Tuesday’s debate is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Eastern in Charleston, S.C, and air on CBS. Others onstage will be former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and investor Tom Steyer; and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is also competing for the Democratic nomination but did not qualify for the debate stage.
⋅ Democrats fear backlash from criticizing Sanders — and defeat if they don’t.
⋅ In Cold War travels, Sanders found much to admire behind enemy lines. Now that’s a problem for his campaign.
⋅ As other campaigns go national, Biden is laser-focused on South Carolina.
Trump suggests Democrats tried to hurt Sanders by leaking word of Russian help
President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday that Democrats had leaked intelligence that Russia is attempting to help Sanders with his presidential campaign to slow the momentum of the self-described democratic socialist senator from Vermont.
“Bernie is probably winning, and it looks like he’s winning, and he’s got a head of steam, and they maybe don’t want him for obvious reasons, so they put out a thing that Russia’s backing him,” Trump said during a news conference in India. “This is what they do. … I get the game better than anybody.”
Trump was responding to reports that U.S. officials had told Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest.
Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill also have been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, those people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.
Sanders told reporters that last week that he had received a briefing about a month ago. He said his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin was to “stay out of American elections.”
Spouses of Democratic candidates to speak in Charleston
The Democratic hopefuls are putting a premium on debate preparations on Tuesday and are not expected to make many public appearances before taking the stage in South Carolina. But the spouses of the candidates will get a chance to make a pitch at a luncheon in Charleston.
The South Carolina Democratic Party, which is hosting the event, has billed it as “a one-of-a-kind opportunity to hear from the next First Lady or First Gentleman of the United States.”
Meanwhile, Gabbard, who did not qualify for the debate stage, has planned a town hall in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night. Virginia is among the 14 states with nominating contests on Super Tuesday.
In India, Trump predicts stock market crash if Democrat prevails
President Trump told business leaders in India on Tuesday that U.S. stock markets would crash “like you’ve never seen before” and unemployment would jump if a Democrat prevails in the general election in November.
“If I don’t win, you’re going to see a crash like you’ve never seen before,” Trump said at a business roundtable that was part of a busy schedule of events in New Delhi that also included meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“When we win,” Trump said, referring to the November election, “I think the market’s going to go up like a rocket ship.”
Trump also predicted that if Sanders continues to do well and becomes the Democratic nominee, it will “keep the markets down” for a while. He said the markets may jump around quite a bit until the election.
The economy is “being held back by the fact that we have an election coming up," Trump asserted.
Trump also panned the field of Democratic challengers beyond Sanders.
“I don’t think there’s going to be anyone on the other side who’s very inspirational. It certainly doesn’t look like it,” he said.
Poll: Sanders has slight lead in Maryland primary
Sanders has a narrow lead over Biden and Bloomberg among likely Maryland Democratic voters, capturing nearly 1 in 4 votes two months ahead of the state’s presidential primary, according to a new poll by Goucher College.
Sanders was backed by 24 percent of poll respondents, compared with 18 percent for Biden. The margin of error was plus or minus 5.1 percentage points. Bloomberg rounds out the top three finishers in the survey, with 16 percent support.
Buttigieg, Warren and Klobuchar were in the single digits. Gabbard and Steyer received less than 1 percent, according to the poll, which was conducted Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.
Backing for Sanders’s insurgent campaign has more than doubled since a Goucher poll in September, when he was the favored candidate of 10 percent of likely Maryland Democratic voters.