Buttigieg pledged Wednesday that he would be “the most progressive president in half a century” as he sought to cast himself as a more practical alternative to Sanders in the Democratic nominating contests.

During an appearance on MSNBC from Manchester, N.H., Buttigieg said “there is going to be a very clear choice here” between him and Sanders on a number of issues, including health care.

Sanders has long pushed a “Medicare-for-all” proposal, which would eliminate most private health insurance, while Buttigieg is pushing a “Medicare for all who want it” plan, which provides a public option but lets others keep their private insurance.

“This is a pathway to get there that has a little humility built into it," Buttigieg said of his proposal.

He criticized Sanders for the cost of his plans and for an “unexplained gap” in how to pay for them.

Buttigieg said he welcomes the debate over health care in Nevada, the next nominating state, where many union workers are happy with the plans they have negotiated.