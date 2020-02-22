Nevada’s caucuses are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET; full results will be here when they come in. Tech-savvy Democrats have come to the state to try to make sure their caucuses don’t turn into a debacle like Iowa’s. The state Democratic Party is asking election volunteers to sign non-disparagement agreements to keep them from saying negative things about the process.

More than 70,000 people voted early, many of those votes coming before Wednesday’s debate, with former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who’s not contesting the state, onstage. Investor Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are also both in the race.