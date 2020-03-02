Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg will appear on the ballot for the first time Tuesday, facing the first real test of his candidacy after spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) also are competing in the Super Tuesday contests. Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and investor Tom Steyer dropped out of the race over the weekend after disappointing showings in South Carolina.
- Biden seeks to consolidate Democrats with momentum from his S.C. victory.
- Buttigieg, a self-described outsider, couldn’t persuade black voters he understood their struggle.
- How Trump and Sanders turned populist rage into political power.
- The coronavirus crisis shows a common thread between Warren and Bloomberg: Both campaign on data, science and competence.
Sen. Jones says Biden hindered by early voting for candidates who have left race
Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), a Biden supporter in a Super Tuesday state, said Monday that the former vice president “has got the wind at his back” but acknowledged Biden won’t fully capitalize on his newfound momentum because of early voting in some states.
Appearing on CNN, Jones emphasized his support for early voting but suggested many people who have already cast ballots for Buttigieg and Steyer — both of whom dropped out of the race over the weekend — might otherwise have switched their allegiances to Biden.
Jones expressed hope that Buttigieg’s exit “will change the race even more in Joe Biden’s favor” following his strong victory Saturday in South Carolina.
Jones also predicted that other candidates would leave the race after the Super Tuesday contests.
“I would like to see that, but at the same time I have an awful lot of respect for all of those candidates,” Jones said, without naming names.
A question hanging over the race: Will Buttigieg endorse Biden?
Among the questions that loom large as the race heads into Super Tuesday: Will Buttigieg endorse Biden? And if he does, when will he do it?
The former South Bend, Ind., mayor called Biden on Sunday shortly after news of his exit from the race broke, according to two Biden aides who said the candidates exchanged voice mails but had yet to connect.
Appearing in South Bend later Sunday, Buttigieg ended his campaign with a speech that, while not an endorsement, echoed Biden’s arguments for consolidating behind him. He talked in particular about the need for a candidate on the top of the ticket who will help, not hinder, down-ballot Democrats in the fall.
That is an argument that Biden and his boosters have made, suggesting that Sanders’s self-description as a democratic socialist will be harmful to more-moderate Democrats.
Trump to stage rally in North Carolina on eve of Super Tuesday
As the Democrats make late-hour pleas Monday, President Trump is attempting to show his strength in North Carolina, staging a “Keep America Great” rally in a state where he is on the Republican primary ballot on Tuesday and that is considered a must-win state for him in the fall.
Trump is appearing at the 9,600-seat-capacity Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, where, if he remains true to form, he will have plenty to say about the Democrats attempting to unseat him.
Before flying to North Carolina on Monday afternoon, Trump plans to meet with Colombian President Iván Duque and with pharmaceutical executives to discuss the coronavirus.
In 2016, Trump carried North Carolina over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 49.8 percent to 46.2 percent.
Candidates fan out across Super Tuesday states
The Democratic hopefuls are making late-hour appeals Monday in many of the key Super Tuesday states as they seek to maximize the number of delegates they will add to their column of the 1,357 that are available.
Biden is focused on Texas, the state with the second-largest number of delegates at stake behind California and one with a sizable African American population — a demographic that helped propel him to victory in South Carolina on Saturday. Biden plans events in Houston and Dallas.
Sanders, meanwhile, plans rallies in Utah and Minnesota, states that also have nominating contests on Tuesday and offer a more modest number of delegates.
Bloomberg is scheduled to address a conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington before heading to Manassas, Va., where he will participate in a town hall hosted by Fox News. Virginia is among the 14 Super Tuesday states.
Warren, meanwhile, is making a campaign appearance in Los Angeles — California is the biggest Super Tuesday prize. While in the area, she also plans to take part in tapings of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (which will air Tuesday) and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (which will air Monday night).
Klobuchar is hitting three Super Tuesday states on Monday: Utah, Colorado and Oklahoma. And Gabbard plans a town hall in Texas.
All six hopefuls are also slated to get some national exposure Monday night during a series of half-hour interviews conducted by CNN.
What his former rivals had to say about Pete Buttigieg
Word of Buttigieg’s exit from the race on Sunday prompted swift reactions from his former Democratic rivals. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say.
His dedication to serving our nation - as a mayor and veteran - reflected a love of country I deeply admire.
Our party is stronger and our nation is better because of his run.
Pete Buttigieg, a self-described outsider, couldn’t persuade black voters he understood their struggle
Two weeks after he jolted the political world by winning the Iowa caucuses and finishing a close second in New Hampshire, Buttigieg stopped by a brunch hosted by African American legislators in Las Vegas to mark Black History Month.
Just before he started talking, word came that the buffet was open. Chairs were scraped back and a snaking line formed. Tables were left vacant and loud talk filled the room.
When Buttigieg took the microphone, he was forced to yell, doing his best to deliver his message without showing frustration that no one in a room full of black dignitaries seemed to want to hear it. When Biden took the same stage later that afternoon, the room was raucous at his arrival, then rapt for his remarks.
The episode captured the irony, and ultimately the downfall, of Buttigieg’s meteoric campaign. In an age of identity and representation, Buttigieg, a married gay man, presented himself as a longtime outsider, one who understood what it meant to be shunned and who promised a politics of inclusion.
Klobuchar cancels Minnesota rally after protesters storm event, outraged over her prosecutorial record
Klobuchar canceled a campaign rally in her home state of Minnesota on Sunday night after dozens of protesters occupied the stage for more than an hour, demanding that the Democratic presidential candidate drop out of the race over her past involvement in the controversial murder conviction of a black teenager.
The rally, scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. local time in St. Louis Park, Minn., was derailed when protesters affiliated with Black Lives Matter, the Minneapolis NAACP and other civil rights organizations stormed into the event, as seen in videos uploaded to social media. Carrying signs and banners, the activists chanted, “Klobuchar has got to go” and “Free Myon,” in reference to Myon Burrell, who was sentenced to life in prison following the 2002 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl.
A campaign spokesperson told reporters that the rally was eventually canceled after the protesters, who wanted Klobuchar to acknowledge Burrell in her Sunday remarks, refused to leave the stage despite the senator offering to meet with them, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Read more here.