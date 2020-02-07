When a voter asked about his “uniform,” Buttigieg said he makes decisions all day and enjoys having to make one fewer choice each morning.

His campaign focused on districts that voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 general election, pitching Buttigieg as someone who could attract Independents and disgruntled Republicans to the Democratic Party.

The 38-year-old was endlessly consistent in his Iowa stump speeches, altering a word here and a word there before taking a handful of questions at every stop along the way.

Often, those questions dealt with the cost of health care, student debt or healing divisions in the country. Occasionally — like at his final rally in Des Moines — the questions were about his favorite Beatles song or similar frivolities (Buttigieg said his is “Come Together”).

When the caucuses were over, the former mayor became the first openly gay candidate to win delegates for a major party.