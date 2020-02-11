There has been very little to disabuse Trump’s opponents of that notion since then. And on Tuesday, we saw the latest in a string of suspiciously pro-Trump maneuvers on the Russia investigation from Barr’s Justice Department — this one on the final prosecution emanating from it.

The Justice Department has now announced that it will reduce its sentence recommendation for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone. That announcement comes just hours after Trump tweeted his objection to the proposed sentence, which was seven to nine years in prison.

AD

AD

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

“This is a horrible and very unfair situation,” Trump wrote. “The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

It bears emphasizing up top that may be pure happenstance. As The Post’s Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report, a senior Justice Department official said the decision to reduce the sentence recommendation was made before Trump weighed in. In addition, the recommended sentence for Stone was on the harsh side, with prosecutors citing a number of aggravating factors:

Federal guidelines typically call for a sentence ranging from 15 to 21 months for first-time offenders convicted of obstruction offenses, such as lying to Congress, making false statements and witness tampering, as Stone was. The range ratchets up steeply, potentially to more than seven years in prison, if the offense involves other factors such as threatening physical injury or property damage to a witness; substantially interfering with the administration of justice; or the willful obstruction of justice. Each was cited by prosecutors.

But as with recusal decisions, it’s often as much about the appearance of conflicts or prejudgments as it is about actual ones. And this one sure appears bad.

AD

That would be true even if Trump hadn’t commented. What we would still have, absent his tweet, is prosecutors recommending a sentence for a Trump ally and then having higher-ups in Trump’s Justice Department overrule them.

AD

The senior Justice Department official described a situation in which the prosecutors had blindsided or failed to accurately inform their superiors of their intentions. They said DOJ “was shocked to see the sentencing recommendation in the Roger Stone case last night.”

“That recommendation is not what had been briefed to the department,” said the official, who did not go on the record.

That’s certainly possible, but you wonder how it could have happened with such a high-profile prosecution, given the weighty political matters involved. The Justice Department needs to make clear it is not giving any special treatment to an ally of the president. How it and its prosecutors could have so bungled this sentencing recommendation is difficult to countenance.

AD

That said, it’s the latest in a long line of curiosities from Barr’s DOJ related to the Russia probe. There were the times:

AD

Barr offered a misleading summary of Mueller’s report.

He decided to clear Trump of obstruction of justice, even though Mueller had determined that he couldn’t.

He adopted Trump’s talking points on “no collusion” and “ spying .”

He has traveled overseas to assist in the probe examining the origins of the Russia probe — a key initiative long pushed for by Trump.

He issued an extraordinary statement disagreeing with an inspector general who said the Russia investigation was adequately predicated.

However legitimate the latest episode is, that certainly shows in which direction Barr has erred. Repeatedly on matters related to the Russia investigation, he has done things that suggest that, even if Trump isn’t explicitly leaning on him, he’s taken a Trump-friendly stance on the whole thing. That would be potentially problematic even if this didn’t involve Trump or his allies personally, given that prosecutions are supposed to be handled independently and free of political influence. The fact that it does involve them adds even more pressure to make sure it’s on the up and up — and also looks that way to the outside.