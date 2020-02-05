But Republicans had no trouble talking — or tweeting — about Romney’s announcement.

“He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote, setting the tone for conservative corners of social media, where the chorus became “Mitt Romney is a Democrat.”

AD

#RecallRomney was trending, as Trump’s Internet acolytes pushed for the senator’s removal from office altogether.

AD

One far-right commentator, Mike Cernovich, floated a more sweeping measure: “Can we kick Utah out of the United States?”

Romney’s Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill also sought to distance themselves from his stance.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, said the party remains “unified.”

“Mitt’s flat wrong on this, and he doesn’t represent the views of any Republican in Congress,” McCarthy said.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee and Romney’s niece, struck a more measured, Thanksgiving dinner table-like note.

AD

“This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last,” she said on Twitter. “The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him.”

Romney, then, was alone. For the second time in a week, the man who was once the GOP’s pick for president found himself on an island, with only the opposing party there to offer kind words and encouragement.

AD

A similar scene played out earlier in the Senate’s impeachment trial, when Romney was one of the only Republican voices seeking witnesses.

Now, as then, Democrats came to his defense.

“Having proven Trump guilty, I asked if there was just one Republican Senator who would say ‘enough,’ ” Rep. Adam B. Schiff said in a tweet. “Who would stand up against this dangerously immoral president. Who would display moral courage. Who would do impartial justice as their oath required and convict. And there is.”

AD

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee dubbed Romney’s decision proof that “impeaching President Trump was about protecting the rule of law and not party loyalty.”

Romney did see support from one Republican senator — albeit a former one.

“I have long admired Mitt Romney, but never more than today,” tweeted Jeff Flake, an ex-lawmaker from Arizona whose own criticism of Trump led to his political downfall. “What an honorable man.”

AD

Trump was acquitted later Wednesday afternoon, in a pair of expected and near-party-line votes, 52 to 48 on the abuse of power charge and 53 to 47 on the obstruction of Congress charge. But Romney’s place in history was nonetheless sealed: He is the only senator ever to vote for the impeachment of a president from his own party.