It worked for Trump politically. In a crowded 2016 field, the segment of the Republican electorate which responded to Trump helped keep him at the top of the pack in early primary contests. He was able to win not because he took the usual route to power, building loyalty and endorsements from within the establishment, but because he built a machine that was fundamentally oppositional to that establishment. He positioned the establishment itself as the enemy, something that would have been risky when establishment support was necessary to win the party's nomination. In 2016, though, it was to Trump's benefit to identify as the outsider seeking to tear down the entrenched power of the Republican Party.

AD

AD

The problem with doing that, of course, is that emasculating the party means dissipating power that had been institutionalized in it for decades. The GOP has a network of donors that makes it easier to run for and win office. It has systems aimed at ensuring that candidates who share a loose set of political goals will be victorious at every level of government. In return, elected officials help fundraise for the party and increase its importance.

Put simply: Because the party works for their benefit, Republican politicians have a vested interest in building the institutional power of the GOP, allowing it to continue to play the same role over the long term. When Trump emerged as the party’s nominee in 2016 it was despite that power — and Trump threatened to suck every last bit of power out of it to assume for himself.

That’s not really how it worked out. Trump has come to realize that it’s useful for the GOP to be politically and financially robust, if only because it increases his own power. His reelection campaign has raised millions of dollars in coordination with the party, and the party is poised to work hard to see that he wins. For the GOP, the immediate threat has passed.

AD

AD

Again, though, there's the question of what happens when Trump is gone. Many Republicans are now loyal first to Trump. Should tension arise between what the president wants and what the GOP wants, is there any question which side Trump supporters would back? That's the power Trump now retains, power that the GOP would at one time have worked to institutionalize back in the party.

As Trump was targeting the Republican Party in 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was doing something similar on the Democratic side. He, too, ran in opposition to the institution of the Democratic National Committee, and he, too, built a fervently loyal base of support that was independent of what the party was doing. Like Trump, a Sanders victory in 2016 would have been despite, not because of the party apparatus. And like Trump, a Sanders win would probably have meant a significant shift in the party’s power.

But Sanders didn’t win. He had that core base of support, but while Trump was running against more than a dozen other people, Sanders was running against one, Hillary Clinton. He was able to coalesce more support as the campaign went on, but Clinton went on to win the nomination on the strength of her strong support from black Democratic primary voters.

AD

AD

Before the convention that year, the release of internal documents stolen from the DNC seemed to many Sanders supporters to prove that the party was, in fact, working actively against his candidacy. At the time, that probably benefited Trump, prompting some Sanders supporters to stay home in November rather than vote for Clinton.

Four years later, Sanders leads the Democratic field after three primary contests — thanks in part to his solid base of support and the splintered field. He and the party reached something of a detente, but many of his supporters still view the DNC with skepticism. Sanders still uses the party establishment as a foil.

I've got news for the Republican establishment. I've got news for the Democratic establishment. They can't stop us. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 22, 2020

Many Sanders supporters, like Trump supporters, seem to often view institutions themselves as inherently suspect. In the past several decades, confidence in a broad range of institutions has declined, including the church, schools, the media, Congress and, of course, political parties. The rise of self-identified political independents is, to some extent, a reaction to distrust of the two main parties. While independents often vote consistently with one party, the party they support is often a function of how much they dislike the other party. Both Sanders and Trump share a natural skepticism of established institutions, which resonates with their followers.

AD

AD

At the same time, the Internet has allowed each of them to easily build an ad hoc institutional following. It’s not new that candidates have built strong, loyal followings centered on their candidacies. It is new that entire cultures can emerge around the candidates with the candidates themselves communicating directly and frequently with their supporters. The media was once a necessary filter for elected officials, given that politicians didn’t have a way to communicate directly with supporters. Now they do.

Supporters can also build their own bespoke communities to bolster particular candidacies. Instead of relying on the Democratic Party to establish some sort of Kansans for Bernie group connected by direct mail, Kansans can do it themselves. One of the political uses of the party institution is obviated by the ability of supporters to self-assemble. At times, this has been problematic for the candidates, with supporters who represent particular ideologies or tactics able to attract attention by virtue of an Internet-enabled scale. Small groups of supporters of candidates swarm opponents in the candidates’ names. The Internet can elevate voices that aid a campaign and it can elevate voices that don’t.

Then-candidate Barack Obama, beneficiary both of online organizing and of personality-driven support, tried to institutionalize that support himself. After he took office, his political organization transitioned into Organizing for America, a group aimed at using the networks built in the 2008 campaign to advocate for his policy proposals. It didn’t really work.

AD

AD

Sanders tried something similar after his 2016 loss. The group Our Revolution was created out of Sanders's 2016 campaign infrastructure to help elect progressive candidates to office. It was an institution created explicitly in opposition to the party. The group had similarly mixed success, in part because, as with Obama, the appeal of the candidate didn't entirely transition to the organization the candidate had blessed.

Hence the question about Trump's political base. Will Trump build some organization meant to capitalize on it? Will some (most? A little?) of it revert to the GOP? Will it transition to another Trump with the president's blessing? Will it simply dissipate?

This is a problem that the existence of the Republican Party was meant to solve. By November, we may be in a remarkable situation: major party candidates for the presidency who’ve actively worked in opposition to the party institutions which exist to ensure that they win. Candidates who’ve leveraged the power of the parties to facilitate election to the White House while decrying the parties as the enemy.