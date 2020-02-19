But the debate is also seen as an opportunity for former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) to revive their sagging campaigns. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s debate performance ahead of the New Hampshire primary is credited with her strong showing in that state.
The top finishers in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will also be debating.
Bloomberg and Sanders have set up their own showdown
Ahead of their first appearance onstage together, Bloomberg and Sanders have set the tone for a dramatic clash between the two septuagenarians.
Bloomberg, a billionaire who is pouring millions into his campaign, represents everything Sanders campaigns against. Since Bloomberg’s ascent in the polls, Sanders has gone after him, accusing him of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.
Bloomberg has attacked Sanders for the vitriol spewed online by some of his purported supporters. He has also questioned Sanders’s electability against Trump.
Bloomberg recently cast the race as one between just him and Sanders, despite there still being many other high-profile candidates in the race.
The animosity reached new heights hours before the debate, when Sanders’s spokeswoman mistakenly said Bloomberg, like Sanders, was also a survivor of heart attacks. Bloomberg’s campaign immediately shot back that Bloomberg had two coronary stents placed in 2000 and was in “outstanding health.”
How to watch the debate
The two-hour debate in Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. E.T. Jointly hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and the Nevada Independent, the debate will be aired live on those channels and be available for streaming on those outlets’ websites.
To qualify for this debate candidates had to hit either 10 percent or higher in four national polls or 12 percent or higher in two Nevada or South Carolina polls — the next two contests. They could also get a spot on stage if they had won delegates in Iowa or New Hampshire.
Warren, Sanders and Biden cleared both thresholds. Buttigieg and Klobuchar qualified on the delegate front and Bloomberg because of polls.