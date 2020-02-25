President Trump suggested without evidence Tuesday that Democrats had leaked intelligence that Russia is attempting to help Sanders with his presidential campaign to slow the momentum of the self-described democratic socialist senator from Vermont.

“Bernie is probably winning, and it looks like he’s winning, and he’s got a head of steam, and they maybe don’t want him for obvious reasons, so they put out a thing that Russia’s backing him,” Trump said during a news conference in India. “This is what they do. … I get the game better than anybody.”

Trump was responding to reports that U.S. officials had told Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest.

Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill also have been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, those people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.