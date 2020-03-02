The Democratic hopefuls are making late-hour appeals Monday in many of the key Super Tuesday states as they seek to maximize the number of delegates they will add to their column of the 1,357 that are available.

Biden is focused on Texas, the state with the second-largest number of delegates at stake behind California and one with a sizable African American population — a demographic that helped propel him to victory in South Carolina on Saturday. Biden plans events in Houston and Dallas.

Sanders, meanwhile, plans rallies in Utah and Minnesota, states that also have nominating contests on Tuesday and offer a more modest number of delegates.

Bloomberg is scheduled to address a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington before heading to Manassas, Va., where he will participate in a town hall hosted by Fox News. Virginia is among the 14 Super Tuesday states.

Warren, meanwhile, is making a campaign appearance in Los Angeles — California is the biggest Super Tuesday prize. While in the area, she also plans to take part in tapings of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (which will air Tuesday) and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (which will air Monday night).

Klobuchar is hitting three Super Tuesday states on Monday: Utah, Colorado and Oklahoma. And Gabbard plans a town hall in Texas.