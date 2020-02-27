With a key primary in South Carolina on Saturday, the Democratic White House hopefuls are also increasingly focused on the huge stakes three days later, on Super Tuesday, when 14 states and two other jurisdictions will weigh in on the nomination.

As a result, there is plenty of plenty of campaigning on the calendar Thursday in South Carolina, but several contenders are venturing beyond the Palmetto State, well aware of the 1,357 delegates that will be up for grabs on Tuesday. The contest in South Carolina is considered particularly important for former vice president Joe Biden, who is seeking to gain momentum after a series of disappointing finishes in other early states.

Others on the Democratic ballot Saturday include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); investor Tom Steyer; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also seeking the nomination but is not competing in South Carolina.