Over the last year, we’ve expanded our video series well beyond fact-checking U.S. politicians. We introduced a comprehensive guide to manipulated video, explained the complex history of Turkey and the Kurds, and investigated conflicting reports of violence in Kashmir. And now we’re trying something new.

For the next three episodes, the Fact Checker video team will focus on a different location where online misinformation led to real-life, and often troubling, consequences. We will unravel what happened and reveal what that means for us now. Our stories will take you to Gabon, India and Western Sahara. Tune in on Thursday for the first episode of our miniseries: Fakeout.

