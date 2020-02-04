Dodd was one of scores of volunteers doing just that on Saturday, heading out into a light snow to knock on doors and convince weary New Hampshire Democrats to support particular candidates in next week’s primary. Or, really, to convince those voters to open their doors in the first place.

Getting doors to open is both a literal goal and something of a metaphor. For all of the complexity of political campaigns, elections themselves are fairly trivial: Get more people to vote for your candidate than anyone else. It’s a bit like a NASCAR race in that way, a simple task involving a complicated machine. One of the more complicated parts is getting voters to pay attention.

Dodd is an important part of that machine, particularly in an election like the 2020 Democratic primary and in a state like New Hampshire. She and the other people out canvassing voters last weekend offered the campaigns vying for the party’s nomination demonstrably one of the best chances of persuading voters to support their candidates. Talking to voters directly works, even if it’s slow and contacts are infrequent. With an uncertain result in Iowa and a closer-than-you-might-expect race in the Granite State rapidly approaching, the Democratic contenders are relying on people like Dodd to swing as many individual voters as they can.

This is what campaigns call “field,” direct voter outreach, person-to-person. And as important as it is, it’s one of the hardest factors to measure. We can tell from available data how much campaigns spend on television ads, for example. But how many volunteers they have and how well they blanket a state? Harder to evaluate, especially since campaigns tend to exaggerate their reach.

The best way to evaluate field is simply to go see what the campaigns are doing, which is what brought me to that dead-end street in Manchester on Saturday where I ran into Dodd.

Campaigns do a lot of canvassing — knocking on doors of voters — on the weekend for obvious reasons. People are both home and free to volunteer. They’ll usually have a few waves of people go out, starting at 8 or 9 a.m. That latter time is when businessman Andrew Yang’s campaign advertised that it would start sending people out, so that’s when I showed up.

Yang’s Manchester headquarters is located in a small yellow building peppered with Yang signs, on a corner up the street from a large school.

His campaign is known for its enthusiastic supporters — people like Philip Chung, 32, who was at the headquarters on Saturday ready to help. Born in New Mexico, Chung had been phoning for Yang from New Zealand before deciding simply to move to New Hampshire and help Yang’s cause. So there he was, in a Yang T-shirt and “MATH” hat, eager to once again hit the streets for his candidate.

He was the only volunteer there. Three people who worked with the campaign were there, too, as were piles of material for a precinct walk on a table near the door. Chung assured me that a caravan of volunteers was on its way from out-of-state, a not-uncommon way to goose volunteer turnout in New Hampshire. Until then, though, Chung was apparently it.

Fervent support — but in limited numbers. Seemed about right.

Across the Merrimack River, former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign converted an old American Legion post into its temporary headquarters. A few Biden lawn signs near the street indicated that you were in the right place, but the entrance itself was far from welcoming: A locked gray door in the middle of a cinder-block wall, with a Ring video-doorbell keeping an eye out for visitors.

Inside, things were a bit more welcoming. In one corner of a large room, a large “JOE” made out of balloons. Across the room, a cardboard cutout of the candidate tucked into an alcove. Five or six staff and volunteers were working around the edges, one dispatching volunteers to knock on doors. In the middle were a few round tables ringed with chairs. At one, a volunteer named Peter Sullivan, 52, was trying to set another volunteer up on a laptop, apparently with only some success. (Asked what the “CC” on his hat indicated, Sullivan told me that it was for Central Catholic High School, the only high school in Massachusetts which plays its home hockey games in New Hampshire, which is an awfully New England sentence to write.)

Chris Peterson, 52, was rummaging through a box of material to get some volunteers out the door. His job on Saturday was “turf captain."

“I am making sure that I know what volunteers are going,” he explained of his role, “charting what doors we can get to and making sure they have the literature that they need, the information that they need, the support that they need to get a message out that Joe Biden would be happy with.”

It was a busy day, he told me. To another volunteer he explained that they’d dispatched seven walk packets, plus another three with a staffer.

