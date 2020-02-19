The ninth Democratic presidential primary debate will feature six candidates vying to take on President Trump this fall, including former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who will be making his first appearance onstage after shaking up the field with his late entry into the race.

The Las Vegas debate comes three days before the Nevada caucuses, where Bloomberg isn’t even on the ballot. But the billionaire’s candidacy has complicated the dynamics of an already unpredictable primary election. Bloomberg’s performance tonight will be closely scrutinized and it’s expected he’ll be a prime target for his opponents.

But the debate is also seen as an opportunity for former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) to revive their sagging campaigns. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s debate performance ahead of the New Hampshire primary is credited with her strong showing in that state.

The top finishers in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will also be debating.