The Democratic National Committee raised the requirements to participate in the Feb. 19 debate, which takes place after two states — Iowa and New Hampshire — have held their contests.

Who qualified for each debate

June

debate July Aug. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.:N.H. Nev.

so far Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out

Candidates who earned enough support in Iowa or New Hampshire to win at least one delegate automatically qualify for the Feb. 19 debate — the last debate until Nevada holds its caucuses on Feb. 22.

Anyone who does not earn a delegate can still qualify through polling. Candidates must register at least 10 percent in four polls approved by the party between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18, or at least 12 percent in two early-state polls (South Carolina or Nevada only).

Candidates on the bubble

10% in four national or early-state polls or 12% in two early-state polls 10% Needs 3 more or Needs 2 more 11% Needs 3 more or Needs 2 more

Only three candidates have qualified for the Nevada debate so far, though others may still earn delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire.

The DNC has removed the donor threshold rule for the Feb. 19 debate, so former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg may appear on a debate stage soon. His campaign said he will not accept political donations, which prevented him from reaching the donor threshold required for previous debates.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.