Former vice president Joe Biden won a decisive victory in the South Carolina primary Saturday night, largely thanks to his support among black and older voters.

Biden is the first Democratic presidential primary candidate to score a clear-cut victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). His big win could reshape the Democratic presidential race as candidates quickly turn Sunday to campaigning in Super Tuesday states.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballot for the first time on Super Tuesday in three days, facing the first real test of his candidacy after spending nearly half a billion dollars on his campaign.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) are also competing in the Super Tuesday contests in 14 states and one U.S. territory for a total of 1,357 delegates. Investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the race late Saturday.