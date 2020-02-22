With a win in Nevada, Sanders would have won the popular vote in each of the first three states. He’d also likely walk away with a delegate lead (Buttigieg is currently on top, delegate-wise, because he won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses.)

And every quality poll this month has shown Sanders with a significant lead, so it won’t be surprising if he wins. But it would be important, because Super Tuesday is just 10 days away and the South Carolina primary next Saturday may not be such friendly confines for Sanders.

Joe Biden

Biden needs to rescue some momentum and stay relevant, and a top-two finish would do the trick. After finishing fourth in Iowa and an even-more-disappointing fifth in New Hampshire, he’s still polling second in Nevada and first in South Carolina.

You’ve got to figure a second-place finish keeps in him in line for a win in the Palmetto State; another underperformance, on the other hand, might cause his already-narrowing lead to evaporate, as people move to other candidates. And if he doesn’t win South Carolina, it would be a huge embarrassment given his intense focus on it and focus on winning black voters.

Elizabeth Warren

The bad news for Warren here is that her strong debate performance Wednesday night came after early voting had already ended, and that stands to account for huge chunk of the results. (A recent poll suggested a majority of voters were planning to vote early.) But she’s still in the hunt for a top-two finish, which would be her best to date.

Warren might need it even more than Biden. Her campaign’s finances at the start of the month were the worst of any leading candidate and she can’t count on much in South Carolina, where she’s in the single digits. It’s tough to see how she’ll be relevant on Super Tuesday without at least a second-place finish here ... or maybe a very close third-place that comes with some delegates.

Pete Buttigieg

After two states that suited Buttigieg well, now begins the tough slog. Buttigieg’s delegate win in Iowa and his close second-place finish in New Hampshire have yet to change much for him in the national polls. Part of that is because he fares less well with in racially diverse states like Nevada.

As with Biden and Warren, second place here would be pretty ideal. It would mean he again beat expectations and might help him promote the idea that he’s the best alternative for voters who aren’t sold on Sanders. And like Warren, that would be particularly important given South Carolina doesn’t look great for him, poll-wise.

Also keep a keen eye on how he performs among Hispanic voters, which form a big voter bloc in Nevada. If he’s going to struggle as much as it seems with black voters, he’ll need to show he can win at least some kind of minority support to be a viable nominee.

Amy Klobuchar

Second place appears more out of reach for Klobuchar than the others, at least judging by her polling and debate performance Wednesday. She also got a very late start on building an organization here. That said, polling in Nevada can be unreliable, and she’ll hope her third-place New Hampshire finish might help.

Given she’s fighting for the more moderate lane, the best outcome here for her would seem to be finishing ahead of either Biden and/or Buttigieg somehow. What she’ll really want to avoid is a distant fifth- or sixth-place finish.

Mike Bloomberg

No, he’s not on the ballot here or in South Carolina (that won’t come till Super Tuesday). But the results still matter when it comes to his path to victory. A resurgence from Biden is the worst-case scenario for Bloomberg, since he’s trying to take over as the “electability” candidate. The two most liberal candidates — Sanders and Warren — finishing 1-2 would probably be the ideal.

Tom Steyer

Don’t laugh now, but that other billionaire could soon have a pulse in this race. Steyer has polled in double digits in both Nevada and South Carolina, thanks to his heavy-but-not-quite-Bloomberg-esque self-funding. South Carolina might be slightly better than Nevada for Steyer, but if he can crack the top five here — perhaps by besting Klobuchar — and pull double digits, that’ll at least be progress.

Tulsi Gabbard