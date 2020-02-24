South Carolina — the site of a Tuesday night debate — will be key to gaining momentum ahead of next week for former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); and investor Tom Steyer. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg did not contest Nevada and will not appear on the ballot in South Carolina. But he is making a play for Super Tuesday states.
Updated Nevada results | What to know about Tuesday's Democratic debate | The Democrat's delegate process
Bloomberg delays CNN town hall appearance ahead of debate
Bloomberg has pushed back a scheduled appearance at a CNN town hall on Monday night until after the Democratic debate on Tuesday. He instead will appear on Wednesday, the network announced.
The move comes amid great pressure on Bloomberg to perform well at Tuesday’s debate in South Carolina after what even his advisers acknowledge was rocky performance during the debate last week in Nevada.
CNN is hosting a series of hour-long town halls in South Carolina spread over two nights on either side of the Tuesday debate.
Sanders, Buttigieg and Steyer are scheduled to appear on Monday night, starting at 9 p.m. Boomberg, Biden, Klobuchar and Warren will appear Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m., according to CNN.
Most candidates keep an eye on South Carolina
With the nominating contests about to go national next week on Super Tuesday, most Democratic hopefuls are focused Monday squarely on South Carolina, which holds its primary on Saturday.
It will be a busy day in the Palmetto State, with many of the advertised appearances taking place in the Charleston area.
Buttigieg, for instance, plans to meet with striking McDonald’s workers in Charleston before hosting a “Pete for America” event later in the same city.
Warren has scheduled an event dubbed “It’s Our Time: Women With Warren” with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), a high-profile supporter, in Charleston.
Biden plans a community event, also in Charleston, while Steyer has events scheduled in Beaufort.
Later, Buttigieg, Steyer and Warren all plan appearances at a “First in the South” dinner in Charleston.
And three candidates — Sanders, Buttigieg and Steyer — are scheduled to appear at hour-long CNN town halls broadcast live from South Carolina.
Sanders widens delegate lead heading into South Carolina
Based on partial results from Saturday’s caucuses in Nevada, Sanders has expanded his delegate lead over his Democratic rivals after the first three nominating contests as the focus turns to South Carolina.
As of Monday morning, Sanders had garnered 36 delegates to the Democratic National Convention, while Buttigieg has 25, Biden has 13, Warren has eight and Klobuchar has seven.
Those tallies do not include 12 of Nevada’s 36 pledged delegates, which have yet to be awarded. Of those delegates from Nevada that have been awarded, Sanders has 17, while Biden has seven and Buttigieg has two.
Although Sanders clearly has momentum in the race for the nomination, there is still a long way to go. To secure the nomination of the first ballot at the convention, a candidate must have 1,191 delegates, according to the Democratic National Committee.
On Saturday, 54 delegates will be at stake in the South Carolina primary. The following Tuesday, known as Super Tuesday, a total of 1,357 delegates are up for grabs in 16 separate nominating contests.
