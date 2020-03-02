Results for the Democratic presidential nomination began to trickle in on Feb. 3. Now the floodgates open.
[What is Super Tuesday and why is it important?]
Fourteen states will hold Democratic presidential primaries on March, also known as Super Tuesday. Almost 40 percent of the population of the United States live in Super Tuesday states, more than 10 times the number of people who live in the four states with nominating contests in February. The territory of American Samoa will also hold caucuses.
Super Tuesday states have 10 times the population of
earlier-voting states
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with earlier caucuses and primaries.
represents 10,000 people.
Each square
White non-Hispanic
Hispanic
Black
Asian
Other
Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday
S.C.
Feb. 29
Nev.
Feb. 22
N.H.
Feb. 11
Iowa
Feb. 3
Primaries on Super Tuesday
Minn.
N.C.
Okla.
Vt.
Calif.
15.5 million Hispanic people live in California. The purple area on this map represents their proportion
of the population, not
where they live.
Ala.
Maine
Mass.
Tex.
Utah
Ark.
Colo.
Va.
Tenn.
Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states that follow
Super Tuesday states
Black
White
Hispanic
Other
53%
25%
11%
Asian
Post-Super Tuesday states and Puerto Rico
13%
64%
15%
United States overall
60%
18%
12%
“Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. Puerto Rico is the only U.S. territory included.
Super Tuesday states have 10 times the
population of earlier-voting states
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with earlier caucuses and primaries.
represents 10,000 people.
Each square
White non-Hispanic
Hispanic
Black
Asian
Other
Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday
Iowa
Feb. 3
N.H.
Feb. 11
S.C.
Feb. 29
Nev.
Feb. 22
Primaries on Super Tuesday
11.4 million Hispanic people live in Virginia. The purple area on this map represents
their proportion of the population, not
where they live.
Va.
Calif.
N.C.
Okla.
Ark.
Ala.
Mass.
Vt.
Colo.
Minn.
Tex.
Maine
Utah
Tenn.
Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states with later nominating contests
Super Tuesday states
Black
Asian
White
Hispanic
25%
53%
11%
7%
Other
Post-Super Tuesday states and Puerto Rico
64%
15%
13%
United States overall
60%
18%
12%
6%
“Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. U.S. territories other than Puerto Rico are not included.
Super Tuesday states have 10 times the population of
earlier-voting states
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with nominating contests on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday.
Each square
represents 10,000 people.
White non-Hispanic
Black
Asian
Hispanic
Other
Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday
Iowa
Feb. 3
N.H.
Feb. 11
Nev.
Feb. 22
S.C.
Feb. 29
Primaries on Super Tuesday
Okla.
11.4 million Hispanic people live in Texas. The purple area on this map represents
their proportion of the population, not where they live.
Calif.
Tex.
Ala.
Vt.
Utah
Maine
Mass.
N.C.
Minn.
Colo.
Ark.
Va.
Tenn.
Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states that follow
Super Tuesday states
Black
Asian
Other
4%
White 53%
Hispanic 25%
11%
7%
Post-Super Tuesday states and Puerto Rico
64%
15%
13%
5%
4%
United States overall
60%
18%
6%
4%
12%
“Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. U.S. territories other than Puerto Rico are not included.
Super Tuesday states have 10 times the population of earlier-voting states
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with nominating contests on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday.
Each square
represents 10,000 people.
Black
Asian
Hispanic
Other
White non-Hispanic
Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday
Iowa
Feb. 3
N.H.
Feb. 11
Nev.
Feb. 22
S.C.
Feb. 29
Primaries on Super Tuesday
1.2 million Hispanic people live in Colorado. The purple area on this map represents their proportion of the population, not where they live.
Maine
Mass.
Va.
Okla.
Colo.
Utah
N.C.
Tenn.
Calif.
Ark.
Minn.
Tex.
Ala.
Vt.
Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states that follow
Super Tuesday states
Asian
Other
Black
White 53%
Hispanic 25%
11%
7%
4%
Post-Super Tuesday states and Puerto Rico
64%
15%
13%
5%
4%
United States overall
60%
18%
12%
6%
4%
“Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. U.S. territories other than Puerto Rico are not included.
Super Tuesday states have 10 times the population of earlier-voting states
Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with caucuses and primaries before Super Tuesday.
Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday
Iowa
Feb. 3
N.H.
Feb. 11
Nev.
Feb. 22
S.C.
Feb. 29
represents 10,000 people.
Each square
White non-Hispanic
Black
Asian
Hispanic
Other
Primaries on Super Tuesday
Mass.
Minn.
Colo.
Tex.
Calif.
Ark.
Okla.
Ala.
Maine
Va.
Utah
Vt.
15.5 million
Hispanic people
live in California.
The purple area on this map represents their proportion of the population, not where they live.
N.C.
Tenn.
Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states that follow
White
Hispanic
Black
Asian
Other
Super Tuesday states
53%
25%
11%
7%
4%
Post-Super Tuesday states
and Puerto Rico
64%
15%
13%
5%
4%
United States overall
60%
18%
12%
6%
4%
“Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. U.S. territories other than Puerto Rico are not included.
Super Tuesday is big. It’s also diverse. More than half of the Hispanic and Asian people in the United States live in Super Tuesday states. That’s largely due to California, which moved its primary up to Super Tuesday for the first time this year, and Texas, which has held primaries on Super Tuesday since 1988.
About this story: Race and ethnicity data from the 2018 American Community Survey.