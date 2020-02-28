In years past, that would probably have meant a mottled result for the day. Each candidate might be expected to triumph in his or her own state, adding some delegates and, potentially, some momentum. This year, though, it’s likely that Sanders will win at least three of those states — Vermont, Massachusetts and California — and he’s essentially tied with Klobuchar in Minnesota.

To some extent, this is a function of the nationalization of our elections. Sanders has built a solid lead in national polling, and that carries over into the states. It’s also probably a function of the size of the field, though one would expect that home state advantage would serve for candidates the way that Sanders’s large core of support does for him: giving them enough of a base to work from that they could outpace the splintered field. Apparently not.

One thing that is clear, though, is that this is bad news for Warren and Klobuchar. (And Steyer, sure, but he’s a lot farther from the action.)

There has been one time in modern presidential history when a candidate has lost his home state but gone on to win the presidency. That was in 1968, when Richard Nixon lost his home state of California to Ronald Reagan, himself a Californian. It didn’t help that Nixon wasn’t on the ballot in the state.

Since then, no president has ever lost his home state in his party’s primaries. We’re only talking about eight presidents, mind you, one of whom, Gerald Ford, never won a presidential primary at all before becoming president. But it’s also the case that no party nominee has ever lost his or her home state since. In fact, it’s fairly uncommon for candidates to lose their home states at all unless they’ve already dropped out of the race.

We pulled data on the major candidates since 1980 to illustrate how important it is to win your home state.

We’ve highlighted in yellow those instances in which a candidate still in the race lost his home state. Sometimes, as with Dennis Kucinich in 2004, it was a function of the candidate declining to drop out after obviously coming up short. In others, as with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), it is simply that the candidate was contesting for his home state but lost. (Rubio dropped out immediately afterward.)

We also highlight former Vermont governor Howard Dean, who won his home state in 2004 despite having already dropped out. That’s uncommon. More common is that candidates don’t appear on the ballot in their home states after having dropped out.

There’s another pattern worth picking out, though again it’s looking at a small sample size. In each of the last three elections, the losing general-election candidate won his or her home state by a narrower margin than one of their opponents. In 2008 and 2016, the eventual victor won by a larger margin than any of his competitors.

It’s interesting to compare recent years to the 1984 to 1992 period, when nearly every candidate won his home state. Again, this used to be the norm. Even in 2016, Rubio was the only candidate still in the race to lose his home state.

This year, also thanks in part to so many candidates staying in the race, it’s conceivable that Sanders might be the only candidate to win his home state while still in the race. He’s tied with former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg in New York and former vice president Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware doesn’t vote until late April. Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg’s home state doesn’t vote until a week after that.