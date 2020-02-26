

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies Wednesday in Congress on the government's coronavirus preparations. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the spread of the novel coronavirus within the United States is “inevitable.” On Wednesday evening, amid criticism from Congress and 2020 Democratic candidates, as well as alarm among some conservatives, President Trump will give a news conference about what the government is doing about it.

So what are the steps the government can take, and why are there concerns, among Democrats and some Republicans, that the Trump administration is ill-prepared to protect us? Let’s walk through this.

What the government should do, in three steps

Step one: Figure out who is infected and where they are. We don’t have a complete picture of this right now, but developing a quick test that can be performed at the doctor’s office for anyone who comes in sick should be the top priority for health officials, said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University who specializes in pandemics. From there, every other decision will flow.

“If it’s not that severe, maybe we don’t need major disruption” in our society, Nuzzo said. “If it were highly deadly, we might be more tolerant of those disruptions.”

She said the United States is behind on this, hardly testing anyone yet. That means we don’t know where the virus is and where it may be lurking or spreading. Should schools be closed over this? Churches advised not to congregate? It’s hard to tell right now because we don’t know much about the virus.

“This thing is landing on our shores, we haven’t seen it fully,” said J. Stephen Morrison, a public health expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “We know it’s really fast, and we don’t know exactly how severe and dangerous it is.”

Step two: Get health-care workers safe and ready to deal with the virus. That means masks, yes, but also medicine (which comes from China, where production has been slowed) and having the government ready with stockpiles of extra medical equipment should hospitals get bombarded. At the same time, health experts say, we need to push forward on vaccines and treatment research, which requires money and a concerted government effort.

Step three: Communicate with the public. It’s relatively simple stuff now. “Telling people to wash their hands and get the flu shot so they don’t come in with the flu thinking it’s coronavirus, making sure people aren’t just showing up at the ER because they want to be tested,” Nuzzo said.

If, later, people are asked to work from home or avoid congregating in large groups, that’s a whole other level of communication that the government will need to take on.

While the other steps of preparedness can be solved with enough money and organization, this step is potentially the hardest to execute because it requires trust from people that their government knows the facts and has their best interest in mind. That’s a currency that has to be earned before it’s spent.

Which brings us to the criticisms the Trump administration has faced about its preparedness.

The obstacles — especially for this virus and this administration

For any health crisis anywhere in the world, there are chronic problems with how health officials address it, Morrison said. Mainly, that governments tend to act too little, too late.

“We swing back and forth between crises and neglect, and we over-respond late, scramble around with our hair on fire, spend lots of money in very wasteful ways. And when the threat subsides, we lapse back into inadequate sustained preparation,” he said.

And then there are problems specific to this virus and this administration.

The big one is that in 2018, well before the new coronavirus was a thing, the White House got rid of its top official leading the government response to a global pandemic and essentially folded up his office, reported The Post’s Lena H. Sun at the time. This year, the White House proposed a budget that cuts money from the very health agencies that will be dealing with the coronavirus crisis the most.

That means there’s no default point person to coordinate between the half-dozen or so agencies involved in public health and emergency decisions — like whether to bring back U.S. passengers on an infected cruise ship. That health officials were warning lawmakers of a serious outbreak in a closed-door briefing around the same time Tuesday as when a top homeland security official struggled to answer basic questions about the coronavirus in a public hearing is probably a reflection of that lack of coordination.

On Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Trump has no plans to appoint a special coordinator, often called a czar, like President Barack Obama did in the face of the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

The other big challenge for Trump is how to communicate with the public. A November Washington Post-ABC News poll found that just 31 percent of Americans say he is honest and trustworthy. “When you have a White House that just spews falsehoods across all sorts of different topic areas,” Morrison said, “it’s hardly surprising people are asking these questions around: ‘What’s our strategy, and what are we communicating to the American public?’”

Democrats in Congress also are frustrated that the administration isn’t spending enough money to deal with this. The administration has proposed spending $2.5 billion, taking about half of that from money to protect against the Ebola virus, which is not eradicated.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) countered with $8.5 billion, including $1 billion alone to find a vaccine.

What Trump needs to do, according to the experts

Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape! @CDCgov..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Not what he’s doing now. Trump has accused the media of stoking fears, causing the stock market to decline before the virus becomes a major health crisis in the United States. But even conservatives normally in his camp are sounding the alarm.

“Right now, as of tonight, America is not ready for this or for any major epidemic,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a Trump ally, said on his show Tuesday.

We’ll hear from the president Wednesday night. What can he say to alleviate the anxiety among Americans that his government isn’t prepared? Be everything he hasn’t been to date: factual and apolitical.