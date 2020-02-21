“You did?” Stern replied.

Regardless of whether Trump brought moviemaking panache to renting office space, he clearly still fancies himself as something of an expert on the business. On Thursday, during a rally in Colorado, President Trump opined about this year’s Best Picture winner, “Parasite,” made in South Korea.

AD

“The winner is a movie from South Korea,” Trump said. “What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year.”

AD

He then revealed that he hasn’t actually seen the movie: “Was it good? I don’t know yet.”

At another point, he suggested that, when he first heard of an Oscar win for “Parasite,” he thought it must have been for “best foreign movie.” “Parasite” won the equivalent of that award, too.

That bit of movie criticism inspired us to compile all of Trump’s available movie reviews. Some patterns quickly emerged.

When discussing “good films” in the abstract, Trump tends to point to classics like “Gone With the Wind” or “Sunset Boulevard” — as he did on Thursday, suggesting that those movies should be “brought back” instead of giving awards to “Parasite.”

When he offers more spontaneous assessments of movies, though, his tastes tend more toward tough-guy pictures.

As with his book reviews, the things he likes and dislikes are often driven by how nice the talent behind the movies has been to him.

Movies in which he or his properties appear get positive reviews.

Without further ado, here is our presentation of Donald Trump’s reviews of movies, offered in the style of the site Rotten Tomatoes. We’ve included the actual scores from that site so that you may compare Trump’s assessments to that of other critics and the general public. Generally speaking, his opinions are much more in line with the audiences.

AD

🍅: Deemed to be good (“fresh”) by Trump

💥: Deemed to be bad (“rotten”)

AD

Alfie (2004) 💥

A Jude Law vehicle in which a longtime Trump nemesis, publisher Graydon Carter, has a minor role.

“Graydon Carter … has acted in two movies — both bombed & got bad reviews.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 48%. Audience score: 51.

Ali (2001) 🍅

Actor Jon Voight is a frequent promoter of Trump on social media and, last November, received an award from Trump for his body of work.

Jon Voight “masterfully played Howard Cosell … not an easy role.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 67%. Audience score: 65.

Arbitrage (2012) 💥

Carter again.

“Graydon Carter … has acted in two movies — both bombed & got bad reviews.”

AD

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 88%. Audience score: 62.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 🍅

During an event in New Hampshire in 2016, Trump praised movie executive Ike Perlmutter, who had a number of the top-grossing films of all time — movies Trump described in the abstract as “great.”

AD

One of the “great” movies.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 75%. Audience score: 83.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 💥

During a speech at the Academy Awards last year, director Spike Lee disparaged Trump. While Trump’s response focused on Lee, it’s safe to assume that he wouldn’t have enjoyed “BlacKkKlansman,” given Lee’s deliberate linking of the depicted events to Trump’s presidency.

AD

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 96%. Audience score: 82.

The Champ (1979) 🍅

Another picture starring Voight.

“One of the best ever boxing movies.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 36%. Audience score: 82.

Citizen Kane (1941) 🍅

After Trump disparaged the summer blockbusters that came out in 2013, he was asked his favorite films. “Citizen Kane” was one he mentioned.

AD

One of my favorite films.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 100%. Audience score: 90.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 🍅

Trump used to record regular video snippets offering his opinions on things. At one point, he announced that he would start reviewing movies. He appears to have reviewed one — a film that included one of his buildings.

AD

“The technology was amazing. The movie is really worthwhile seeing and most importantly Trump Tower. My building plays a role, but it really is worthwhile cinematography.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%. Audience score: 90.

Death Wish (1974) 🍅

Trump praised Charles Bronson.

“One of the great movies. Today you can’t make that movie because it’s not politically correct, right? It’s not politically correct.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 67%. Audience score: 68.

Deliverance (1972) 🍅

Trump has mentioned “Deliverance” a few times.

AD

Jon Voight “delivers BIG.” “Another great one.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 90%. Audience score: 82.

First Blood (1982) 🍅

Sylvester Stallone joined Trump for an event at the White House in 2017, prompting Trump to praise his work.

AD

“I love [Stallone’s] movies. And I don’t care if it’s Rambo or Rocky, I still don’t know which I like better.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%. Audience score: 85.

Gone With the Wind (1939) 🍅

As above. At one point, he repeatedly compared rebelling forces in Libya to the Confederate troops in the film.

One of my favorite films. “Great movie.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 91%. Audience score: 93.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) 🍅

Trump has talked about “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” with some regularity. He used its “shoot first” philosophy to critique what he called President Barack Obama’s telegraphing of military moves.

AD

“I like that movie, right? Do we like it? Remember? The bad, boom, from the bathtub. Shoot first. The guy was doing too much talking up there, right? Shoot first, talk later.”

AD

Eli Wallach’s performance is “his all time best!”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 97%. Audience score: 97.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) 🍅

The film, in which Trump has a cameo, was part of a brief, dumb controversy last year when a Canadian broadcast clipped out Trump’s appearance for time.

“It’s been a good movie. ... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit — one of the biggest.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 33%. Audience score: 61.

The Hunt (2020) 💥

When trailers for “The Hunt” appeared last summer, they were seen by Trump’s allies as advocating violence against his supporters. The release of the film was kicked out to this year.

AD

AD

“The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others.”

No Rotten Tomatoes available.

Iron Man 3 (2013) 🍅

Another Perlmutter/Marvel film.

One of the “great” movies.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 79%. Audience score: 78.

Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) 🍅

A Perlmutter/Marvel film. Other Marvel movies have joined the ranks of the highest-grossing, but they weren’t out at the time that Trump made his remarks.

One of the “great” movies.

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 92%. Audience score: 91.

Midnight Cowboy (1969) 🍅

Voight’s signature role.

Jon Voight “delivers BIG.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 90%. Audience score: 88.

Parasite (2019) 💥

“The winner is a movie from South Korea. What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know yet.”

AD

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 99%. Audience score: 91.

R.I.P.D. (2013) 💥

Trump’s tweet disparaging the crop of summer blockbusters in 2013 appears to have been a response to the recent release of “R.I.P.D.," which quickly bombed.

“Who is green lighting this garbage? The scripts are terrible.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 13%. Audience score: 38.

Rocky (1976) 🍅

“I love [Sylvester Stallone’s] movies. And I don’t care if it’s Rambo or Rocky, I still don’t know which I like better.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 94%. Audience score: 69.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) 🍅

In a tweet on Friday, Trump praised the plot of the upcoming Indian film which apparently includes a depiction of a gay relationship.

“Great!”

No Rotten Tomatoes scores available.

Sunset Boulevard (1950) 🍅

Another of the movies Trump used as a contrast to “Parasite.”

“Great movie.”

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 98%. Audience score: 95.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) 🍅

Another movie that was filmed, in part, at a Trump property.

A “big movie.”