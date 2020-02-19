Ahead of their first appearance onstage together, Bloomberg and Sanders have set the tone for a dramatic clash between the two septuagenarians.

Bloomberg, a billionaire who is pouring millions into his campaign, represents everything Sanders campaigns against. Since Bloomberg’s ascent in the polls, Sanders has gone after him, accusing him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.

Bloomberg has attacked Sanders for the vitriol spewed online by some of his purported supporters. He has also questioned Sanders’s electability against Trump.

Bloomberg recently cast the race as one between just him and Sanders, despite there still being many other high-profile candidates in the race.

The animosity reached new heights hours before the debate, when Sanders’s spokeswoman mistakenly said Bloomberg, like Sanders, was also a survivor of heart attacks. Bloomberg’s campaign immediately shot back that Bloomberg had two coronary stents placed in 2000 and was in “outstanding health.”