Asked what inspired him to come out and volunteer for Biden, the first candidate for which he’d done so, Peterson offered an understated response.

“I am preeeetty unhappy with our current administration,” he said. When I noted that this was a mild characterization of a view many Democrats share, he explained that his mother might be reading this article.

For all of Peterson’s enthusiasm, the energy at Biden’s headquarters was muted. Campaigns find what space they can in primary states, something not-too-expensive where you can sign a lease for a few months. Biden’s team wound up with a large open space that would be good for a candidate visit but which, last Saturday, still felt somewhat empty.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) team locked down a lower-floor suite in an office building near downtown. It had a very different feel.

About 50 volunteers packed into the office for a training on walking precincts. The crowd skewed young but was otherwise diverse. They paired up, practicing their pitches to voters. One man stood by a window, seeking better Internet service to download the app used to track voter contacts. Called MiniVAN, it’s a product of the data firm NGP VAN and was common among the campaign field programs in New Hampshire.

The training was being run by Sean Parr, 42, a college professor who’d invested an enormous amount of time in Warren’s campaign. He himself had knocked on 1,000 doors, he estimated, and talked to hundreds of voters.

“I’m here 8 to 8, Saturday, Sunday, and then we’ll do even more on the weekend leading up to the campaign there,” he told me. “I think for me it’s like, I don’t want to have any regrets. I want to feel like I’ve done everything I can to support Elizabeth and to support this change. I think she’s the ideal candidate.”

The volunteers, among them Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, posed for a photo — replacing “Cheese!” with “Persist!” — and hit the streets.

A few blocks away, a smaller crowd was preparing to talk to voters about another Democratic candidate, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Patrick was running for president. He announced late, at about the same time as former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg (who isn’t contesting New Hampshire). Patrick’s campaign has been overshadowed in about every possible way: no debate appearances, little money, not even a blip in polling.

Nonetheless, two dozen Patrick supporters showed up on Saturday to contact New Hampshire voters.

During her training spiel, a campaign staffer argued that there was still an opportunity for Patrick, despite his absence from polling.

“We love to be wooed here,” she said. “This is like one of the only times that we get this much attention. This is also, I think, why a lot of our voters are still undecided because they like when someone has to come and sell them.”

She later gave some hint as to why a campaign with little presence anywhere else could scrounge up 20-odd people to knock on doors.

“A great selling point is a personal attachment to the governor,” she explained. “Why are you here today? Whether you worked for him, whether you were living in Massachusetts when he was governor, whether he’s the reason you got health care, whatever the reason.”

Safe to say that most of Warren’s volunteers weren’t people who’d worked for her.

On my way out, I ran into a Patrick volunteer coming in. He, in fact, had worked for Patrick, as Massachusetts’ secretary of housing and economic development. Greg Bialecki, 59, had known Patrick since early in his career.

“We used to say, if we could just get him in a room with all the voters, he would carry the day,” Bialecki said of Patrick.

That was actually the campaign’s goal, in fact — have Patrick join the volunteers going out to contact voters. Due to an emergency, though, Patrick couldn’t make it. Not the kind of luck that the campaign needed.

The area around Patrick’s headquarters was a locus of campaign-related activity. Biden had a satellite office on a nearby street, staffed by four volunteers who told me that they’d sent out about 10 people walking. Three blocks away, Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) had his presidential campaign office, largely empty when I visited, though one volunteer was leaving as I came in. (A campaign spokesman told me that the campaign’s state headquarters was further south, in Nashua, which was where their focus was on Saturday.)

Between the Patrick and Bennet offices, I stumbled onto a small crowd of people standing next to a trolley car. This was a tour of historic primary sites organized by the Manchester Historic Association — an indicator of how enmeshed the primary is in the city’s economy and identity. Bus stops touted political programming. One billboard I saw rotated between an ad for Trump’s reelection, C-SPAN and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).

That billboard and two others like it were the only sign I saw of Gabbard’s campaign, which didn’t appear to have any on-the-ground presence in Manchester focused on contacting voters. Just billboards with her first name and the tagline, “A soldier’s heart” — a reference to her military service.

