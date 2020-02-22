More than 70,000 people voted early, many of those votes coming before Wednesday’s debate, with former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s not contesting the state, onstage. Investor Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are also both in the race.
Biden goes negative on Bloomberg, Sanders: ‘They’re just not Democrats’
On the eve of the Nevada caucuses, Biden talked Russian interference and suggested his competitors for the nomination are not members of the Democratic party.
“They’re not bad guys. They’re just not Democrats,” he said of Sanders and Bloomberg at a campaign event.
He expressed amazement about the ads – particularly those from Bloomberg – that mention President Obama.
"Isn’t it amazing, we found out everyone is Barack’s best friend now,” he said. “I wondered where the hell – where the heck they were when I was vice president.”
Biden decried Russian interference, and Trump’s denials, saying, “you can’t be that stupid.” The crowd shouted back “he is!” He also expressed alarm at reports that the Russians are trying to help Sanders become the nominee. “They’re engaged again right now as we speak, trying to affect not only the general election but who becomes the nominee of the Democratic Party,” Biden said.
Biden also talked about the sufferings of the middle class. “We’ve been getting clobbered the last 15 years!” he said, without noting that he was vice president for eight of those years.
Toward the end of the event, a group of protesters interrupted Biden. “This isn’t a Trump rally,” he told his supporters who tried to drown them out. Biden offered to meet with the protesters, saying, “Surprise me and have some manners.” The group – one of them holding a sign that read, “Stand for our future,” was escorted out of the middle school gymnasium by police.
How Nevada became the first diverse state to vote in the Democratic primary
LAS VEGAS — Harry M. Reid looms over the Nevada caucuses like a proud parent.
In 2008, he used his perch as Senate leader to force the Democratic National Committee to add a diverse western state to the early presidential nominating process.
The DNC agreed and, not surprisingly chose Reid’s Silver State to follow Iowa and New Hampshire, making Nevada the first test of a candidate’s support beyond white audiences.
The 2008 caucus here, the first under the new calendar, turned into an epic fight between President Obama and Hillary Clinton, whose campaigns registered hundreds of thousands of new voters. In November 2008, buoyed by those new voters, Obama turned Nevada blue after two previous elections in which George W. Bush won the state for Republicans.
Democrats have been on the march ever since, with only one bad year, 2014. In 2010, Reid won re-election in an otherwise terrible year for Democrats nationally, Obama won Nevada in 2012 and Democrats won Senate races here in 2016 and 2018.
Five of the six lawmakers Nevada sends to Congress are Democrats, as are the governor, the lieutenant governor and majorities in both chambers of the state legislatures.