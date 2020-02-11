Buttigieg says his standing with black voters could improve after Iowa, New Hampshire showings
Buttigieg said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he believes strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire should help his standing among African Americans, a segment of the electorate where his polling lags.
During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Buttigieg said minority voters are “laser-focused on defeating this president.”
He suggested that his performances in South Carolina and other early nominating states with large numbers of African American voters could be boosted by results in the first two contests.
“That I believe is now getting us the look that we need,” Buttigieg said.
Asked why Mike Bloomberg is polling better with black voters, Buttigieg pointed to the former New York mayor’s spending on television ads.
Bloomberg prevails in Dixville Notch
Dixville Notch, N.H., a tiny community known for casting the first ballots in this first-in-the-nation primary state, gave most of its votes in the Democratic primary to a candidate not on the ballot: former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.
Bloomberg took three write-in votes (including one in the Republican primary), while Buttigieg and Sanders each got one.
Two other communities also tallied ballots shortly after midnight.
Klobuchar was the winner in Hart’s Location, receiving six votes in the Democratic contest. Warren came in second with four votes, followed by Yang with three and Sanders with two. Biden, Gabbard and Steyer each got one.
In Millsfield, Klobuchar picked up two votes, while Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders each got one.
Candidates plan election night parties
Most of the candidates plan parties with their New Hampshire supporters on Tuesday night regardless of the results.
Sanders, Warren and Yang have events scheduled in Manchester. Buttigieg and Biden will be in Nashua. Klobuchar and Bennet host gatherings in Concord.
Steyer, meanwhile, is planning to get an early start in the state with the next nominating contest. He plans an evening town hall in Reno, Nev.