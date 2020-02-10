Former vice president Joe Biden released a scathing ad Sunday highlighting the distinction between his terms as vice president of the United States and Buttigieg’s work leading a local government in Indiana. ￼

“We’re electing a president,” the narrator said. “What you’ve done matters.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), has also zeroed in on Buttigieg’s touting of his outsider status, which also comes across as a knock on Washington-based politicians like her.

“We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us,” Klobuchar said. “I think having some experience is a good thing.”

But Buttigieg says building his political career in a midsize American city is part of what makes him the best candidate. And that message could be behind his success in the rural communities of Iowa, success that he hopes to replicate in New Hampshire.

“So many communities — communities like mine in South Bend — we know we might look small from the perspective of Washington, but to us, what’s going on in Washington looks so small or small-minded,” Buttigieg said Sunday on CNN. “Communities whether they are my size, rural communities or even neighborhoods in our biggest cities are frustrated with being made into a punchline by Washington politicians.”

Buttigieg’s outsize support in rural areas helped him lead his opponents in Iowa’s delegate race. Ahead of the caucuses he argued that there was a need for a president whose moral compass was formed in “the American heartland.”

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect,” Buttigieg tweeted a week before the Iowa caucuses.

Voters looking for moderate ideas but from a new face in national politics may have spurred Buttigieg’s candidacy. Consensus among Democratic candidates is that the eventual nominee will need to capture some of the independent and white working-class voters whom Trump won in 2016 to win the general election.

But the former South Bend mayor hoping to win over voters who were drawn to Trump’s message in 2016 will have to make sure not to alienate the big-city residents, minorities and left-leaning voters he will need to win some of the more diverse state competitions.

Veteran journalist Soledad O’Brien called Buttigieg’s framing of small cities and towns versus big cities “annoying” and potentially isolating for big-city voters. “Big giant urban locations (where lots of dems live!) are full of good, kind, honest, hard-working people too,” she tweeted. “Can Mayor Pete’s people tell him to stop with this crap?”

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times journalist from Waterloo, Iowa, tweeted: “The size of your community … or the location does not make you more moral, worthy, deserving, hard-working, American. I’m not sure why it’s ok to insult large swaths of US but it’s old."

ProPublica’s Jessica Huseman also criticized Buttigieg’s campaign rhetoric.

As someone who has lived in both large and small towns I find comments like these to be in extremely bad taste and extremely out of touch. https://t.co/YspVcxmPsx — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 9, 2020

Of course, in knocking Buttigieg’s experience, like Biden did in his ad, his competitors run the risk of alienating the voters in small towns. The current mayor of Hannah-Jones’s hometown responded to that effect when he saw the Biden ad.

As Mayor of Waterloo with a population of 68,000 are you saying that voices from cities like mine don't matter? All communities matter whether small or large. — Mayor Quentin Hart (@QuentinHart) February 8, 2020

A week from now, Buttigieg will have moved past Iowa and New Hampshire to the next contest in Nevada, a state that includes Las Vegas. And assuming he’s still in the race, he’ll compete in Super Tuesday in March, hoping to gain the support of millions of voters in urban America.