Seven Democrats are poised to take the debate stage Tuesday night ahead of a key primary this weekend in South Carolina and a rapid acceleration in the race for the nomination next week on Super Tuesday, when 14 states hold nominating contests.

Other candidates are seeking to slow the momentum of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) amid mounting worries about how his nomination might affect down-ballot candidates, while former vice president Joe Biden is hoping a win in South Carolina might resurrect his lagging campaign.

Tuesday’s debate is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern in Charleston, S.C, and air on CBS. Others onstage will be former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and investor Tom Steyer; and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing for the Democratic nomination but did not qualify for the debate stage.

