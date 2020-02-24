Based on partial results from Saturday’s caucuses in Nevada, Sanders has expanded his delegate lead over his Democratic rivals after the first three nominating contests as the focus turns to South Carolina.

As of Monday morning, Sanders had garnered 36 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, while Buttigieg has 25, Biden has 13, Warren has eight and Klobuchar has seven.

Those tallies do not include 12 of Nevada’s 36 pledged delegates, which have yet to be awarded. Of those delegates from Nevada that have been awarded, Sanders has 17, while Biden has seven and Buttigieg has two.

Although Sanders clearly has momentum in the race for the nomination, there is still a long way to go. To secure the nomination of the first ballot at the convention, a candidate must have 1,191 delegates, according to the Democratic National Committee.

On Saturday, 54 delegates will be at stake in the South Carolina primary. The following Tuesday, known as Super Tuesday, a total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs in 16 separate nominating contests.