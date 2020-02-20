But outside the casino, with its replica Arc de Triomphe and 540-foot Eiffel Tower, one would have never known a political event was underway. Across the street, the famous fountains of the Bellagio danced before crowds of thousands, many of whom waved off a reporter who dared to ask about politics.

The volcano at the Mirage Hotel erupted on its hourly schedule, sending hot flames high into the sky before groups of tourists who said they weren’t paying close attention to the presidential race. An electronic billboard on the side of the Harrah’s Casino briefly flashed an advertisement for the debate, but it was quick, sandwiched between a commercial for “Menopause the Musical” and the upcoming NFL draft.

Even in an area congested with thousands of televisions, above slot machines and inside bars and restaurants, it was near impossible to find the debate. But exactly 1 hour and 20 minutes and brisk walks through a half-dozen casinos up and down the Strip later, there it was, flashing like a lucky spin of triple 7’s on the slots: A single television above a fancy organic food bar inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace was tuned to the debate.

As former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg sparred in split screen over something with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — it was impossible to know about what since the sound was down and the closed captions were delayed — a bartender explained that a customer had specifically asked to turn the television to the debate. But after a little bit, he departed, bored.

Two couples, in prime viewing seats, sat looking up occasionally at the debate, as they sipped Sierra Nevada beers and handcrafted “retox” cocktails — not lacking in alcohol, but made with more “conscious” ingredients like organic vodka and natural juices. Approached by a reporter, a man expressed surprise the Democratic candidates were just blocks away, but waved off further comment. The election, he said, was “exhausting. And we are on vacation.”

Up the block, the Trump International Hotel towered above the Strip, shimmering and golden. President Trump, in the midst of a West Coast swing timed to upstage his Democratic opponents, was on a day trip to California and Arizona but due to arrive back late Wednesday night. As a result, the streets around the hotel were closed, and the building itself was on lockdown, open to hotel guests only.

As would-be patrons were turned away, a box truck equipped with a large electronic billboard rolled down Las Vegas Boulevard, illuminating cars in the bumper-to-bumper traffic. “President Trump has delivered to Nevada,” the billboard said, featuring a photo of Trump delivering a thumbs-up.