HAMPTON, N.H. — With Sanders and Buttigieg battling to win Tuesday’s primary here and seize the momentum in a highly unpredictable race, another drama is playing out with serious implications for the other high-profile candidates in the Democrats’ once-sprawling field.

Warren is facing the prospect of losing badly in a state neighboring her home of Massachusetts, while Biden’s campaign is bracing for another potentially humiliating defeat and, as a result, a new round of anxiety among its top donors and questions about the viability of a former vice president once seen as the Democrats’ best hope to defeat Trump.

The grim question facing Warren and Biden is not whether they can win New Hampshire, according to strategists, but how low they will finish — and what that result would mean for their candidacies.