The most strategically placed of her billboards was on a brick building near the Southern New Hampshire University arena where President Trump held a rally last summer and where he’ll appear again shortly before the caucuses. The brick building itself has other significance: It’s home to former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg’s Manchester office.

The placement of the billboard may have been a coincidence. It may also be a coincidence that the building is located in Manchester’s Gaslight District.

Inside the Buttigieg headquarters, several volunteers were cleaning up after having dispatched about 20 canvassers. While the campaign uses MiniVAN, they were planning on switching over to paper lists out of concern that a late-campaign influx of supporters would it impractical to equip and train new volunteers on the app.

Like Patrick’s organizer, the Buttigieg team argued that New Hampshire was still very much in flux. It’s a useful claim for a candidate who is running fourth in polling — but it’s also probably true.

“Going out door-to-door sort of confirms what a lot of the polls are saying: People are still waiting to make their final decision,” Arthur Conover, 24, said. “Very few people who I talk to actually say, no I’m set on my candidate now.”

A bit further from downtown Manchester, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) had a field office set up in a strip mall, directly next to a pizza shop and a few doors down from a karate studio from which a steady trickle of kids in gi’s were departing. Across the street, the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Coliseum, where an amateur hockey game was underway.

Inside Klobuchar’s headquarters, though? One staffer, sitting at a laptop. He declined to answer questions, pointing me instead to the broader campaign. There was little sign that any significant number of volunteers had been through.

At Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) headquarters, adjacent to a grocery store in another strip mall, the detritus of heavy volunteer activity was apparent. One problem with tracking field efforts is that you can’t be everywhere at once, and by the time I reached Sanders’s headquarters there were only a few volunteers still being dispatched. Like Warren’s campaign, Sanders volunteers had a celebrity volunteer, under certain definitions of “celebrity”: Zephyr Teachout, a former New York gubernatorial candidate.

Several volunteers sat near the front door, greeting visitors. One was Elizabeth Ropp, 43, who had been engaged in Sanders’s 2016 campaign as well. She, like other volunteers with whom I spoke, suggested that people she’d spoken with were concerned about beating Trump in November.

“There’s this, you know, preconceived idea that he’s the safe candidate,” she said of Biden. “I talked to a number of people who said that they sort of felt this obligation to support Biden,” she said at another point. “And then when I reminded them that Bernie is the front-runner, he’s getting the most campaign donations of any candidate in history, and he’s the front-runner” — in New Hampshire, at least — “they quickly turned around and said, you’re right, I’m voting for Bernie.”

She described the pitch she’d made to a voter concerned about the number of immigrants in the community.

“We’re all in this together,” she said she told the voter, “and it’s against the wealthy people.”

The wealthiest person on the ballot in New Hampshire next week will be Tom Steyer. His campaign headquarters, near Manchester’s airport, looked as though it had seen a few volunteers when I arrived on Saturday. The only person I saw immediately upon walking in, though, was Steyer — in the form of another cardboard cutout. Colin Booth, the campaign’s press secretary, wasn’t able to say how many people were actually out talking to voters.

Beyond visiting the campaigns themselves, there are two other ways to gauge the effectiveness of a candidate’s efforts at knocking on doors. One is to ask voters how often they’ve heard from candidates. The other is to go out and see if you can find volunteers in the act.

Over the course of the day, I ran into eight different groups of volunteers, some solo, some working in pairs. Five were out canvassing for Warren; three for Sanders.

Sandra Kantz, 65, a Warren volunteer, told me that she’d grown frustrated by voters telling her that they were primarily concerned about electability.

“The fear that they have to guess who is going to be the one to beat him is ridiculous,” she said. “It’s fueled by television stations that are supported by banks, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies. That you should somehow have a crystal ball and know who’s going to be the one and then vote for that one? Let’s vote for the person who’s going to do the job.”

Ali Greatsinger, 28, had encountered similar concerns in her advocacy for Warren.

