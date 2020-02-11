New Hampshire holds its first-in-the-nation primary today, after Iowa’s caucuses last week. Polls start closing at 7 p.m. ET, and results are expected to start arriving at 8 p.m. ET .

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg both have claimed victory and momentum coming out of Iowa’s chaotic caucuses, in which Buttigieg appears to have won a majority of the state’s delegates. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar are all hoping for a good showing to send them on to the next election days, in Nevada and South Carolina. Also competing in New Hampshire are entrepreneur Andrew Yang, investor Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.