South Carolina’s Saturday primary brought a first and desperately needed victory for former vice president Joe Biden, and a statewide network exit poll reveals the key factors that drove Biden’s support. Below are four of the most striking takeaways from the survey:

African Americans fueled Biden’s lopsided victory

African Americans cast 57 percent of the votes and carried Biden to his overwhelming South Carolina victory. African American voters chose Biden over Sanders by almost 4 to 1. Biden garnered 61 percent of the vote, Sanders 16 percent and Steyer 13 percent. Buttigieg, Warren, and Gabbard were all in the low single digits. Klobuchar’s support among African American voters rounded to zero percent in exit polling.

Biden’s connection to President Barack Obama and support from Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) helped drive the vote. About half of primary voters said this week’s Biden endorsement by longtime congressman Clyburn was a factor in their decision, and Biden carried that group over Sanders by roughly 4 to 1. About 6 in 10 black voters said Clyburn’s endorsement was important in their vote, compared with just over 3 in 10 white voters.

More than half of voters overall — and two-thirds of black voters — said they want a return to the policies of the Obama administration. Biden won that group by more than 5 to 1 over Sanders.

A more religious electorate — More than 4 out of 10 of South Carolina Democratic primary voters reported attending religious services once a week or more, according to preliminary exit polls. That is much higher than in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, in which just 13 percent attended weekly and 51 percent never attended. In South Carolina only 17 percent said they never attend. In New Hampshire, Sanders’s support was about twice as high among those who never attended religious services as those who attended weekly or more often.

A 57 percent majority of voters who attend weekly supported Biden, as did nearly half of those who attend occasionally. Biden won about 1 in 4 of the voters who never attend services. Saunders won more than a third of those voters.

Older voters — More than 7 in 10 primary voters were age 45 or older, the highest for any Democratic contest so far and a trend that hampered Sanders, who has performed strongest with younger Democrats. Sanders led Biden among voters under age 30 by 43 percent to 27 percent, but Biden beat Sanders among older age groups, winning by five points among voters ages 30-44, by 37 points among those ages 45-64 and by a dominant 55 points among seniors.

South Carolina Democrats really like Joe Biden — Biden failed to establish a deep connection with voters in any of the first three states, but struck a chord with South Carolinians. More than 3 in 4 Democratic primary voters said they had a favorable view of Biden (77 percent), far and away the highest of any competitor.