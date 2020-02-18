He said as much in a tweet on Sunday, claiming that, if Hillary Clinton had won four years ago, the economy might be in a depression — a claim dependent upon the rhetorical inflation that has indisputably been a feature of Trump’s presidency.

AD

AD

Trump was responding to an intentional goad from his predecessor, Barack Obama, who tweeted about the 11th anniversary of the signing of the 2009 economic stimulus package, which Obama said paved the way for “more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history.” That timeline, of course, extends into Trump’s presidency — and, therefore, prompted Trump to respond angrily. And with generals of both armies engaged in battle, legions of online partisans took to the ramparts.

It’s important to note at the outset that views of this issue are heavily (overwhelmingly, really) influenced by partisanship. In January, Gallup asked respondents whether Trump or Obama deserved credit for the economy. Independents generally said that both presidents deserved about the same amount of credit. Democrats were much more likely to give credit to Obama and Republicans to Trump.

It’s worth noting the partisan gap in those views. Republicans were far more fervent in their support of Trump than Democrats were of Obama. Democrats were also more likely to give credit to Trump than Republicans were to give credit to Obama.

Part of the reason the debate continues is that “the economy,” like “the media,” is made up of a lot of different parts, which can be measured in a lot of different ways. Trump, for example, likes to talk about the decline in the unemployment rate, which is now near its lowest point in decades. That’s true — but it’s also the continuation of a long decline that began in Obama’s first term.

This is more nuanced than it may seem. Economists believe that unemployment cannot hit zero, given that people change jobs and so on. In fact, as unemployment drops, there may be more churn simply because employers will be fighting harder to lure the fewer available workers. It’s not clear where the unemployment rate will land when the economy reaches “full unemployment” (as the phrasing goes), but it’s not the case that a drop from 8 percent to 4 percent should be compared to a drop from 5 percent to 1 percent unemployment.

AD

AD

But Trump, of course, elides that nuance.

As he does when he says things like “more people are working than ever before.” Sure — but the population of the United States is larger than it’s ever been before, too. Job growth under Trump has been a bit slower than it was in Obama’s second term, something that Trump doesn’t get into much.

Trump and his allies also like to talk about wage growth, although data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta suggests that wage growth accelerated faster in Obama’s second term.

The Post’s Catherine Rampell, in a thread assessing Trump’s economic claims, notes as well that the figures above use real dollars, actual wages and not wages adjusted for inflation. Adjusting for inflation, wage growth was similar at the end of Obama’s second term in office.

AD

Trump surrogates tout higher wage growth for lowest earners. But far as I can tell the numbers they usually cite are Atl Fed #s, which are nominal (i.e., not inflation-adjusted). If you adjust for inflation numbers were slightly better at end of Obama tenure than under Trump. /7 pic.twitter.com/ZBMVonhnAV — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 18, 2020

In one sense, the purest metric of economic growth is the growth of the economy in terms of gross domestic product. As a candidate, Trump claimed that he would deliver annual GDP increases north of 4 percent. As president, that hasn’t happened. There were more quarterly fluctuations during Obama’s administrations, but growth has been fairly consistent since 2016 — below 3 percent.

There’s an important caveat to the numbers above. During most of Obama’s two terms in office, he faced strong opposition from a Republican-controlled legislature to using government spending to bolster the economy. From the second quarter of 2011 to the first quarter of 2017 — in other words, from when the GOP retook the House until it retook the White House — federal spending each quarter increased by about $389 billion.

Since the quarter Trump took office, it has increased $647 billion.

Despite insisting during the campaign that he would tackle the federal budget deficit, Trump has been running up deficits at the same level the government saw in the wake of the recession a decade ago. In other words, Trump’s economy has been bolstered by Trump’s spending — the kind of expenditures that Trump’s party opposed in order to constrain Barack Obama.

AD

AD

Republicans both on Capitol Hill and elsewhere don’t seem to be too fazed by this. The strength of the economy now bolsters his reelection chances, which is as good a reason as any for partisans to embrace his hyperbole about his role.

It’s also as good a reason as any for his opponents (including his predecessor) to undermine his claims. Partisanship, more than the numbers, informs the responses to this debate.