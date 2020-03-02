This worked really well with the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump insisted early and loudly that his campaign hadn’t colluded with Russian actors, but the real flag was planted by Attorney General William P. Barr in releasing an incomplete summary of the report assessing what actually happened. Every attempt to note the nuance in the report was rejected as partisan and was working against the way in which Trump described its contents. Trump’s position hasn’t changed once.

As a result, his support hasn’t wavered. He’s more popular with Republicans than ever. Trump’s base believes that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III exonerated the president and that a broad hoax targeting him was crippled. That’s not the case, but the surreality of Trump’s presentation of the issue to his supporters is impermeable.

There are serious ramifications for the country in what Mueller found about Russia’s efforts and the Trump campaign’s reactions, but those are mostly geopolitical. Russian interference is a problem, but people aren’t directly going to drop dead of it.

They will drop dead of the coronavirus. The virus, which emerged in China, is unquestionably within the United States’ borders. There’s been a flurry of “first case in X state” news reports and two deaths in Washington state from covid-19, the disease it causes. It’s a moment when Costco is selling out of supplies, hardware store shelves that held protective masks are empty and Purell is an increasingly rare commodity. People are scared, largely but not entirely without justification, and want to know that things are under control.

Here, the Trump playbook doesn't really work. At least, not broadly.

Trump got an early start in declaring that he and his administration were handling things with remarkable capability. In late January, he was insisting that everything would “work out well” in the United States and insisting that only five people in the country had the virus. A news conference last week involved some new information from officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an awful lot of information about how well the situation was being handled by Trump in particular.

Suggestions that there had been gaps in the government’s management of the virus were quickly and loudly disparaged as partisan or motivated by dislike of Trump. Fox News’s prime-time hosts and others at conservative media outlets have redirected the conversation from the government’s response to their assertions that Democrats are attacking Trump unfairly. Trump said at a rally Friday that the response to the coronavirus was the Democrats’ “new hoax,” tying criticism of his handling of the situation to questions about his campaign’s interactions with Russia and the effort to pressure Ukraine, which led to his impeachment. There are no valid criticisms of Trump, just bad-faith politics.

Trump continues to insist that all is well and that everyone who isn’t a partisan hack accepts that all is well. On Sunday, he tweeted a New York Post write-up of a Gallup poll that indicated broad confidence in handling of the virus. That poll was about confidence in the government’s response, not Trump’s — and was completed in mid-February, before the coronavirus had emerged in the United States among people who didn’t have contact with those who’d traveled overseas. That sort of transmission is called community spread, as in the virus is spreading in the community.

There are, of course, valid criticisms of the government’s response. The first example of community spread was known before Trump’s initial news conference and reported as it was underway, but no one from the government mentioned it. Incorrect information has been shared, as with the CDC’s assuming responsibility over the weekend for Trump incorrectly identifying the gender of the first American to die of covid-19. Existing tests for the virus in the United States have been faulty, delaying the ability to screen for it. Testing was limited in scope, in part, perhaps, to bolster Trump’s rhetoric on the subject. Some test results may have been tainted. A patient who later tested positive for coronavirus was given a clean bill of health from a hospital in San Antonio and mistakenly released.

There’s no indication that panic is warranted. It’s a unique virus for which there’s no vaccine, but appears to spread like the flu, which is a seasonal risk in the United States. The mortality rate from coronavirus appears to be somewhat higher than for the flu, but it’s not entirely clear how much more. Ther number of cases in the United States is still relatively low, but it’s expected to continue to grow.

Those assurances don’t mean much when considering the tail risks, the less-likely but more frightening possibilities of infection. Like someone who’s afraid to fly buying a plane ticket, the rational understanding of the low likelihood of a crash can’t compete with the emotional fear of the worst-case possibility. It’s a moment when Americans want to know that the government is, in fact, on top of things.

That's not aided by Trump's trademark indifference to using precise language in sharing information.

“Healthy individuals should be able to fully recover,” Trump said at a news briefing Saturday. “And we think that will be a statement that we can make with great surety now that we’ve gotten familiar with this problem. They should be able to recover should they contract the virus. So, healthy people, if you’re healthy, you will probably go through a process and you’ll be fine.”

That’s … not entirely reassuring.

Trump has spent the past four years perfecting a process for assuring that those who love him will keep loving him. With his reelection campaign gearing up, that effort is more important than ever. So he does his insist-early-bias-repeat routine to make sure that Republican voters in particular feel comfortable with what his administration is doing.

He could, for example, make a CDC official the face of the coronavirus fight instead of Vice President Pence. Pence, though, will ensure that Trump’s political position is a central focus of the administration’s response.

Despite it being an election year, this is a moment for something broader than boosting his base, should that actually be something Trump can do. His political gamble has always been to focus solely on delivering for his base and disparaging critics for not unifying with his vision for America. For most issues, the ramifications of shrugging at political opponents has proved, surprisingly, to have little negative political effect.