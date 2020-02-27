New York Mayor Bill de Blasio teed off on Bloomberg in early morning tweets Thursday, calling his predecessor a narcissist and discounting his latest apology for his administration’s stop-and-frisk policing policies.

The tweets by de Blasio, who ended his own Democratic presidential bid in September and is now backing Sanders, came after a CNN town hall appearance by Bloomberg on Wednesday in which he said he had asked for forgiveness for a policing policy that largely targeted minorities.

“But I can’t rewrite history, and I’ve got to make sure we don’t do it in the future,” Bloomberg said during the broadcast from Charleston, S.C. "And hopefully my successor has learned the lesson from my mistake.”

“There is a special narcissism to billionaires,” de Blasio tweeted early Thursday. “They can’t see like the rest of us. Here’s what actually happened, @MikeBloomberg: I called for an end to your broken policies, got elected + changed them. None of us needed to ‘learn’ what we already knew. The people had told us.”

In another tweet, de Blaiso said Bloomberg’s statements during the town hall reflected “the level of wealth-backed, self-centered delusion we got used to. His successor + thousands of others told him he was wrong FOR YEARS WHILE HE WAS MAYOR.”

The tweets echoed sentiments expressed by de Blasio during an appearance Wednesday night on Fox News in which the current mayor said the former mayor has “no clue what everyday people are going through.”