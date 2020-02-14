When two adult Trump supporters tried to intervene, Bradley attacked them, too, police said. He is also accused of attempting to knock over the tent.

A woman who said she is the teen’s mother told Fox News that her son was “pretty traumatized” by the violence.

“This guy lives in our town,” Cathy Campbell said. “It’s pretty unnerving.”

She said her family supports Trump and that her son was “over the moon” after seeing Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle outside his school, Windham High, which served as a polling place on Tuesday. She said he was invited to hold a sign at the Trump tent later that day.

AD

AD

Campbell was apprehensive about him wearing the MAGA hat, she told Fox, because “we know it can provoke and we know people don’t like Trump.” But he wore it “because he’s a proud 15-year-old and, he doesn’t know what people are going to be like.”

“My son was standing outside on the sidewalk, and he said ‘have a nice night,’ he said it to everyone. But this man was triggered,” she told the network. “He said ‘f--- you’ to him and wound up his hand as fast as he could and slapped him across the face.”

She said she was “sickened” that someone would attack a teenager “over a stupid hat.”

“It’s scary that you can’t express without which political party you are,” Campbell said. “People need to know how much intolerance there is right now.”

AD

Trump Jr. tweeted that he had met the teen before the assault. He said he called them after learning of the incident.

AD

“I thanked them for being such strong supporters,” he wrote, adding: “My family has your back.”

Bradley was arrested Thursday and charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to police. He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail, where he was held overnight on $5,000 bail. He was also placed on administrative hold for a probation violation, police said.

He was expected to be arraigned Friday. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.