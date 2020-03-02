Results for the Democratic presidential nomination began to trickle in on Feb. 3. Now the floodgates open.

Fourteen states will hold Democratic presidential primaries on March, also known as Super Tuesday. Almost 40 percent of the population of the United States live in Super Tuesday states, more than 10 times the number of people who live in the four states with nominating contests in February. The territory of American Samoa will also hold caucuses.

Super Tuesday states have 10 times the population of earlier-voting states Nearly 130 million people live in the 14 states with primaries on Super Tuesday — more than 10 times as many people who live in the four states with earlier caucuses and primaries. represents 10,000 people. Each square White non-Hispanic Hispanic Black Asian Other Primaries or caucuses before Super Tuesday S.C. Feb. 29 Nev. Feb. 22 N.H. Feb. 11 Iowa Feb. 3 Primaries on Super Tuesday Minn. N.C. Okla. Vt. Calif. 15.5 million Hispanic people live in California. The purple area on this map represents their proportion of the population, not where they live. Ala. Maine Mass. Tex. Utah Ark. Colo. Va. Tenn. Super Tuesday states are more diverse than states that follow Super Tuesday states Black White Hispanic Other 53% 25% 11% Asian Post-Super Tuesday states and Puerto Rico 13% 64% 15% United States overall 60% 18% 12% “Other” includes Native Americans, people of multiple races and other races. Super Tuesday is big. It’s also diverse. More than half of the Hispanic and Asian people in the United States live in Super Tuesday states. That’s largely due to California, which moved its primary up to Super Tuesday for the first time this year, and Texas, which has held primaries on Super Tuesday since 1988.

About this story: Race and ethnicity data from the 2018 American Community Survey.