Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday in three days, facing the first real test of his candidacy after spending nearly half a billion dollars on his campaign.
Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) are also competing in the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states and one U.S. territory for a total of 1,357 delegates. Investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the race late Saturday.
Sanders, promising ‘multiracial coalition,’ answers on drubbing in South Carolina
“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Sanders objected on Sunday morning, when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed him on his drubbing by Biden in South Carolina, where about 60 percent of the party’s electorate is black.
Four years ago, when he lost to Hillary Clinton, the Vermont senator had said he improve his standing with black voters. So the ABC host asked him: Why hadn’t he?
“We won the young African American vote and we are winning in terms of some national polling,” Sanders said. He added that he had the “strongest grass roots movement,” and that his campaign has drawn backing from voters who have been “ignored too long by the political establishment, of which Joe Biden is a part.”
Exit polls from Saturday’s primary in South Carolina showed black voters favored Biden 4 to 1 over Sanders. He had a similar advantage among white voters. More than two-thirds of primary voters were age 45 or older, the highest for any Democratic contest so far.
National polling has shown Sanders gaining ground among black voters. The only candidates with sizable support among the demographic are Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg, according to polls.
Sanders was also pressed Sunday on his claim that his campaign would turn out new voters, and drive significant turnout. He answered that the 2008 campaign was an unfair standard of comparison.
“2008 was an exceptional campaign,” he said. “That was Barack Obama’s extraordinary campaign.”
Biden touts South Carolina victory: ‘This was a big boost for us’
Biden, speaking Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” the morning after his win in South Carolina, touted the results, saying “This was a big boost for us.”
But he declined to declare himself the new front-runner, warning, “I think we’ve got a long way to go.” He said his campaign had raised about $5 million Saturday alone, on top of a strong month of fundraising.
Two days before 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on Super Tuesday, Biden said he hadn’t had conversations with fellow candidates about consolidating the moderate vote to stop Sanders, whom he said would be a drag on down-ballot candidates.
“I think it’s going to be a decision for the rest of the field to make as they move forward,” he said.
He also shrugged off criticism of how his campaign has been run — even by allies such as Rep. James E. Clyburn (D) of South Carolina — offering that his approach would be “addition, not subtraction” as he made changes going into Super Tuesday in three days.
Top Sanders aide tries to reassure after South Carolina loss
NORFOLK — Sanders sought Sunday to rebound from a humbling defeat in South Carolina that exposed some of the same weaknesses that plagued his failed 2016 bid against Hillary Clinton.
A major deficit among African American voters ensured that Sanders finished well behind Biden in a state where black voters made up a majority of the electorate. A top campaign official on Sunday sought to play down Sanders’s struggles among African Americans, insisting that South Carolina’s electorate is not fully representative of other states.
“Wait until you see what happens in other states,” said Sanders deputy campaign manager Ari Rabin-Havt, who argued that South Carolina features a more conservative electorate than many to come.
Despite a resounding win in Nevada powered by strong support across different demographics, Sanders was unable to translate that into momentum in the Palmetto State.
Rabin-Havt also rejected the notion that the contest had become a two-person race between Sanders and Biden, noting the presence of Bloomberg and others. “We’re really happy with where we stand on Super Tuesday, we’re really happy with the state of the race. We go in with a pledged-delegate lead. We go in with fundraising that allows us to sustain the campaign we need to run to win,” he said.
In recent days, Sanders’s team had been bracing for a tough defeat in South Carolina. The team left the state more than 24 hours before the polls closed, and Sanders avoided mentioning South Carolina publicly for most of Saturday. His campaign releases a memo on Friday arguing that he is the most electable candidate in a head-to-head against the president.
But the sheer magnitude of Sanders’s loss stoked some quiet concern in the Sanders orbit.
Sanders focused his attention on the delegate-rich state of California on Sunday, a deep-blue state his team has long been eyeing. The state’s liberal tilt and high Latino population make it a prime spot for him to compete in, officials believe. Polls have shown Sanders leading there.
Beyond California, Sanders officials were eyeing strong finishes in a pair of other large Super Tuesday battlegrounds: North Carolina and Texas. And they spent part of two days in Massachusetts, where polls show they could win. In another signal of its commitment to competing in a marathon contest, the Sanders campaign announced that it was investing in airtime for television commercials in nine state voting on March 10 and 17.
