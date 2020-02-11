With that, we entered the first week of a presidency in which Trump faces no immediate investigation and in which he understands that his firewall with red-state senators can withstand a lot of heat.

Thursday

Speaking from the East Room of the White House less than 24 hours after his acquittal, Trump unleashed his fury on a wide range of perceived enemies, from congressional Democrats to former government officials — to people still in his employ.

He didn’t limit his attacks to the issue at hand. Former FBI director James B. Comey was a “sleazebag,” he said, for example. When he fired Comey, FBI officials were “running for the hills.” They “are the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I’ve ever seen,” Trump said — of investigators who had nothing to do with the probe into Trump’s interactions with Ukraine that led to the impeachment.

“I’ve always said they’re lousy politicians,” he said of his political opponents, “but they do two things: They are vicious and mean. Vicious. These people are vicious. [Rep.] Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person.” Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, was “corrupt,” the president said.

His press secretary had offered a preview of Trump’s comments, suggesting that the president would talk about “how horribly he was treated and, you know, that maybe people should pay for that.”

Trump didn’t explicitly say that anyone should pay, but he did make a comment that seemed important in retrospect.

“Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and his twin brother — right?” Trump said during one riff. “We had some people that — really amazing.”

Friday

The Vindman to whom Trump was referring was Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a member of Trump’s National Security Council who raised concerns about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine. He offered both closed-door and public testimony against the president, detailing his interactions both with Trump and with other officials, including Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. After doing so, both he and his twin brother Eugene faced condemnation from Trump’s allies, including suggestions that, as immigrants, they were disloyal to the United States.

Sondland, too, offered testimony against Trump — but only somewhat grudgingly. At first, the White House blocked his testimony, with Trump then claiming that he didn’t trust Sondland to be treated fairly. After he was subpoenaed, Sondland offered limited closed-door testimony. When it became obvious that he’d left a number of significant events out of his testimony, he was forced to amend it and, in a subsequent public hearing, articulated an array of efforts to leverage the White House to spur Ukraine to launch investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

Both Vindman and Sondland apparently planned to leave the administration — but on Friday, Trump pushed them out first.

Vindman was removed from the NSC and sent back to the Department of Defense. Sondland was recalled from his position in Brussels.

It’s notable that Vindman’s brother Eugene was also removed from the NSC, despite having no obvious connection to his brother’s testimony or the Ukraine probe. Trump’s mention of Eugene during his post-acquittal comments and his subsequent ouster from the NSC seemed like a manifestation of a tactic Trump has advocated for America’s enemies: going after their families.

Saturday

Trump didn’t have any public events on his calendar on Saturday but did send a number of tweets.

One suggested that Republicans in the Senate ought to “run an offense” against congressional Democrats.

The only way to stop the crazed Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats “is for the Republican Senate to run an offense here”. @LeeSmithDC @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews So true, although the Dems Hoaxes & Witch Hunts have driven up Republican Polls, and mine, mightily! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

In another, Trump disparaged Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) who, like Romney, was considered a possible vote for acquittal in the Senate but who instead voted to convict. Trump would later call Manchin “Senator Joe Munchkin,” prompting the senator to go on television and point out that he was taller than the president.

Sunday

With a clear calendar for the second day in a row, Trump returned to tweeting. Early Sunday afternoon, he offered a lengthy complaint about the investigation into his campaign and Russian interference (a complaint apparently triggered by a report on Fox News). The accusations are broadly false, but served as an important reminder: Trump saw that investigation as entirely invalid, prejudiced against him and an effort by people within the government to take him down.

(Later on Sunday, government prosecutors would ask for an indefinite delay in sentencing Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser who admitted lying to investigators as part of that probe.)

Learning that his stalwart ally, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), would be on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” he called on Graham to “start up” the Senate Judiciary Committee and “[c]lean up D.C. now” — an apparent reference to Trump’s desire to see changes within the intelligence community.

On that program, Graham made news in a different way.

“The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy,” Graham said, referring to Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani. Attorney General William P. Barr “told me that they’ve created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Graham added.

Monday

Speaking to the press on Monday, Barr confirmed Graham’s assertion. The Justice Department, he said, had created an “intake process in the field” which could vet information coming from Giuliani, as well as “all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine.” This would allow the information to “be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners so that we could assess its provenance and its credibility,” Barr said.

That the Justice Department had established a mechanism by which Giuliani’s often spurious assertions might be formally considered struck many observers as problematic and, potentially, another example of Barr’s willingness to get the president’s back.

Trump, meanwhile, hosted a number of governors at the White House. He asked the governor of Utah how Romney was.

“I haven’t talked to him,” Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) replied.

“You keep him,” Trump said. “We don’t want him.”

At a rally later that night, Trump again attacked the impeachment, calling it a “vile hoax.” He suggested that President Barack Obama should be impeached for claiming that Americans could keep their doctors under the Affordable Care Act.

Tuesday

Things escalated further on Tuesday.

After Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering last November, federal prosecutors called for Stone to receive a 7 to 9 year sentence.

Trump expressed outrage at the news early Tuesday morning.

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” he wrote on Twitter. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

A few hours later, the Justice Department announced that it would reduce the sentencing recommendation Stone had received. Officials told The Post that the reduction was unrelated to Trump’s complaints. All four prosecutors involved in the Stone case nonetheless offered their resignations shortly after the proposed reduction became public.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) pointed out that Barr had addressed the problem with political influence during his confirmation hearing.

“Nothing could be more destructive of our system of government, of the rule of law, or the Department of Justice as an institution than any toleration of political interference with the enforcement of the law,” Barr said at the time. As The Post’s Aaron Blake notes, consideration of Stone’s fate is inextricably linked to his relationship with Trump, regardless of Trump’s tweet.

On Tuesday afternoon, a prosecutor assigned to the case shortly beforehand filed an updated sentencing memo requesting a reduced sentence for Stone.

We also learned on Tuesday that a Defense Department official who had been nominated to serve as the Pentagon’s chief financial officer would reportedly have that nomination withdrawn. Elaine McCusker was one of a number of officials who raised objections to Trump’s decision to hold aid to Ukraine last year as his team was pushing for the investigations Trump sought.

Speaking to reporters before an event in the Oval Office, Trump asserted that he had an “absolute right” to weigh in on how the Justice Department dealt with Stone, though he said he had “not been involved with it at all.” He also disparaged Vindman, saying that he expected the military would look at disciplinary action against him. Vindman’s testimony, it’s worth noting, came in response to a congressional subpoena. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper told Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in December that the department wouldn’t retaliate against Vindman.

“Are there more departures to come?” Trump was asked at another point.

“Oh sure. Oh sure,” Trump replied. “Absolutely.”