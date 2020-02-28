Others on the Democratic ballot Saturday include Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.); investor Tom Steyer; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii). Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic nomination but is not competing in South Carolina.
Clyburn seeking to ‘propel’ Biden with strong S.C. vote
House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (S.C.) said Friday he is hopeful that a strong Biden victory in South Carolina will cause Democrats in other states to take another look at the former vice president after his disappointing finishes in other early nominating states and “propel” him to win some Super Tuesday contests.
“We’re trying to create a surge here,” Clyburn, who endorsed Biden earlier this week, said during an appearance on CNN. “There are going to be 14 states voting on next Tuesday, and we would like to see him go into those 14 states with a big vote out of South Carolina. . . . We’re trying to propel him.”
Clyburn also voiced hope that a victory in the Palmetto State would help Biden with fundraising, which has lagged behind other leading candidates.
“I want to see a substantial victory here,” Clyburn said. “I hope that it will send a signal to the guys who can write the big checks that please take another look at this guy. He has a solid record. He is exactly what the country needs.”
Sanders campaign challenges Iowa recount
Sanders’s campaign is challenging the manner in which the Iowa Democratic Party conducted a partial recount of its first-in-the nation presidential caucuses.
The move comes ahead of the official certification by the party of its Feb. 3 results, which is expected by Saturday.
Jeff Weaver, a Sanders campaign senior adviser, confirmed a challenge had been filed that claims the Iowa party conducted the recount in a way that violated its delegate selection plan.
The state party announced Thursday that the results of the partial recount would not change the estimated allocation of delegates to the party’s national convention.
The state party reaffirmed that Buttigieg would take 14 delegates from the state, while Sanders would take 12, more than three weeks after the closely watched contest was snarled by a software breakdown that left the race in a state of suspended uncertainty.
Both candidates filed for a recount, after a preliminary review narrowed to a sliver Buttigieg’s advantage in delegates to the state convention. The state delegate equivalents, or SDEs, are traditionally used to name a winner.
Sanders earned more votes in the state, the basis for his campaign’s claim to victory.
Sanders strongest among Democrats who watched debates, poll finds
Sanders is considered the strongest contender among Democratic partisans who watched at least one of the party’s last two debates, a new poll finds.
In the ABC News-Ipsos survey, 34 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who tuned in said Sanders has the best chance of defeating President Trump.
The next closest contender is Biden, with 25 percent, followed by Bloomberg with 15 percent, Warren with 11 percent, Buttigieg with 8 percent, Klobuchar with 3 percent and Steyer with 2 percent.
The poll included those who watched the debates last week in Las Vegas and this week in Charleston, S.C.
Democrats crisscross South Carolina on eve of primary
Most of the Democratic candidates are hunkered down in South Carolina on Friday, making late-hour appeals as they seek to boost their standing in Saturday’s primary and gain momentum heading into Super Tuesday, when 14 states and two other jurisdictions will weigh in on the nomination.
Biden, who has been leading in South Carolina polling and is counting on a win to resurrect his campaign, has events scheduled in Sumter and Spartanburg. Sanders, who is leading in the delegate count nationally, has events scheduled in St. George, Aiken and Columbia.
Buttigieg has appearances planned in Charleston, Fairfax, Sumter and Columbia. Warren is making appearances in Greenville and Aiken. Steyer has events in Sumter and Columbia. And Gabbard has advertised an event in Charleston.
Meanwhile, Klobuchar, who has has been lagging in South Carolina polls, is campaigning in Virginia, one of the Super Tuesday states.
And Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot in South Carolina, has three stops planned Friday in Tennessee, another Super Tuesday state.
Trump to stage rally in South Carolina on eve of Democratic primary
On the eve of the Democratic primary in South Carolina, President Trump is planning to stage a rally in a state he decisively carried in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.
Trump is scheduled to appear in a 13,000-seat-capacity arena in North Charleston for his latest “Keep America Great” rally in what is designed as a show of strength by the Republican incumbent.
There is no Republican primary on Saturday. The South Carolina Republican Party canceled it this year, effectively endorsing Trump for a second term.
With no GOP race, some Trump supporters have been urging fellow Republicans to vote in the Democratic contest for Sanders, arguing that the senator from Vermont would be easier for Trump to defeat in the fall than Biden, who has been leading in Democratic primary polls in the Palmetto State.