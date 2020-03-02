The Democratic White House hopefuls are fanning out Monday across many of the 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, when a third of the pledged delegates for the party’s presidential nomination are up for grabs.

With a decisive win in Saturday’s South Carolina primary, former vice president Joe Biden is seeking to turn the nominating contest into a two-person race against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is leading polls in delegate-rich California and Texas and aiming to build a lead so formidable that no one can thwart him at the party’s summer convention.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballot for the first time Tuesday, facing the first real test of his candidacy after spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) also are competing in the Super Tuesday contests. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the race over the weekend after disappointing showings in South Carolina.