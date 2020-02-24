Even that experience, though, is increasingly unusual in the United States. Census Bureau data from 2018 suggest that, during that year, about half the country was under the age of 12 when the Cold War ended in 1991 — or had not been born. In other words, to nearly half of the country, the Cold War is even more of an abstraction than it was to me, someone who had at the time what I can admit was a non-robust understanding of the situation.

This lack of familiarity with the existential threat of nuclear obliteration represented by a potent Russian state and, more specifically, the lack of exposure to the negative effects of the Soviet economic system have often been identified as a key factor in younger Americans’ broader acceptance of socialism. Young people who weren’t witness to the Soviet Union’s occupation of Eastern Europe and to the country’s struggles under its communist system — and who weren’t exposed to the United States’ countervailing rhetoric — probably shouldn’t be expected to respond to socialism in the same way that older Americans do.

A poll from NPR, PBS NewsHour and Marist published earlier this month suggests that younger Americans do, in fact, view socialism more favorably, though half still view the concept unfavorably.

That poll broke out age groups along rough generational lines (a controversy in itself). The group most receptive to socialism as a concept was those age 38 and younger — people who were at most 9 years old when the Soviet Union crumbled.

AD

AD

What’s interesting about this gap between younger and older voters, though, is that it isn’t as clear when applied to party politics.

In June, The Post and our partners at ABC News asked voters nationally who they’d support in 2020 if the candidates were President Trump and a Democrat whom the voter viewed as a socialist. It’s worth noting the precision of that phrasing: It’s not about an actual socialist candidate but someone who the voter thinks is a socialist, perhaps including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). He’s not a socialist, but Trump and his team have spent and will continue to spend an enormous amount of energy convincing people that he is.

In that poll, Trump had a six-point edge over the Democrat-who-seems-like-a-socialist, 49 percent to 43 percent. Interestingly, Sanders himself led Trump by a point among registered voters.

Broken out into two age groups, those under 50 and those 50 and up, there was no significant difference between support for Trump and the Democrat. Looking at the same splits by party, the same largely holds true. Younger Republicans, for example, were no more receptive to the Democrat than were older Republicans. Interestingly, the only significant difference by age in our poll was that younger Democrats were more likely to support Trump than were older Democrats in this hypothetical contest.

The implication from the data above is that party is a better predictor of the acceptability of socialism in politics than age. Younger people might be more receptive to socialism in part because they are much more heavily Democratic.

AD

AD

It’s also possible, as has been noted elsewhere, that younger people saw how Barack Obama and his policies were frequently identified as socialist during his presidency. Instead of leveraging decades of ingrained hostility to “socialist” to undercut Obama, the effect may have been to undercut the power of “socialist” by associating it with a politician popular with young people. The advent of Sanders’s 2016 run might have had the same effect. Sanders continues to have strong support among younger voters, those least likely to have exposure to negative rhetoric or news about socialism.