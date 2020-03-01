By Ted Mellnik ,
South Carolina’s presidential primary may signal a shift in the Democratic race, not just because of who won but because of who voted.

Around 528,000 South Carolinians turned out in the 2020 Democratic primary, a remarkable show of voter engagement compared to four years ago. Former vice president Joe Biden ran up his totals in black communities but also won areas dominated by white and higher income voters with whom he had struggled to connect up to this point. These areas showed some of the largest turnout increases in the state.

Overall, South Carolina’s vote total was a massive increase over the 373,000 turnout for 2016 and nearly matched the votes cast in Obama’s 2008 primary win.

Percentage change in votes by precinct, 2016 vs. 2020 Democratic primary

According to exit polling, Biden won 61 percent of black voters. These voters made up over half of the electorate, and they were easily the most important block for his victory. However, a precinct-level analysis by The Post shows that while statewide turnout increased by about 40 percent over 2016, the parts of the state that saw the largest spikes were the most white and upper income.

[Which of these 2020 Democrats agrees with you most?]

If you knew that was going to be the pattern going into the night, you may have expected a closer result than Biden’s 29-point margin, given his poor performances with these types of voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. The size of his win suggests that he was able to win over different types of energized Democratic voters in the state, or at least resist inroads from other candidates.

These maps show how turnout jumped, sometimes in unexpected ways, across precincts with different demographics.

Across the core of Biden’s geographic base, the precincts with the highest concentration of blacks, the number of voters jumped by a quarter over the 2016 Democratic primary. At Orangeburg’s Brookdale Elementary precinct, south of Columbia and just a mile from historically black South Carolina State University, 589 people voted, 154 more than four years ago, and Biden won by more than 60 percentage points. Biden won every precinct in this group, which includes swaths of rural areas as well as cities and towns.

Turnout jumped even more, more than doubling from 2016, in precincts with the most whites. These areas include coastal communities like Charleston, with some of the wealthiest parts of the state, as well as the Charlotte suburbs near Rock Hill and the far western foothills. About half of the 160 precincts that Sanders won are in this group, and his supporters may be credited for some of the added voters.

Biden won only 40 percent of voters of these most-white areas, but still performed 18 points better than Sanders. According to exit polls, he beat Sanders statewide among white voters 33 percent to 23 percent.


Supporters wait for former vice president Joe Biden to speak after he was declared winner of the South Carolina primary. (Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post)

South Carolina voters don’t pick a party when they register. So the state’s primaries are open, and voters can decide year-to-year to take part in which party’s contest. Unlike 2008 and 2016, there was no Republican presidential primary held in the state this year, so some Republican-leaning voters probably participated. According to exit polls, just five percent of 2020 voters identified as Republicans, but 26 percent identified as “independent or something else.” In 2016, that figure was 16 percent.

OLDEST precincts

South Carolina, especially its growing coastal communities, is a magnet for retirees. On Tuesday, voters almost doubled in precincts with the most registered voters over age 64. They represent another sector of Biden’s base, and he won a majority of their votes.

Turnout also surged across precincts with the most voters under age 45. Sanders won an additional 29 precincts here. At upstate Pickens County’s west-central precinct, which votes at the Clemson library, turnout jumped from 62 to 148, and Sanders won with 57 votes.

Across these younger precincts as a whole though, Biden won by more than 20 points. While Sanders still was the most popular candidate among 18- to 29-year-olds, Biden eked out a win among 30- to 44-year-olds. He had previously won seven percent of these voters in Nevada, his highest figure among the first three states.


Meena Khalili holds her daughter as she votes in the South Carolina primary at Logan Elementary School. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Biden focused on South Carolina for months and scored a key endorsement from Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) right before the primary. With Super Tuesday coming soon, a key question is whether South Carolina will turn out to be an outlier due to Biden’s concentrated efforts or the beginning of a trend.

Super Tuesday is heavy on Southern states, with Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas all holding primaries on Tuesday. If Biden can hold onto the coalition of voters he drew in South Carolina — including his large edge among black voters — he’ll rack up delegate counts in these states. At the very least, that would narrow Sen. Bernie Sanders’s path to winning a majority of pledged delegates.

Super Tuesday

If Biden’s sudden improvement among white, wealthier voters extends to primaries in New England and Minnesota, he could find himself on a path to clinching the nomination outright.

However, the former vice president is still unproven among Hispanic voters, which made up a negligible share of South Carolina’s electorate. These voters, which Sanders dominated in the Nevada caucuses, are critical to California and Texas, the two top delegate prizes of Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday will also be the first contests with ballots including the name of Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor.

About this story. The Post analyzed election returns and demographic characteristics of more than 2,000 S.C. precincts with available data for Democratic presidential primaries in 2016 and this year. The more than 500 precincts highlighted on each demographic map represent the top quarter of all precincts for each group. They were selected using precinct level census estimates from ESRI and voter registration data from L2. Election results, from Edison Research, are as of 8 a.m. March 1 and are unofficial.

Lenny Bronner contributed to this report.