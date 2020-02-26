Over the course of last year, the research organization PRRI measured how Trump was viewed across the United States. As we’ve seen in other polling, Trump is viewed unfavorably overall, with 41 percent of respondents saying they have a favorable opinion of him and 55 percent saying they view him unfavorably. This was true across the country, with respondents in 36 states and the District of Columbia saying that they viewed Trump more unfavorably than favorably. In 47 states, the percentage saying they viewed Trump very unfavorably outnumbered the percentage saying they viewed him very favorably. That includes 11 states where Trump is viewed favorably on net (meaning that he’s viewed more favorably than unfavorably overall).

That said, Trump’s favorability is higher than the national measurement in a majority of states. Since he’s so unpopular in more populous states, there are a number of states where his favorability is above the national measure. The extent to which that’s the case varies state-to-state.

He is viewed most favorably in South Dakota, where 59 percent of respondents viewed him positively. He’s viewed least positively in the District of Columbia, where he lives.

This measurement varies by demographic, of course. The core of Trump’s support in 2016 was working-class white voters, who viewed him overwhelmingly positively. In every state where there were enough white respondents without college degrees to break out their views of Trump, he was viewed more positively than he was among all respondents nationally.

That said, it was still more common for Trump to be viewed very unfavorably by more working-class white respondents than to be viewed very favorably. Of the 32 states where there were enough of this group to report, in 19 states he was viewed very unfavorably by more respondents than he was viewed very favorably.

Among whites with a college degree, Trump fared worse. In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for example — the three states that were key to his winning the White House in 2016 — whites with college degrees view Trump less favorably than do Americans overall.

PRRI’s poll data also included interesting analysis of Trump’s favorability by religion. (PRRI is an acronym for “Public Religion Research Institute.”) Unsurprisingly, white evangelical Protestants had the highest net favorability for Trump. Black Protestants viewed Trump most skeptically.

Last April, Gallup released data explaining why Trump is so popular with evangelicals: Most of them are Republicans. PRRI’s data included breakouts within religious groups by party revealing that partisanship is, in fact, a better predictor of views of the president. In every religious group for which party data were available, Republican members viewed Trump positively and Democratic members viewed him unfavorably.

Party, in other words, is a better predictor of views of Trump than religion.

We highlighted the numbers for Jewish respondents above. The gap in net favorability between Democratic and Republican Jews is wider than for any other religious group. Republican Jews view Trump 137 percentage points more positively on net than do Democratic Jews. (Republicans are at plus-59 percentage points, while Democrats are at minus-78 percentage points.) This is somewhat topical; earlier this week we assessed claims that a majority of Jewish voters would support Trump in the November election. These data suggest that, while Jewish Republicans are among the most fervent Trump supporters, Jewish Democrats are among the least supportive — and they constitute about two-thirds of Jewish voters.