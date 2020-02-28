The Democratic White House hopefuls are crisscrossing South Carolina on Friday with hopes of boosting their standing in Saturday’s primary and gaining momentum ahead of Super Tuesday, just three days later, when 14 states and two other jurisdictions hold nominating contests.

The Palmetto State’s primary is particularly crucial for former vice president Joe Biden, who is hoping strong support among African American voters will propel him to a victory that could resurrect his campaign after disappointing finishes in other early states.

Others on the Democratic ballot Saturday include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); investor Tom Steyer; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic nomination but is not competing in South Carolina.