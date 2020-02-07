On Friday night, seven candidates for the Democratic nomination will face off in a debate in New Hampshire. It’s the first time the candidates have appeared together since the Iowa caucuses.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg come into tonight as leaders in Iowa. Both are hoping for a New Hampshire win to propel them forward.

Joe Biden, meanwhile, faces particular pressure to perform well tonight, given his fourth-place finish in Iowa. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who finished third in the caucuses, has signaled that she will shake up her strategy, an effort to jolt her campaign to the top of the field.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be on stage tonight, as will entrepreneur Andrew Yang. He told supporters in a Friday email that he’s going all-in on New Hampshire, saying he thinks he needs to finish in the top four. “It’s now or never,” he wrote.

Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer is hoping a good performance tonight will help him move beyond low single digits in polls. He has spent $16 million on television and radio ads in New Hampshire.