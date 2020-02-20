Here are the biggest, most dramatic brawls of the night.

1. Bloomberg vs. everyone: “Maybe they didn’t like the joke I told”

No surprise: the former New York mayor and billionaire’s first time on the debate stage as he rises in the polls was contentious. The other candidates, sensing a threat from Mike Bloomberg’s unlimited bank account and a growing number of voters finding him electable, came at him from every angle: his record as mayor on race, his record on gender as a businessman, and his wealth.

AD

AD

They first attacked him on his city’s stop-and-frisk policy. “Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African American and Latino people in an outrageous way,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the current leader in the polls. “That is not a way you’re going to grow voter turnout.”

In a debate over taxes, former vice president Joe Biden also jabbed Bloomberg for comments in which he seemed to blame the end of a discriminatory housing practice for the 2008 economic collapse.

But it was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) whose debate strategy seemed to be most heavily focused on attacking Bloomberg. The first chance she got to speak, she brought up Bloomberg’s documented demeaning comments about women. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

AD

AD

Later, she repeatedly pressured Bloomberg to release an unknown number of women who worked for his company from nondisclosure agreements. Biden jumped in on this, too, explaining one word from Bloomberg could release this women from their legally binding silence. Bloomberg said he wouldn’t, and then tried to explain it away with an off-color line that feels like it could haunt his campaign: “None of them accused me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like the joke I told.”

Twice, in separate discussions about when he’d release his taxes and whether billionaires should exist, Bloomberg was forced to defend his billions of dollars as Sanders and Warren framed it as excess: “I make a lot of money,” Bloomberg said.

2. Buttigieg vs. Sanders: ‘Let’s put forward somebody who’s actually a Democrat’

If Bloomberg wasn’t on the stage, Sanders would have been the top target. He and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the most animosity, given they’ve been in the top two in the first two primaries. Early on, Buttigieg compared Sanders to Bloomberg:

AD

AD

“Look, we shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out,” he said, also getting applause with: “Let’s put forward somebody who’s actually a Democrat.” (Sanders is an Independent and Bloomberg has switched party affiliation a few times)

Sanders fired back at Buttigieg, attacking him for accepting money from some billionaires.

Later, Sanders was asked about some of his supporters attacking union leaders in Nevada with profane language. Sanders said it was inexcusable, and he also wondered if he was the victim of online trolls trying to make his campaign look bad. Buttigieg tried not to let him off the hook: “Leadership is about what you draw out of people. It’s how you inspire people to act,” he interrupted Sanders to say.

AD

AD

Still later, Buttigieg said Sanders should release more of his health records after his heart attack. And he segued into a familiar attack on the costs of Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan. Sanders replied: “Let’s level, Pete,” and went after Buttigieg for the cost of his plan.

To which Buttigieg accused Sanders of absolutism: “On issue after issue after issue, this is what Sen. Sanders is saying. If you’re not with him, if you’re not all the way on his side, then you must be for the status quo.”

3. Warren vs. everyone on health care

After disappointing showings in Iowa and New Hampshire and stagnant poll numbers, Warren came to fight. She has been trying to carve out a space for herself as the unity candidate, someone who can bridge Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan with moderates who think it’s too radical.

AD

AD

But that’s led to some confusion from voters about where she stands.

So on Wednesday she tried to differentiate herself by punching at almost every candidate on the stage for their health-care plans, which she labeled as ineffective (Buttigieg: “paper-thin version of a plan”), too short (Klobuchar: It can “fit on a Post-it Note”) and, most notably, Sanders for not being a team player on how to solve this and not being realistic — echoing a thematic attack from Buttigieg. (“His campaign relentlessly attacks everyone who asks a question or tries to fill in details about how to actually make this work,” Warren said of Sanders. “And then his own advisers say that probably won’t happen anyway.”

4. Klobuchar vs. Buttigieg: “Are you trying to say I’m dumb?”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has been trying to engage Buttigieg in a debate since the very first ones. She needs him to falter if she wants a shot at seizing the moderate lane. And after Klobuchar came in third in New Hampshire, just behind Buttigieg, he was ready to engage.

AD

AD

He seemed to come prepared with research about her voting record, especially on immigration. He attacked her for voting to confirm President Trump’s Customs and Border Protection head.

“I wish everyone was perfect like you, Pete, but let me tell you what it’s like to be in the arena,” Klobuchar responded, explaining she had to make tough decisions as a senator.

It was an extension of a debate they had in New Hampshire about whether experience in Washington is a liability, as Buttigieg has sometimes made it, or a strength, as Klobuchar is trying to frame it.