Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former vice president Joe Biden seem to be in a battle for third place in New Hampshire, after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in Iowa. Also competing in the state are Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who got a national delegate out of Iowa; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; Sen. Michael F.Bennet of Colorado; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.
Trump to hold rally in New Hampshire Monday night
The Democratic presidential candidates won’t be the only ones storming the Granite State Monday: Trump will be holding a “Keep America Great” rally at 7 p.m. in Manchester.
“Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally,” the president said in a tweet Monday morning. “Want to shake up the Dems a little bit - they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester!”
Biden, Warren battle for third place in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — With Sanders and Buttigieg battling to win Tuesday’s primary here and seize the momentum in a highly unpredictable race, another drama is playing out with serious implications for the other high-profile candidates in the Democrats’ once-sprawling field.
Warren is facing the prospect of losing badly in a state neighboring her home of Massachusetts, while Biden’s campaign is bracing for another potentially humiliating defeat and, as a result, a new round of anxiety among its top donors and questions about the viability of a former vice president once seen as the Democrats’ best hope to defeat Trump.
The grim question facing Warren and Biden is not whether they can win New Hampshire, according to strategists, but how low they will finish — and what that result would mean for their candidacies.
Democrats barnstorm New Hampshire on primary eve
Democrats will be holding events across New Hampshire on primary eve.
Warren holds a get-out-the-vote event at 1:30 p.m. in Rochester, followed by a town hall at 5 p.m. in Portsmouth.
Buttigieg holds a meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. in Plymouth. He then holds back-to-back rallies in Milford and Exeter at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sanders will headline a rally featuring special guests Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Strokes at 7:30 p.m.
And Biden will hold a get-out-the-vote event in Manchester at 6 p.m.