There was a vast, automated process into which I’d been inserted because it was too complicated or too expensive to have the machines do the whole thing. Yes, it was dumb and mind-numbing for me and seemingly odd to pay a human to do such a simple task, but the machines needed to get their tapes and I was a cost-effective way for that to happen. Machines were once envisioned as a way to aid human endeavors; I was hired to aid the machines in theirs.

About 10 years ago, a similar stopgap emerged. By then, the problem with automation wasn’t that there will still gaps to be filled. Instead, it was that gaps had to be inserted to keep the machines in check. To do certain things online, people began being forced to verify that they were, in fact, human, to keep the machines from doing things too broadly or too quickly. In time, the standard became little boxes of text which humans were good at reading and computers weren’t. They are called captchas.

AD

AD

People who wanted to exploit the machines’ scale soon figured out a way around these gates: hire people to type the little words in the boxes. An ad hoc industry emerged in which businesses paid people to fill out captchas, allowing the machines to get on with their devious work as quickly as possible. This wasn’t just hiring someone to do something monotonous simply because it was more expedient. This was hiring people to perform tasks that demanded a human to do them.

The acronym captcha itself was short for a phrase that referred to the Turing test, a game proposed by Alan Turing in which the ability of machines to effectively imitate human behavior was evaluated. If a human could converse with a computer and not know it was a computer, he figured, the machines would have demonstrated a key marker of sentience. Captchas were a way to weed out the automated impostors, invented when people figured that requiring a human to intervene in some networked interactions would be an improvement. Other people then figured out how to improve their automated systems by hiring humans to quickly move past the intervention.

On Friday night, I was sent an exhaustive document outlining a rough workflow for volunteers with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign to engage with and persuade voters over text message. Filling more than two dozen pages, it includes cross-referenced responses for every immediately imaginable question or response a voter might give. Someone identified Medicare For All as a priority but is worried about electability? Covered. Worried about the “Bernie Warren Drama”? They’ve been allies a long time! Someone swears at you? Tell hem you’re a volunteer and ask about issues. The person seems like they might want to harm themselves? Here’s a way to contact a suicide hotline.

At the beginning of the document, there are tips for using it more effectively. Looking for a response on fighting corruption? Doing a search for the phrase within the document is the most efficient way to bring up the tailored response. It’s less mindless than plucking numbered tape cartridges off a shelf but not much less.

AD

AD

Here, people are needed mostly because computers can’t yet pass Turing’s test and can’t, generally speaking, convince humans that they are themselves human. Perhaps for a while you might have an interaction that seems genuine, but eventually the computer will almost always give the game away. They will get there, no doubt, just as they eventually got good enough to beat captchas, but to convince someone that they’re talking to a real person, a real person is needed. So Warren (and other campaigns) ask volunteers to fill this particular gap in the system.

It’s not only some dystopian effort to convert campaigns into digital output systems. It’s cheaper to have volunteers run through the workflow than it is to hire some company to do it, for example. But it is also an attempt to constrain the human input into the system as much as possible. The Warren document is as exhaustive as it is not because it needs to be but because the campaign wants to ensure that for any input from a voter there is an appropriate output at hand. They spent tons of money polling on messages and hiring professionals to sculpt persuasive rebuttals. They need to get those in front of people with just the right amount of humanity: enough to signal that real humans are involved but not so much that the human volunteer starts developing his or her own rhetoric.

One of the classic thought experiments in the philosophical debate over the theory of mind is what’s called the Chinese room argument. It theorizes a room with two small windows occupied by an English-speaking man. Through one of the windows comes a steady stream of slips of paper with Chinese characters written on them. The man in the room doesn’t know what they say, but he assembles other characters to feed out through the second window by thumbing through massive volumes of instructions. The room, powered by the man, can be speaking Chinese while the man himself, the engine of the responses, has no idea what he’s saying.

The Chinese room was meant as a rebuttal to Turing’s idea that a computer which can output humanesque replies would have shown itself to be sentient. The computer is the man in the room, just following rules but not understanding the result of its actions.

The similarities with Warren’s robust index of text replies is hard to ignore. Volunteers are given an input. They thumb through the guide. They offer the output. They understand the words they’re writing but, perhaps, not the reason behind them. Why is it important to reply to X precisely with Y? Who cares. Send the message. One after another, they're filling out captchas intervening between Warren's campaign and the voters she wants to reach as soon as possible.

AD

AD

“Feel free to add in your personal connection to these issues as you respond to folks,” it reads at one point, “but when it comes to sharing Elizabeth’s policies, please stick to the script!”