The Democratic National Committee scheduled the 10th Democratic debate for Feb. 25, after the first three states have held their contests. Six candidates appear to have qualified based on polling averages or by earning at least one delegate in an early state.

Candidates who earned enough support in prior contests to win at least one delegate automatically qualify for the debate — the last one before South Carolina votes on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs.

Who qualified for each debate

Anyone who does not earn a delegate can still qualify through polling. Candidates must register at least 10 percent in four polls approved by the party between Feb. 4 and Feb. 24, or at least 12 percent in two early-state polls (South Carolina only).

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will make his second debate appearance after he earned 10 percent or more in four national polls. The DNC removed the donor threshold rule for the Feb. 19 Nevada debate, which gave Bloomberg his first chance to participate. His campaign said he will not accept political donations, which prevented him from reaching the donor threshold required for previous debates.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.