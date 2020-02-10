Since last week’s Iowa caucuses, candidates have spent most of their time in New Hampshire, competing fiercely and offering criticisms of their rivals’ stances and experience. The Iowa results are closer to final, with the state Democratic Party saying Sunday that former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg comes out of the state with a two-delegate edge over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose campaign plans to seek a partial recanvass.

Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former vice president Joe Biden seem to be in a battle for third place in New Hampshire, after finishing third and fourth, respectively, in Iowa. Also competing in the state are Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who got a national delegate out of Iowa; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; billionaire activist Tom Steyer; Sen. Michael F.Bennet of Colorado; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.