“South Carolina to Super Tuesday is like 72 hours,” Rabin-Havt said. “I think we’ll know a lot more about the shape of the race post-Tuesday night.”
Bernie Sanders raises $46 million in February
NORFOLK, Va. — Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, his presidential campaign said Sunday, a huge sum that could help sustain him in a lengthy battle for the nomination.
The Vermont senator, who won nominating contests in Nevada and New Hampshire last month, has vaulted to the top of the field in recent national polls. But Biden’s landslide win in South Carolina Saturday raises the potential that the race could continue on for a considerable stretch. Sanders finished a distant second in South Carolina, a disappointing showing for a candidate on the rise until now.
The cash infusion came from 2.2 million individual donations, including more than 350,000 people who gave to the Sanders campaign for the first time, officials said. On Saturday alone, the campaign said it raised $4.5 million.
The Warren campaign also raised a hefty haul in February, bringing in $29 million, her campaign said. About half of that came right after her Nevada debate performance. When President Barack Obama was running for office in 2008, he raised $55 million over the same time period.
For Sanders, who has built the most imposing online fundraising operation in the Democratic field this cycle, the sum marks a significant increase from the $25 million he collected in January. Since the start of his second campaign for president last February, the campaign said it has raised more than $167 million.
The Sanders campaign did not immediately say how much money it had in its account at the end of February. It announced that it was purchasing airtime for television ads in nine states that vote on March 10 and March 17.
Black, older voters the fueled Biden’s South Carolina victory
South Carolina’s Saturday primary brought a first and desperately needed victory for former vice president Joe Biden, and a statewide network exit poll reveals the key factors that drove Biden’s support. Below are four of the most striking takeaways from the survey:
African Americans fueled Biden’s lopsided victory
African Americans cast 57 percent of the votes and carried Biden to his overwhelming South Carolina victory. African American voters chose Biden over Sanders by almost 4 to 1. Biden garnered 61 percent of the vote, Sanders 16 percent and Steyer 13 percent. Buttigieg, Warren, and Gabbard were all in the low single digits. Klobuchar’s support among African American voters rounded to zero percent in exit polling.
Biden’s connection to President Barack Obama and support from Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) helped drive the vote. About half of primary voters said this week’s Biden endorsement by longtime congressman Clyburn was a factor in their decision, and Biden carried that group over Sanders by roughly 4 to 1. About 6 in 10 black voters said Clyburn’s endorsement was important in their vote, compared with just over 3 in 10 white voters.
More than half of voters overall — and two-thirds of black voters — said they want a return to the policies of the Obama administration. Biden won that group by more than 5 to 1 over Sanders.
A more religious electorate — More than 4 out of 10 of South Carolina Democratic primary voters reported attending religious services once a week or more, according to preliminary exit polls. That is much higher than in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, in which just 13 percent attended weekly and 51 percent never attended. In South Carolina only 17 percent said they never attend. In New Hampshire, Sanders’s support was about twice as high among those who never attended religious services as those who attended weekly or more often.
A 57 percent majority of voters who attend weekly supported Biden, as did nearly half of those who attend occasionally. Biden won about 1 in 4 of the voters who never attend services. Saunders won more than a third of those voters.
Older voters — More than 7 in 10 primary voters were age 45 or older, the highest for any Democratic contest so far and a trend that hampered Sanders, who has performed strongest with younger Democrats. Sanders led Biden among voters under age 30 by 43 percent to 27 percent, but Biden beat Sanders among older age groups, winning by five points among voters ages 30-44, by 37 points among those ages 45-64 and by a dominant 55 points among seniors.
South Carolina Democrats really like Joe Biden — Biden failed to establish a deep connection with voters in any of the first three states, but struck a chord with South Carolinians. More than 3 in 4 Democratic primary voters said they had a favorable view of Biden (77 percent), far and away the highest of any competitor.
The findings above are results from a survey of 2,178 voters as they exited randomly selected voting sites across South Carolina on primary day, Feb. 29. The poll was conducted by Edison Media Research for the National Election Pool, The Washington Post and other media organizations. Results for typical characteristics have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus four percentage points.