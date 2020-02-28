House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.) said Friday he is hopeful that a strong Biden victory in South Carolina will cause Democrats in other states to take another look at the former vice president after his disappointing finishes in other early nominating states and “propel” him to win some Super Tuesday contests.

“We’re trying to create a surge here,” Clyburn, who endorsed Biden earlier this week, said during an appearance on CNN. “There are going to be 14 states voting on next Tuesday, and we would like to see him go into those 14 states with a big vote out of South Carolina. . . . We’re trying to propel him.”

Clyburn also voiced hope that a victory in the Palmetto State would help Biden with fundraising, which has lagged behind other leading candidates.