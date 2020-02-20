Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a frequent critic of billionaires, came out of the gate trying to convince voters that Bloomberg, who was making his first debate appearance, was not the best candidate to represent a party that considers people of color and working-class Americans core parts of its base.

She said:

AD

“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk. Look, I’ll support whoever the Democratic nominee is. But understand this: Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Bloomberg didn’t immediately address Warren’s accusations about redlining.

AD

At a 2008 forum at Georgetown University, he claimed that the economic downturn was instigated by the ending of redlining.

“It all started back when there was a lot of pressure on banks to make loans to everyone,” he said. “Redlining, if you remember, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said, ‘People in these neighborhoods are poor, they’re not going to be able to pay off their mortgages, tell your salesmen don’t go into those areas.’ ”

“And then Congress got involved — local elected officials, as well — and said, ‘Oh that’s not fair, these people should be able to get credit,’ ” he added. “And once you started pushing in that direction, banks started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn’t as good as you would like.”

AD

Bloomberg’s description of how redlining worked was inaccurate at best and whitewashed at worst. People in certain neighborhoods weren’t primarily denied loans from banks because of their wealth, but because of their race and ethnicity. There were countless examples of people of color who had the means to afford homes in certain neighborhoods but were still denied housing because white homeowners claimed that welcoming people of color into their communities would decrease the value of their homes.

AD

In the 1930s, neighborhoods were graded and color-coded by government officials. Neighborhoods with redlines drawn around them were deemed “hazardous” and determined to be credit risks for banks largely because they were occupied by people of color, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an organization that advocates for fair practices in banking and housing. As a result, people in these neighborhoods struggled to acquire loans from banks to buy homes, historically the main way in which Americans have built wealth. This practice helped set the stage for the white-black wealth gap. According to the Federal Reserve, white families in the United States have nearly 10 times the net worth of black families.

In addition to having a problem with Bloomberg’s revisionist history, some critics also took issue with his words because he essentially blamed the economic downturn on low-income people not being able to afford homes — instead of the financial industry’s predatory lending disproportionately targeting people of color.

AD

Much of Bloomberg’s $60 billion fortune was built through his work and relationships within the financial sector. So his take on redlining reinforced the belief among his detractors that he is more interested in defending Wall Street than advocating for working-class Americans.

AD

Marcus Stanley, the policy director for Americans for Financial Reform, a liberal nonprofit advocating for stricter regulation of Wall Street, recently told The Washington Post’s Tory Newmyer that Bloomberg’s outlook fails to hold lenders responsible for their role in the Great Recession.

“That kind of position, no matter who takes it, speaks to a willingness to blame the victim, frankly,” he said. “And if you take the position it’s the borrowers fault when they’re victimized by enormously well-funded and sophisticated Too Big To Fail banks — and not the fault of Wall Street and the regulators who let it happen — the concern going forward is you won’t protect the American people from allowing this to happen again.”

AD

Bloomberg didn’t come back to the issue Warren raised Wednesday, which is likely to come up again. And if his response to his previous support for stop-and-frisk is any indicator, he will have to do more than say he’s sorry to win the support of those who question his racial sensitivity and awareness of the issue.

AD

People of color still face significant financial challenges in the United States despite a relatively healthy economy. The wealth gap between people of color and white Americans persists, and though unemployment rates are low, black and Latino Americans are more likely to be unemployed and underemployed than white Americans.