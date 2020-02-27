Others on the Democratic ballot Saturday include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); investor Tom Steyer; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also seeking the nomination but is not competing in South Carolina.
- Biden meets his make-or-break moment in South Carolina.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faces a challenge to House majority beyond her control: Sanders.
- Former president Barack Obama demands South Carolina TV stations pull misleading ad attacking Biden.
What is Super Tuesday and why is it important? | The Democratic Party’s presidential delegate process | What to know about the next Democratic debate
Sanders staging rallies on home turf of Warren, Klobuchar
In the days leading up to Super Tuesday, Sanders is planning to stage major rallies on the home turf of two of his Democratic rivals — Warren and Klobuchar — both of whom represent states with nominating contests on the delegate-rich day.
Sanders is planning to visit Warren’s home state of Massachusetts on Friday, where he has scheduled an evening rally in Springfield.
His campaign has advised that a Monday night rally will take place in Klobuchar’s home state of Minnesota. The Super Tuesday-eve event will also feature a concert by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, according to Sanders’s campaign.
On Super Tuesday, 91 delegates to the Democratic National Convention are in play in Massachusetts, while 75 are up for grabs in Minnesota. Collectively, that’s a relatively small number of the 1,357 delegates available across the 14 states and two other jurisdictions holding contests on Tuesday.
Sanders is seeking to emerge from Super Tuesday with a substantial lead in the delegate count. According to the Democratic National Committee, 1,191 delegates are needed to secure the nomination on the first ballot at the convention.
Schedules reflect looming Super Tuesday contests
The campaign schedules of the Democratic field on Thursday reflect a dual reality: Saturday’s primary in South Carolina is key, but just three days later, on Super Tuesday, 14 states and two other jurisdictions are holding nominating contests with far more delegates at stake.
As a result, some candidates are venturing beyond the Palmetto State’s borders while keeping an eye on what’s happening while they’re gone.
Sanders, for instance, has a morning rally planned in North Carolina and an afternoon rally planned in Virginia — both Super Tuesday states — before he is scheduled to return to Spartanburg, S.C., for an evening rally. Gabbard, meanwhile, is holding an event in Virginia. And Warren is staging a rally in delegate-rich Texas, another state in play on Tuesday.
Other candidates are staying hunkered down in South Carolina.
Biden — for whom the state is considered make-or-break after a series of disappointing finishes elsewhere — has an evening appearance scheduled in Conway, S.C. Steyer — who is hoping for a strong finish in South Carolina — has advertised events in Orangeburg and Summerville. And Buttigieg plans to make appearances in Greenville and Rock Hill.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in South Carolina, has events scheduled in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas — all Super Tuesday states.
Mayor de Blasio tees off on Bloomberg, says he’s a narcissist and elitist
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio teed off on Bloomberg in early morning tweets Thursday, calling his predecessor a narcissist and discounting his latest apology for his administration’s stop-and-frisk policing policies.
The tweets by de Blasio, who ended his own Democratic presidential bid in September and is now backing Sanders, came after a CNN town hall appearance by Bloomberg on Wednesday in which he said he had asked for forgiveness for a policing policy that largely targeted minorities.
“But I can’t rewrite history, and I’ve got to make sure we don’t do it in the future,” Bloomberg said during the broadcast from Charleston, S.C. "And hopefully my successor has learned the lesson from my mistake.”
“There is a special narcissism to billionaires,” de Blasio tweeted early Thursday. “They can’t see like the rest of us. Here’s what actually happened, @MikeBloomberg: I called for an end to your broken policies, got elected + changed them. None of us needed to ‘learn’ what we already knew. The people had told us.”
In another tweet, de Blaiso said Bloomberg’s statements during the town hall reflected “the level of wealth-backed, self-centered delusion we got used to. His successor + thousands of others told him he was wrong FOR YEARS WHILE HE WAS MAYOR.”
The tweets echoed sentiments expressed by de Blasio during an appearance Wednesday night on Fox News in which the current mayor said the former mayor has “no clue what everyday people are going through.”
“When he was mayor here, if you tried to talk about what’s happening in neighborhoods, what was happening to everyday people, all he could think about was that elite he comes from," de Blasio told host Sean Hannity.
Trump courts minority men with mix of policy and personal appeals
In attempting to reach out to black and Hispanic voters ahead of November, President Trump and his allies are focused on swaying one group in particular: minority men.
The effort has been on display in the Trump campaign’s Super Bowl ad highlighting criminal justice reform, throughout Trump’s State of the Union address that featured a Tuskegee Airman and two black men benefiting from Opportunity Zones and in the president’s almost daily references to historically low minority unemployment rates.
Trump has increasingly welcomed black athletes and celebrities into the Oval Office, and last week the president spoke during a graduation ceremony for ex-inmates in Nevada, a state where a majority of prisoners are black or Hispanic men.
Pete Buttigieg is not popular with black voters in South Carolina. Miss Black America is trying to change that.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryann Richardson doesn’t know the person she’s hugging right now. Or that one. Or that one, either.
“That’s par for the course in my job,” she says, gliding through the crowd at this gala for historically black colleges and universities looking like a modern-day Statue of Liberty in a towering rhinestone-and-pearl tiara and sparkly silver gown.
The sash she won in August 2018, making her the reigning Miss Black America, is back at the hotel because that outfit alone is like a giant name tag.
And besides, on this Saturday night she’s working her other volunteer job.
Every hug, every selfie, every “Hey! How are you?!” to a stranger is an opportunity to start a conversation about the presidential candidate who has earned her vote and very enthusiastic endorsement: Buttigieg.
On a South Carolina island, generations of black voters confront their Democratic presidential options
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. — Benjamin Gadsden was so certain that Biden would be the Democratic Party’s strongest nominee against President Trump.
“I think he’s the best,” Gadsden, 80, said several weeks ago. “He’s a seasoned politician.” Biden had been a well-known member of the Senate for nearly four decades, topped off by eight years in the White House as former president Barack Obama’s number two. None of the other candidates could boast such an impressive résumé, Gadsden said. He had never even heard of most of them, except for Sanders, and he hadn’t heard of him before 2016.
Over the past three weeks, however, Gadsden’s confidence in Biden has wilted, much like the former vice president’s poll numbers, after disappointing showings in the first three nominating contests. Sanders has emerged with the most delegates so far and has gained strength in South Carolina, threatening Biden’s longtime lead before Saturday’s primary.