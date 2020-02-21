

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gives a victory speech in Manchester, N.H., after winning the New Hampshire Democratic primary on Feb. 11. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

January was a crucial period for the Democratic presidential candidates, who spent heavily preparing for the first two primary contests while they struggled to keep up fundraising momentum.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s giant reelection war chest keeps expanding. And self-funding candidate Mike Bloomberg plowed an eye-popping $220 million of his own money into his campaign.

The January spending figures are officially in, and here are the most interesting takeaways we found.

1. Warren really needed her newfound momentum. Sanders was way ahead of everyone.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign says her fiery debate performance Wednesday has turned February into her best fundraising month yet.

But January figures show the Massachusetts senator was in deep trouble before her sudden apparent reversal — so much so that her campaign took out a $3 million line of credit and tapped into $400,000 of it as a loan, as contingency cash before the Iowa caucuses. She spent more than double ($22.3 million) the amount she raised ($10.8 million) in January. There were signs she was facing trouble: She canceled ads in Nevada and South Carolina this month.

Meanwhile, Sanders continued to dominate the Democratic money race. He kept up his fundraising momentum, raising $25 million in a month, with more than half coming from donors giving less than $200. Going into the next important phase of the primary, he had the most money — $16.8 million — among candidates who are not self-funding their campaigns.

2. Buttigieg blew through his cash. Klobuchar’s finances improved a lot.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was among the top fundraisers throughout most of 2019. But in January, he raised just $6 million, among the lower hauls.

Buttigieg blew through his cash, spending more than twice what he raised, betting on his chances in Iowa and New Hampshire. He ended up with $6.6 million on hand by Jan. 31, and is now off to a dizzying schedule of fundraisers to restock his account.

The January haul of Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who was not a particularly big fundraiser in 2019, shot up to $5.5 million. Filings show she was rising financially even before she hit the money groove that followed her standout performance during the Feb. 8 debate in New Hampshire. Klobuchar had $2.8 million on hand by Jan. 31.

Per early figures from the campaigns, Klobuchar appears to be keeping pace with Buttigieg’s fundraising so far in February. She reported raising $12 million in online donations alone in the week after the Feb. 8 debate. Buttigieg said he raised $11 million overall so far in February.

3. Super PACs are coming to the rescue.

After being batted around as a boogeyman in the Democratic primaries, super PACs are now fully in play. And January numbers show they serve as a welcome respite.

On Thursday, Warren made a major reversal and justified accepting the help of Persist PAC, a super PAC that formed this week to help her in Nevada and South Carolina. Kitchen Table Conversations PAC also recently formed to help Klobuchar in those states.

Now, most non-billionaire Democratic candidates are now being supported by a super PAC. Super PACs are independent groups that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to influence elections, and must disclose their donors. But because of technical reasons, we won’t know who is financing the super PACs supporting Warren and Klobuchar until March 20 — well after Super Tuesday.

The super PAC supporting Joe Biden, Unite the Country PAC, raised $4.2 million and spent $3.9 million in January, with a heavy focus on Iowa. Their biggest donors included Richard Blum, investor and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein ($1 million); Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani ($750,000); LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman ($500,000); and angel investor Ron Conway ($250,000).

While Biden’s January haul ($8.9 million) wasn’t brag-worthy, his biggest advantage was that he still had some $7 million cash on hand entering February — significantly more than his opponents, except for Sanders and the two billionaires.

4. Bloomberg spent about half a billion dollars of his own money in 10 weeks.

Mike Bloomberg, the multibillionaire who is self-funding his presidential bid, spent more than $409 million since entering the race late November, making him the biggest self-funding politician in American history.

In January alone, Bloomberg spent $220.6 million, ramping up his spending on ads and staff. About 78 percent ($172 million) of his January expenses went into ads. He spent $8 million on payroll for about 1,000 he employed at the time. His campaign staff is now at 2,400, officials said.

Among his biggest expenses last month was $13.7 million to Hawkfish LLC, an ad tech start-up he founded and is now his campaign’s primary digital and tech service provider.

The amount of money Bloomberg has spent on television and radio ads alone so far — more than $338.7 million — has surpassed the $338.3 million record set by former president Barack Obama’s reelection campaign in the 2012 campaign on such ads, according to the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. In comparison, the six candidates still in the race who are not self-funding their campaigns together spent $370 million in all of 2019.

5. Trump entered February with a huge war chest of $200 million.

President Trump continues to raise and spend record amounts for his reelection campaign. The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their two affiliated fundraising committees raised $60.5 million in January and entered February with $200 million in cash, according to the federal filings and campaign officials.

Trump has drawn on national party coffers to help pay for the legal tabs of his private attorneys in the impeachment trial. In January, the RNC made two payments of $60,000 each to two firms, Raskin & Raskin and Constitutional Litigation & Advocacy Group, whose lawyers have represented him during the impeachment hearings.

While the Democratic primary contests are just beginning, Trump and the RNC now have an added fundraising edge: The ability to raise their biggest checks to date from a single donor to the party. Trump can now raise $580,600 from one person — more than 100 times the amount a single donor can give to a Democratic presidential candidate right now. Last week, Trump headlined his highest-ticket reelection fundraiser to date.

The Democratic National Committee and its affiliated fundraising committee, the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, raised $10.9 million in January, filings show.