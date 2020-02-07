Here’s what you should know about tonight:

How do I watch?

Friday’s debate will start at 8 p.m. EST and will be on ABC, which is partnering with Apple News and local station WMUR.

How do candidates qualify?

Candidates who earned at least one delegate in the Iowa caucuses automatically qualified for the New Hampshire debate. The math that the Iowa Democratic Party uses to award delegates in complicated, but candidates needed at least 15 percent support in a number of precincts to get a delegate.

Candidates who didn’t earn a delegate needed to register at least 5 percent in four polls, or at least 7 percent in two early-state polls. Additionally, they must earn donations from at least 225,000 unique donors nationally, and a minimum of 1,000 unique donors in at least 20 states.

Who will be on stage tonight?

Tonight’s line-up will feature Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren and Yang.

What about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg?