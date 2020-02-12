Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) claimed victory in the New Hampshire presidential primary Tuesday. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg also had a strong showing, coming in second place. On Wednesday, both candidates turned their attention to upcoming contests in South Carolina and Nevada.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) finished in a surprise third in New Hampshire, catapulting her campaign to the center of the Democratic race. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) vowed to fight on after coming in fourth. In her Tuesday speech, she sold herself as the candidate who could bring the party together. Former vice president Joe Biden, who came in fifth place, left New Hampshire before the polls had even closed, flying to South Carolina, where he’s hoping for a comeback.

Shortly after the New Hampshire results were announced, two candidates dropped out of the race — entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Micheal Bennet (D-Colo.)

Also competing in the Democratic primary were investor Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is not competing in the first four contests.