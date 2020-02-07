Joe Biden, meanwhile, faces particular pressure to perform well tonight, given his fourth-place finish in Iowa. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who finished third in the caucuses, has signaled that she will shake up her strategy, an effort to jolt her campaign to the top of the field.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be on stage tonight, as will entrepreneur Andrew Yang. He told supporters in a Friday email that he’s going all-in on New Hampshire, saying he thinks he needs to finish in the top four. “It’s now or never,” he wrote.
Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is hoping a good performance tonight will help him move beyond low single digits in polls. He has spent $16 million on television and radio ads in New Hampshire.
How do I watch the debate, and who will be in it?
Here’s what you should know about tonight:
How do I watch?
Friday’s debate will start at 8 p.m. EST and will be on ABC, which is partnering with Apple News and local station WMUR.
How do candidates qualify?
Candidates who earned at least one delegate in the Iowa caucuses automatically qualified for the New Hampshire debate. The math that the Iowa Democratic Party uses to award delegates in complicated, but candidates needed at least 15 percent support in a number of precincts to get a delegate.
Candidates who didn’t earn a delegate needed to register at least 5 percent in four polls, or at least 7 percent in two early-state polls. Additionally, they must earn donations from at least 225,000 unique donors nationally, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors in at least 20 states.
Who will be on stage tonight?
Tonight’s line-up will feature Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren and Yang.
What about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg?
Bloomberg, who has said he won’t accept any contributions, cannot qualify because of the donor requirement. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick also failed to qualify.