transparency,” he said, in the days leading up to caucus night. “I want everyone to understand what we are doing, how it works so that there is no mystery.”

And that was the rule of the road Monday night, as Drahozal co-chaired his local caucus in Dubuque’s Precinct 18, which he was determined to make sure ran smoothly amid lingering bad feelings over how it went four years ago when supporters of Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) fought it out for hours at the local public library over charges of miscounts and voter intimidation.

AD

AD

People would write down their choices on presidential preference cards, leaving a paper trail. And he waved his iPhone in the air, showing that he would report numbers into the official state party app. “There will be no coin toss here!” Drahozal announced to the 217 Democrats who turned out in a local high school gym.

Drahozal had been meticulous in making sure he and others were prepared. With the help of the state party, they had trained all the caucus leaders on how to use the app. And they had three people, including himself, walking around yelling out the count for every preference card they handed out.

He entered the first round of numbers — the total number of people who were there. But when he tried to enter the results of the first alignment, the screen flashed a warning that there was an undercount. One person, a supporter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), had left early, and Drahozal, based on instructions of the party, had tried to report that person as “other.” But the app wouldn’t take it and then began showing different numbers than the ones he had entered.

AD

AD

“It just kept saying there was an undercount,” he said. “Then I would look at it again, and it was different results that I had entered.”

As Democrats around the room anxiously awaited the call that would allow them to begin targeting candidates that were not viable, Drahozal urged them to stay put. He walked up to a giant whiteboard where they had handwritten the results of the first alignment and entered the numbers again, but app displayed an error message.

He closed and restarted the app. Another error message. Worried it was problems with his cellular data plan, he connected to the school’s WiFi. But the app continued to show an error.

“Can we realign now?” someone shouted about 8 p.m., about an hour into the proceedings — around the time the caucuses would usually be over. “It’s a school night!”

Finally, Drahozal was able to input his numbers, but by then he was receiving texts from other caucus leaders around the county, who reported the app wasn’t working. Some had called a hotline set up by the state party and been on hold for 30 minutes or longer, only to be hung up on.

At Precinct 18, Drahozal’s final step was to send a photo of the paper record of the caucus’s final numbers through the app. He noticed the app, unlike others on his phone, did not ask for permission to access his camera, and though it took a photo, it did not go through. And he learned later that none of the county results, even from officials who thought they had successfully reported numbers through the app, had been transmitted to the state party.

AD

AD

State party leaders held a brief conference call with county chairs Tuesday morning, explaining they would be coming to collect the hard copies of the presidential preference cards and all other paperwork. “For all the criticism, this is proof that the Democrats were absolutely committed to having a paper trail in case anything went wrong,” Drahozal said.

But he was anguished by what had happened. He had taken the day off Tuesday, hoping to be nursing a hangover from the post-caucus party the night before, celebrating the end of an event he had spent the better part of a year planning.

“This was a lot of anxiety and a lot of stress,” Drahozal said. “This has been a second job for me for some time. … It’s a volunteer position, and I’ve been devoting my life to it.”

AD

The caucuses in his county were well run, as were most others across the state, he said. But now, there’s a black eye on the process and on Iowa. The data is there, and it will be reported, he said, but the process is stained.

“My nightmare was that this would be an embarrassment to our state,” he said. “I am just feeling very frustrated.”