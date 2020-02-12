Shortly after the New Hampshire results were announced, two candidates dropped out of the race — entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Micheal Bennet (D-Colo.)
Also competing in the Democratic primary were investor Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is not competing in the first four contests.
Light schedules follow a big night in New Hampshire
The top finishers in New Hampshire have advertised few campaign events for Wednesday, with several regrouping for the weeks ahead and returning to their day jobs.
Neither Sanders nor Buttigieg, the top two finishers, have any public events planned. Klobuchar is trying to capitalize off her surprise third-place finish with a fundraiser Wednesday night in New York. To this point, she has not been among the most prodigious fundraisers in the Democratic field.
Warren, the fourth-place finisher, has not advertised any campaign events for Wednesday. And Biden, who finished fifth, staged an event Tuesday night in South Carolina but has not advised any plans for Wednesday.
Meanwhile, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is not appearing on the ballot in the first four nominating contests, is continuing to look down the road, with two events Wednesday in Tennessee.
Steyer and Gabbard, who both had poor showings in New Hampshire, will be in Nevada and South Carolina, respectively. Gabbard’s schedule Wednesday includes a "Uni-Tea with Tulsi” in Beaufort.
Buttigieg says he welcomes health-care debate with Sanders
Buttigieg pledged Wednesday that he would be “the most progressive president in half a century” as he sought to cast himself as a more practical alternative to Sanders in the Democratic nominating contests.
During an appearance on MSNBC from Manchester, N.H., Buttigieg said “there is going to be a very clear choice here” between him and Sanders on a number of issues, including health care.
Sanders has long pushed a “Medicare-for-all” proposal, which would eliminate most private health insurance, while Buttigieg is pushing a “Medicare for all who want it” plan, which provides a public option but lets others keep their private insurance.
“This is a pathway to get there that has a little humility built into it," Buttigieg said of his proposal.
He criticized Sanders for the cost of his plans and for an “unexplained gap” in how to pay for them.
Buttigieg said he welcomes the debate over health care in Nevada, the next nominating state, where many union workers are happy with the plans they have negotiated.
“They are not interested in Senator Sanders’s vision of eliminating all private plans," Buttigieg said. “I think that is a very good debate for us to have.”
Trump complains about coverage of GOP primary
Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to complain about media coverage of the Republican primary, which he won easily Tuesday night.
“Fake News @CNN and and MSDNC have not surprisingly refused to talk about my record setting number of voters in New Hampshire (and in Iowa),” Trump tweeted. “That’s why they are poorly rated Fake News! I will win both states in November.”
Trump has started referring to MSNBC as MSDNC, a suggestion that the cable network is somehow affiliated with the Democratic National Committee.
Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire with nearly 86 percent of the vote with most ballots counted. His main challenger, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, was at 9 percent.
Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia endorses Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign
Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), a gun regulation activist whose son was shot and killed, endorsed Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign Wednesday, joining a growing coterie of House members to support the former New York mayor two years after he helped elect them to Congress.
The relationship between Bloomberg and McBath, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, started years before her 2018 election, when she worked closely with groups he funded on increasing gun regulation in Georgia.
“I first met Mike when I was searching for ways to fight against the dangerous gun laws that ripped my son from my life,” McBath said in a statement. “Mike gave grieving mothers like me a way to stand up and fight back. Nobody running for president has done more for the gun violence prevention movement than Mike.”
