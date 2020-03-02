Trump won the nomination despite the skepticism of many Republican voters and of the Republican establishment, in part thanks to primary rules which gave him all or most of the delegates in states he won. At an event in Southern California last week, former Ohio governor John Kasich, one of the candidates who fought hardest against Trump’s nomination, lamented the party’s winner-take-all rules — although those rules and his victory in Ohio gave Trump the bulk of the delegates he brought to the convention.

After the fact, there was a great deal of hand-wringing about the failure of the party’s non-Trump candidates to come together to consolidate that anti-Trump vote. As late as mid-March, Trump was supported by only about a third of primary voters nationally, but with several other strong candidates including Kasich and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) remaining, Trump managed to put together the delegates he needed to be the nominee.

AD

AD

Perhaps because of that lesson from four years ago, two leading moderate Democrats seeking the party's nomination in 2020 have done what Kasich and Cruz didn't: dropped out to clear the path for former vice president Joe Biden. After his victory in Saturday's primary in South Carolina, Biden has emerged as the leading counterweight to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a candidate seen by many in the party as dangerously extreme — not necessarily because of his policies but out of concern that he might not only lose to Trump but also lead to otherwise winnable down-ballot defeats.

These, you may recall, were also concerns raised about Trump four years ago.

On Sunday, former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race. He didn’t endorse any of his former rivals, but polling suggests that his base of support was likely to flow primarily to Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). On Monday afternoon, though, news broke that Klobuchar herself would be leaving the race, joining Biden at a rally in Texas on the eve of that state’s primary.

AD

AD

The anti-Sanders vote is consolidating. But there’s a lot of nuance to that consolidation, some of which wouldn’t have existed in the Republican instance anyway.

For example, that many of the contests in the Republican primaries four years ago were winner-take-all actually provided an incentive to stick around. After all, Kasich’s remaining in the race meant that Trump didn’t win Ohio’s delegates. Buttigieg and Klobuchar don’t have the same incentive. While there was an expectation that Klobuchar would stay in through Tuesday (including by me) to take support from Sanders in her home state of Minnesota, a narrow win and a narrow loss in a Democratic contest are functionally equivalent in the Democratic delegate chase. Buttigieg and Klobuchar sticking around would make it more likely that Biden wouldn’t hit the 15 percent threshold in a state or in congressional districts which triggers the awarding of delegates to candidates. By dropping out, they increase the odds Biden will hit that mark and the number of delegates Biden is then awarded.

Some of Klobuchar's support will also shift to Warren, as CNN's Harry Enten notes. Warren occupies a space that didn't really exist for the Republicans four years ago: often ideologically aligned with the anti-establishment candidate but with broader mainstream support. She may pull from Biden, but will also probably pull heavily from Sanders. Put another way, with Warren in the race, Sanders hasn't consolidated all of the support he might otherwise earn. Warren will probably see a gain in the polls — but also keep Sanders lower than he might otherwise be.

AD

AD

Everything would be lining up very nicely for Biden at the moment were it not for two key complicating factors. The first is that early voting has been underway for some time in both Texas and California, the largest states to vote Tuesday. If Klobuchar tells her supporters to vote for Biden, that’s not going to do much good for those who’ve already cast their ballots. (In some places, voters can change early votes that have already been cast, but it’s not generally a trivial thing.) In California, Biden was polling relatively poorly before the weekend, meaning that a large portion of the eventual vote in the state is already stacked against him. Happily for Biden, though, his day-of numbers will be better — and the early and absentee vote in California, which will benefit Sanders, won’t be completed for weeks after the contest ends.

The other complicating factor is that one of the richest men in the world is still on the ballot Tuesday and will probably siphon far, far more support from Biden than he does from Sanders. That is former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, of course, who’s already poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his extravagant campaign focused on presenting himself as the sensible, moderate choice in the race. That his presence and his fortune seem, at this point, to be primarily aiding the chances of Sanders, whose opinion of billionaires is not generally complimentary, might be described as ironic.

Bloomberg probably plays an outsize role in this particular moment. He surged after the initial voting thanks, in part, to Biden’s faring badly in Iowa and New Hampshire. Many Democrats seemed to be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. But then Bloomberg had a terrible performance in his first debate appearance, and the pendulum quickly swung back to Biden right before the South Carolina primary. With his big win there on Saturday, Biden appears to have regained the confidence of moderates — at least (or particularly) Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

AD

AD

Sanders will still do well Tuesday, probably earning at least a plurality of delegates across the states which are voting. For some time, the risk the party has faced is that Sanders will retain a delegate lead, thanks to the party’s proportional allocation of delegates, but not be able to clinch a majority of delegates before the convention for the same reason. Buttigieg and Klobuchar stepping out of the way makes it more likely that he won’t clinch the nomination and more likely that Biden can slowly eat into the lead that Sanders will possibly hold by the end of the week.