I, for example, cannot help but wonder if President Trump’s repeated tweets touting a 50 percent approval rating from the pollster Rasmussen Reports are a subtle effort to cause me to lose confidence in my own sanity.

The most recent iteration was offered Tuesday. Over a photo of Trump standing near Marine One is a triumphant “50% APPROVAL RATING.” The text accompanying the image is an all-caps “THANK YOU” coupled with the “make America great again” hashtag.

We’ve seen this before. And I mean literally.

In the abstract, this reiteration of the same image and message ten months apart is amusing. But in a practical sense, it’s revealing. By Trump’s own measure, his polling hasn’t changed at all in ten months. What’s more, when considered in the context of other tweets, like this one from December…

…he’s actually getting less popular.

You’ll notice that all three of these polls are from Rasmussen. Rasmussen is consistently more favorable to Trump than other pollsters, a function of its approval ratings being a measure not of all Americans but, instead, of “likely voters,” a pool that it clearly defines in a way that works to Trump’s advantage.

While Rasmussen’s polls tend to be outliers in showing support for Trump — and, therefore, to be promoted by the president — they are, at least, real polls. Trump has of late resorted to promoting poll numbers that he doesn’t source at all, like his repeated claims that he has 95 percent approval from Republicans nationally. He’s made that same claim since early in the impeachment process, having added a percentage point at about the time that impeachment was announced. Never once has he explained where this figure comes from or how it remains unchanged, something polling simply doesn’t do. The most natural assumption one might draw is that the numbers are invented.

It’s also possible that the numbers are internal, conducted by Trump’s campaign among some group of voters which views Trump with broad approval. Internal polling does exist; perhaps Trump is simply sporadically cherry-picking good data from what his own team is finding. Granted, he’s never said that this is what he’s doing, but it is possible. That public polling doesn’t match the internal polling, though, is significant.

On Wednesday, apparently in response to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll showing Trump trailing leading Democratic contenders for the 2020 nomination, Trump pointed to internal poll numbers that offered a different picture.

Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates. The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2020

The idea that internal polls are “REAL” and a poll conducted by The Post and ABC News isn’t is ridiculous. Assuming Trump’s polls exist, campaigns often ask respondents how they feel about a race multiple times in a polling interview. They’ll ask who a respondent prefers, Trump or a Democrat, and then offer a bunch of arguments about each candidate. Then they ask the respondent again who they prefer in order to measure the effectiveness of the arguments. Maybe Trump leads Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in head-to-head internal polling after respondents are told 45 times that Sanders is a socialist who wants to destroy the country (he isn’t and he doesn’t). If so, such a poll doesn’t really tell us much.

Would he do this? Well, sure. Consider his tweets about former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg over the past 24 hours. He accused Bloomberg of an “a large scale illegal campaign contribution” by paying people who then support his campaign. Bloomberg, Trump claimed, “has violated campaign finance laws at the highest and most sinister level with 'payoffs’ all over the place.”

Bloomberg’s wealth allowed him to found a number of philanthropic efforts which have apparently paid some recent dividends. For example, Bloomberg founded a group of mayors who advocated for tougher gun laws; a number of those mayors have endorsed his candidacy. That’s not a violation of campaign finance laws, in large part since those contributions came before Bloomberg was a presidential candidate.

Contrast that with Trump’s own actions, by the way. He was implicated in schemes during the 2016 election to pay hush money to two women who claimed that they’d had affairs with him. More to the point, his personal foundation was forced to shut down by the state of New York after Trump used his campaign to encourage charitable contributions which he then leveraged for his candidacy. All of that happened in January 2016, as the Iowa caucuses were approaching.

As for Trump’s claim about the polls being wrong in 2016, well, that’s another issue entirely. Yes, some state polls were wrong that year, leading projections of the electoral vote to overstate Hillary Clinton’s odds. Nationally, the polling was quite accurate — including the last Post-ABC poll, which had Clinton beating Trump by three points nationally: She won the national popular vote by two points. In other words: the same poll which today says that Trump is trailing leading Democrats found in 2016 that he would lose the popular vote to Clinton by about the margin of his actual loss.