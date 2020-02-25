— Former vice president Joe Biden, in remarks in Columbia, S.C., on Feb. 11

“After he [Mandela] got free and became president, he came to Washington and came to my office. He threw his arms around me and said, ‘I want to say thank you.’ I said, ‘What are you thanking me for, Mr. President?’ He said: ‘You tried to see me. You got arrested trying to see me.’”

— Biden, in remarks in Las Vegas on Feb. 16

In 2008, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign was rocked for days after The Fact Checker exposed the fact that her story of arriving “under sniper fire” in Bosnia was simply not true. Instead of running toward an armed vehicle with her head down, video footage showed she was greeted by children bearing flowers.

We were reminded of that episode when we saw that former vice president Joe Biden has told voters at least three times that he was arrested in South Africa while trying to visit Nelson Mandela. The New York Times has done a great job deconstructing this story, but it cries out for our own fact check and a Pinocchio rating.

The Facts

The South Carolina primary, with its large percentage of African American voters, is critical for Biden’s hopes to emerge as the top challenger to the current front-runner for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders participated in the civil rights movement, unlike Biden, and photos have emerged of Sanders being arrested during a civil rights protest at the University of Chicago.

Biden, as a senator, was active in the anti-apartheid movement, helping pass sanctions on companies doing business in South Africa over President Ronald Reagan’s veto. But there is no evidence that Biden was ever arrested trying to see the imprisoned future president of a democratic South Africa.

As the Times noted, Biden’s memoir makes no mention of any such arrest. As far as we can tell, Biden never mentioned this arrest before; neither can we locate any news accounts of him being arrested.

Biden’s first statement above is rather jumbled. Soweto, a township near Johannesburg, is nearly 900 miles from Robben — not Robbens — Island, which is off the coast of Cape Town. He appears to be referring to a trip in 1977, but the U.N. ambassador from 1977 to 1979, Andrew Young, told The Fact Checker that he was never arrested in South Africa.

“There is no chance I ever was arrested in South Africa, and I don’t think Joe was, either,” said Young, who as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. on civil rights demonstrations. “I was arrested twice, in Savannah and Atlanta.”

Young noted that memories can play tricks, but it isn’t easy to forget being arrested. He has had many people recall that they were arrested with him in Birmingham, Ala., but he must remind them that he was under specific instructions not to get arrested during the 1963 Birmingham protests. His friends may have been arrested in Birmingham, he said, but he was not.

Young is a former Atlanta mayor who supports fellow former mayor Mike Bloomberg but considers Biden a friend. He speculated that Biden was mixing up stories about congressional delegations that would fly into Lesotho, a landlocked country surrounded by South Africa. He said he believed he traveled on at least three trips with Biden when he was a member of Congress.

Young said that on one trip, “we were not jailed, but we were retained by South Africa police,” who would not let the lawmakers get back to a military base in Lesotho so they could board their plane. A colonel finally came and sorted everything out. Young, with a laugh, recalled that then-Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.), who headed the delegation, “got pretty worked up about it.”

Young recalled also traveling with Biden on a trip led by Rep. Charles Diggs (D-Mich.). Biden appeared to refer to that trip when, as vice president, he issued a statement in 2013 on Mandela’s death — a statement that did not include mention of any arrest: “When I tried to enter Soweto township with Congressmen Andrew Young of Atlanta and Charles Diggs of Detroit, I remember their tears of anger and sadness.”

As for trying to see Mandela, Young said he repeatedly sought permission to visit Mandela between 1974 and 1990, but it was always denied. (Mandela was released in 1990 after 27 years in the isolated prison.) He said it was possible to visit Soweto to meet Winnie Mandela, Mandela’s then-wife, as well as other members of the African National Congress.

Biden’s second statement — that Mandela thanked him for being arrested — also is not credible. In 2013, Biden merely said that Mandela thanked him for his efforts to end apartheid.

After signing a condolence book after Mandela’s death, Biden recalled to reporters being on the congressional delegation led by Diggs in 1977. “We went to meet with some anti-apartheid supporters in South Africa, mostly the English business community at the time,” Biden said. “We spent several days in South Africa. Obviously, no one [was] able to see him on Robbens Island, but making our case. And after he got elected president, he came to see me because I was on the Foreign Relations Committee, and thanked me, along with everyone else who had gone on that trip, for supporting sanctions against apartheid.”

At one Feb. 18 campaign stop in Nevada, Biden associated the supposed arrest with waiting to hear back from his then-girlfriend, Jill, in 1977 about whether she would finally agree to marry him. He said he “came back from South Africa, trying to see Nelson Mandela and getting arrested for trying to see him on Robbens Island. He was in prison.”

Biden in his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep,” recalls that “the 10 days in Africa felt like forever” as he wondered whether Jill would finally accept his marriage proposal. But, again, there is no mention in the book of any arrest during the trip.

The Biden campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The campaign ducked inquiries from the Times as well. Reporters covering Biden’s events need to question him about this claim. As in the case of Clinton’s Bosnia mishap, there’s no excuse for telling an invented story like this.

The Pinocchio Test

Biden has never been shy about tooting his own horn. So it’s pretty surprising that on the eve of a primary critical to his election hopes, he suddenly recalls being arrested in South Africa — and being thanked by Mandela for being arrested. There is no evidence for either claim; neither appears remotely credible. Biden earns Four Pinocchios.

Four Pinocchios

