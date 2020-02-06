By Kevin Uhrmacher and
Kevin Uhrmacher
Graphics editor focusing on U.S. elections and the federal government
Kevin Schaul
Kevin Schaul
Senior graphics editor covering politics

The Democratic National Committee raised the requirements to participate in the Feb. 19 debate, which takes place after two states — Iowa and New Hampshire — have held their contests.

Who qualified for each debate

June
debate		 July Aug. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb.:
N.H.		 Nev.
so far
Biden Biden Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Sanders Sanders Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Warren Warren Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Blue checkmark
Buttigieg Buttigieg Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Klobuchar Klobuchar Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Steyer Steyer Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Yang Yang Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Gabbard Gabbard Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark
Bennet Bennet Checkmark Checkmark
Bloomberg Bloomberg
Patrick Patrick
Delaney Delaney Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Booker Booker Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Castro Castro Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Williamson Williamson Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Harris Harris Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Bullock Bullock Checkmark Dropped out
O’Rourke O’Rourke Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Ryan Ryan Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
de Blasio de Blasio Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Gillibrand Gillibrand Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Hickenlooper Hickenlooper Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Inslee Inslee Checkmark Checkmark Dropped out
Swalwell Swalwell Checkmark Dropped out

Candidates who earned enough support in Iowa or New Hampshire to win at least one delegate automatically qualify for the Feb. 19 debate — the last debate until Nevada holds its caucuses on Feb. 22.

Anyone who does not earn a delegate can still qualify through polling. Candidates must register at least 10 percent in four polls approved by the party between Jan. 15 and Feb. 18, or at least 12 percent in two early-state polls (South Carolina or Nevada only).

Candidates on the bubble

10% in four national or early-state polls or 12% in two early-state polls
Bloomberg
10%      
 
   
Bloomberg
Needs 3 more
or
Needs 2 more
Buttigieg
11%      
 
   
Buttigieg
Needs 3 more
or
Needs 2 more

Only three candidates have qualified for the Nevada debate so far, though others may still earn delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire.

The DNC has removed the donor threshold rule for the Feb. 19 debate, so former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg may appear on a debate stage soon. His campaign said he will not accept political donations, which prevented him from reaching the donor threshold required for previous debates.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.