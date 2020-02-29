In the past few weeks, that breadth eroded. South Carolina shows that the depth mostly didn’t. Preliminary exit polls suggest that Biden won an outright majority of moderate support in the state and 6 in 10 black votes. Remember, this isn’t like Hillary Clinton’s broad win in 2016: Biden was running against a field made up of a half-dozen serious contenders.

Polling suggests that the turning point came at about the point of the debate in Nevada last week. Biden’s support dipped after his poor performance in New Hampshire — a heavily white state — and rebounded dramatically right before the Nevada caucuses.

As I write, the results in South Carolina are still not final. (I mean, the results from Iowa only became final a few hours before polls closed in South Carolina, and they caucused almost a month ago.) It seems likely, though, that the trendline in Biden’s surging support suggested above continued its upward climb. That it’s not inconceivable that Biden might win an outright majority in the state is a remarkable thing to type with a field this crowded.

What happens next depends on two things: why Biden surged and how that surge carries over into other states. On Tuesday — three sunrises from now — a third of the total delegates, which will determine the Democratic nominee, will be awarded. I can say without exaggeration that we are entering the three most important days of the nominating contest.

Before we dig into that, let’s try to answer the first question I asked. Why the rebound right before Nevada? One likely factor was that Biden’s drop corresponded with the rise of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg. National polling shows that Biden sank after Iowa, just as Bloomberg was rising. The two shared a base, to some extent; Bloomberg appealed to more moderate voters and seemed to be the primary beneficiary of Biden’s slide. A few days before the Nevada caucuses, the party held the first debate in which Bloomberg participated — an event in which the former mayor was vivisected before a national audience.

That may not have been the precise moment at which Biden’s fortunes in South Carolina reversed. It’s possible, too, that the strong performance in Nevada by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — following a popular-vote win in Iowa and a win in New Hampshire — spooked moderates worried about the prospect of Sanders leading the ticket. But there is some indication that the Biden surge was localized heavily in South Carolina. National polling averages show a much more subtle shift for the former vice president.

That brings us to the question of what happens Tuesday. The two biggest prizes are Texas and California, which together award nearly a fifth of the total delegates at stake in the nominating contest. In neither state did Biden see surges like those he saw in South Carolina, at least according to RealClearPolitics’s averages of polls in the states.

FiveThirtyEight’s models, which incorporate both polling and demography, paint a different picture for Biden. His win in South Carolina, those models suggest, might actually push Biden into the lead in Texas and pass the 15 percent mark in California — critical to winning a share of the statewide delegates in the state. Delegates, of course, are the important metric here. There’s been some celebration of Biden’s having potentially moved into the popular vote lead past Sanders, but that analysis ignores that both Iowa and Nevada were caucuses, which see lower turnout in general, and that Iowa was a total catastrophe, the final results from which should and will carry an eternal asterisk.

Anyway, on Tuesday, Biden might be able to both compete in the largest states and perform well in more-moderate, more heavily black states that will also vote — positioning himself in opposition to Sanders (who’s expected to dominate in California) as one of the top two candidates.

Bloomberg’s still out there, though, and he’s been focused on Super Tuesday almost exclusively. He’s poured unprecedented amounts of money into his campaign while Biden, with more modest available resources (in the way that a speed bump is a more modest version of Mount Everest), has focused on South Carolina. Biden needs a bump and may get a bump, but his top contender is still one of the richest people in the world. (Sanders’s top competitors are not, to put it mildly.)

It’s easy in the moment — meaning in the wake of a big electoral victory — to overstate the effects of the contest. Biden did well in South Carolina but, then, he had been expected to do well in the state up until about a month ago. Biden has that momentum that campaigns seek, but it will come on a Sunday and then on a Monday in which a lot of the news will likely be about a looming pandemic and crumpling markets. South Carolina’s electorate will have been more heavily black than any of those voting on Tuesday. Sanders will be looking to knock out his main ideological competitor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in her home state of Massachusetts. Bloomberg will be looking to bury his main ideological competitor, Biden, under a McDuckian pile of money. Biden will be hanging on and hoping, in contests less heavily black than South Carolina. Everyone else will be considering whether it’s worth moving forward.