″The thing that we all say is that, you know, you got to vote for who you believe in,” she explained. “If Warren’s the person you want to see in the White House, you got to vote with your heart and not worry about polls or, you know, not worry about trying to strategize."

“No one’s electable if you don’t vote for them,” she said.

Several of those out volunteering indicated that they were doing so out of a sense of obligation to taking action.

Hameto Benkreira, 29, had come up from Brooklyn and was being trained at Sanders’s headquarters as I was there. I later ran into him and his canvassing partner, Margot Protzel, in a residential neighborhood.

“We’re trying to fight the culture of apathy,” he said. “There’s a lot of people — and it’s not just apathy. It’s like the culture of inaction. And by taking action ourselves, I think we can start to change that.”

Kyle Burzycki, 19, was knocking on doors for Sanders in downtown Manchester when I ran into him. His sentiment was similar.

“People are always saying, oh, it’s not worth fighting for, but it definitely is,” he said. “You just got to get involved. Fight for it.”

That optimism may have been hard to sustain in a state that was at the tail end of months of outreach to voters. While a number of people, like that Deval Patrick organizer, claimed that New Hampshirites liked to be wooed, it was obvious that a lot of them also liked to be left alone.

I approached one door to talk to a Democrat who regularly voted in the state’s elections, precisely the sort of voter who’d be contacted by a campaign. As I knocked, I could hear several people laughing inside the house.

I knocked again.

“I can’t heeeeear you!” a sing-songy voice said to more laughter.

This is the conflict for campaigns: contacting voters who are legitimately undecided while not running into too many people who are sick of the whole thing. It’s not likely that a voter will turn against a candidate who’s contacted them too much, but it can be disheartening for volunteers to continually run into brick walls.

“This is New Hampshire and people like to play hard to get here,” Ropp told me.

Okay, fine. But then there’s what Finn Johnson, 30, told me at Buttigieg’s headquarters.

“Some people are making clear that they’re oversaturated right now,” he explained.

Also understandable. The chore for campaigns is finding where (or when) those two tendencies don’t overlap.

Voters with whom I spoke offered mixed assessments on how hectic 2020 had been. Eamon Doyle, a frequent voter, said that the outreach was “leaning towards the extreme.” (I spoke with him after waiting for a Warren volunteer to finish his pitch.) On the other hand, Barbara Widger, 64, said she hadn’t had any campaigns knocking on her door.

Mike Adams, 38, whose wife is a high-frequency voter, said that they’d been contacted by a number of campaigns both at the door and by phone, though nothing out of the ordinary for a presidential cycle.

“It’s been Warren, it’s been Sanders,” he said of the visits they’d received. “It’s been — primarily it’s been Warren and Sanders.” He added: “We’ve gotten a lot of Yang flyers."

Leslie Benton-Norris lives closer to downtown and was clearly exasperated when we spoke.

“I am feeling overwhelmed,” she said of the Democratic field. “I feel like there are too many candidates. … I feel like there are too many voices.”

She, too, said that most of the outreach had been from Sanders and Warren, though a Buttigieg volunteer had also come “several times.” She hadn’t heard anything from Klobuchar or Biden — that despite there being a Klobuchar sign in her front yard. It was right next to a Buttigieg one.

She’d put up the Buttigieg sign, she said, and her husband the Klobuchar one — but neither had made a final decision. She wanted to see how Klobuchar did in Iowa, which now seems like an unexpectedly unhelpful metric to rely upon.

I asked her what the most important issue was for her.

“Who’s going to carry a national election,” she replied without hesitation. “I don’t know that our democracy will survive another four years with Donald Trump, honestly.” She loved Warren and Sanders but worried about how they’d fare against Trump.

“The only thing I’ve heard multiple times today is: I just want to vote for the person who beats Trump,” April Dodd, the Warren volunteer, told me as she was canvassing. “People don’t want to, like, pick my brain about health care or the Green New Deal or education or anything.”

The message she was hearing from voters was simple: